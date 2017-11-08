The day the Babes brought the house down

By Al TaysNovember 8, 2017, 1:05 pm

As Henrik Stenson attempts to recover from his ill-fated turn as a superhero, we are approaching the 80th anniversary of another golf "stunt" that featured two of the most genuinely colorful characters ever to tee it up.

On Nov. 14, 1937, Babe Ruth and Babe Didrikson (soon to become Babe Didrikson Zaharias) took part in one of the most bizarre charity events ever staged. The venue was Fresh Meadow Country Club in Flushing, New York, which in the previous seven years had hosted a PGA Championship (1930) and a U.S. Open (1932). But there was no resemblance between the seriousness of those two majors and the craziness that ensued in 1937.

The exhibition match, which was put on by the New York Journal-American, pitted the two Babes, Ruth and Didrikson, against golf hustler John Montague and a top local amateur, Sylvia Annenberg. According to The Associated Press report on the proceedings, 10,000 tickets were sold, costing a dollar apiece.

The New York Times compared the crowd to the one that witnessed Bobby Jones complete the Grand Slam at Merion in 1930, although its composition was entirely different; to quote the Journal-American, "Sixty percent of those present didn't know a bunker from a bung-hole."

The spectators did know stars when they saw them, though. None was bigger than Ruth, even though he was 42 and two years into retirement. He still held the records for home runs in a single season (60) and a career (714), as well as career marks for runs batted in (2,213) and slugging percentage (.690). In 1936 he had been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as one of its "first five" inaugural members, along with Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner.

Beyond his athletic feats, Ruth was simply larger than life, with stories of his prodigious consumption of food and drink rivaling those of his tape-measure home runs.

It was a similar story with Didrikson. Then 26, she had won two gold medals and one silver for track and field in the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics. She didn't even take up golf until 1935. And like Ruth, her personality kept her in the spotlight even when she wasn't accomplishing amazing feats. Never lacking confidence, she was as quotable as she was talented. "The Babe is here," she once said upon arriving at a tournament. "Who's coming in second?" "It's not just enough to swing at the ball," she said on another occasion. "You've got to loosen your girdle and really let the ball have it."

Also an attraction that November day, though not quite at the level of Ruth and Didrikson, was John Montague. Born in New York, he migrated to California, where he fell in with the Hollywood crowd and became club champion at Lakeside. Powerfully built, he could belt 300-yard drives and execute trick shots with shovels and rakes with equal facility. After playing with Montague, legendary sportswriter (and Lakeside member) Grantland Rice called Montague "the world's greatest golfer."

Though Montague's on-course exploits were known, he kept the details of his past to himself. That all blew up, however, when he was arrested in 1937 in connection with an armed robbery in New York in 1930. Extradicted to New York in August, Montague admitted his real name was LaVerne Moore. Released on a $25,000 bond, he rented 17 rooms at a local inn for himself, family and friends during the trial. In the courtroom he was provided with alibis by his mother and two sisters, as well as one of the four robbers. Eventually he was acquitted. The November competition at Fresh Meadow was to be his first public exhibition match.

With no gallery ropes, the Fresh Meadow crowd was free to, well, crowd the fairways and greens. "This is worse than any World Series," said Ruth, who was knocked down on the sixth hole. "At least at the ballpark, the crowd has to stay in the stands." Balls had to be replaced after more than one shot as spectators, perhaps ignorant of the rules or perhaps just uncaring, picked them up and pocketed them. One of the spectators was former heavyweight champion James J. Braddock, who found the crowd too unruly for even his taste. "I'm getting away from here," he said after watching two holes, "before I get a foot in my face."

The match ended prematurely. Again, from the AP report: "At the end of nine holes, when everybody concerned, including the 10,000 spectators had enough, Montague and his blonde partner, Sylvia Annenberg, were approximately two down to Babe Ruth and Babe Disrikson. Approximately is the word, for Montague was unable to play out two holes and none of the quartet managed to hit the short ninth green after having hit their tee shots."

The headline: Stampeding Golf Crowd Stops Charity Contest in New York.

The end was a particular relief to Didrikson. "I don't mind sugar daddies in their proper place," she said, "but I hope I don't ever have to play chip shots again while sitting on their knees."

Her aversion to such indignities aside, Didrikson took to golf in a big way. In January 1938 she entered - there was no qualifying - the Los Angeles Open, the first woman to play in a national men's PGA event. She shot 81-84 and missed the cut, but she did come away with a significant prize. It was there that she met promoter and professional wrestler George Zaharias, and they were married 11 months later.

Didrikson regained her amateur status in 1942; four years later she won the U.S. Women's Amateur, then followed in 1947 by becoming the first American to win the British Ladies Amateur. She turned pro later that year and won the U.S. Women's Open in 1948. She would go on to compile a total of 41 wins in the LPGA, which she helped found in 1950, including 10 majors. Her last major win came in the U.S. Women's Open in 1954, the year after she had been diagnosed with colon cancer. She had undergone surgery just a month before, and played in the championship while wearing a colosomy bag.

Cancer finally claimed her in 1956, when she died at the age of 45.

Ruth openly sought a baseball manager's job, but there were no takers. His history of self-indulgence was not seen as a desirable attribute in someone responsible for managing others.

In 1938 the Brooklyn Dodgers hired his as first-base coach, but it was strictly a publicity stunt; he wasn't even asked to relay signs from the dugout. At the end of the season, Ruth resigned. It would be his last job in baseball. He continued to play recreational golf, and in 1941 he returned to the Fresh Meadow course as part of a series of exhibition matches against Ty Cobb to raise money for the USO. (At Fresh Meadow, Ruth won, 1 up, in front of only about 100 spectators.) In 1948 Ruth succumbed to cancer. He was 53.

Montague, who was 34 at the time of the Fresh Meadow match, returned to Hollywood, but had limited success trying to revive his career in golf. His health deteriorated, and in 1972 he died of a heart attack. He was 68.

The Fresh Meadow golf course, an A.W. Tillinghast design that had opened in 1923, was sold in 1946, when the members relocated to a defunct course on Long Island. Today the area is a residential neighborhood, 80 years removed from the events that put it in a brief, but bright spotlight.

S.H. Park three back in first event as world No. 1

By Associated PressNovember 8, 2017, 12:56 pm

HAINAN, China – Sun Young Yoo carded a 7-under 65 Wednesday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament.

Yoo had seven birdies and hit 12 of 14 fairways in a bogey-free round at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club. Xiang Sui of China had a 66 to hold the second spot, one clear of five players at 5 under, including American Lizette Salas.

''Swing-wise, I kept the same thing. I just tried to have fun out there, and actually I had a lot of fun today,'' Yoo said.

Full-field scores from the Blue Bay LPGA

Sui fell behind by two strokes with a bogey on the 15th hole, but was able to regain a stroke on the leader with birdies on her last two.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park had 68 and was in a share of ninth at 4 under.

Defending champion Minjee Lee had six birdies, but she struggled to find consistency as she had five bogeys to finish the round at 71.

Jessica Korda rebounded after a quadruple-bogey on the par-5 third hole, notching six birdies to finish at 1 under.

Fowler grouped with Grillo, Hadley at Mayakoba

By Will GrayNovember 7, 2017, 10:28 pm

The PGA Tour heads south of the border this week for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Here's a look at a few early-round groups to keep an eye on along the Mexican coastline, as Rickie Fowler headlines the field and Pat Perez looks to defend his title (all times ET):

7:30 a.m. Thursday, 12 p.m. Friday: Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley

Fowler will be making his tournament debut, and this will be his first start since the Presidents Cup ended more than a month ago. He'll be joined for the first two rounds by Grillo, another participant last month at Liberty National, and Hadley, who has opened the new season with three straight finishes of T-4 or better.

7:40 a.m. Thursday, 12:10 p.m. Friday: Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, Patrick Reed

This tee time features a trio of players who teed it up at the Presidents Cup, including Vegas who tied for 10th at Mayakoba last year. Chappell finished T-20 last week in Las Vegas in his season debut and is returning to the Riviera Maya for the first time since 2011, while Reed is making his third start of the season - all outside the U.S.

12 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday: Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim

DeChambeau earned his breakthrough victory at the John Deere Classic in June and nearly added another trophy last week, when he tied for 7th at TPC Summerlin. Johnson is making his second start of the wraparound season following a T-13 finish at the Safeway Open, while Kim remains in search of his first top-10 finish since winning The Players in May.

12:10 p.m. Thursday, 7:40 a.m. Friday: Pat Perez, Graeme McDowell, Charley Hoffman

This group consists of each of the last three winners on El Camaleon, highlighted by Perez who sparked a career resurgence at this event last year. He cruised to victory at the CIMB Classic in his season debut last month, while 2015 champ McDowell earned his first top-10 finish in more than a year last week in Las Vegas. Hoffman won here in 2014 and finished T-18 last week in an emotional return to his hometown event.

Creamer targets Diamond Resorts event for return

By Randall MellNovember 7, 2017, 10:27 pm

Paula Creamer will make her return from wrist surgery as one of the headliners at the third annual Diamond Resorts Invitational Jan. 12-14 in Orlando.

Creamer told GolfChannel.com Tuesday that she’s excited to get a chance to test herself in competition before the LPGA season begins in earnest next year.

“I miss playing,” Creamer said. “It’s already been a long time away, but I’m doing well, so far. I feel positive about the decisions we’ve made, and I’m definitely eager to get back out there and start practicing again.”

Creamer will be making her first appearance in the 54-hole event, a mixed tour competition that will feature LPGA pros, PGA Tour Champions pros and celebrities at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Disney World Resort. LPGA and Champions Tour pros will compete for a $750,000 purse with celebrities competing for $500,000 and Florida Hospital for Children benefitting from proceeds.

Creamer will join fellow LPGA pros Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang in a modified Stableford scoring format. Ray Allen, Roger Clemens, Brian Urlacher and Jeremy Roenick are among the early celebrity/athlete commitments. All three rounds will air on Golf Channel.

Creamer, 31, hasn’t played since withdrawing in pain in the middle of the first round of the Evian Championship on Sept. 15. She tried to rest and rehab before deciding to undergo reconstruction of the left wrist on Oct. 20. Dr. Thomas Hunt repaired a torn ligament and tendon damage in a procedure in Houston. She had a cast removed from the wrist last Wednesday.

“And I was doing rehab the next day,” Creamer said.

Creamer said she has about another week or two before she is likely to begin putting, then another two weeks before she can begin chipping.

“Then you work yourself into hitting,” Creamer said.

Creamer, whose 10 LPGA victories include the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open, said she has been struggling with recurring wrist pain the last two years, requiring multiple cortisone shots. The recurring inflammation affected the changes she has tried to put into play since moving to swing coach Gary Gilchrist.

“I’ve always put in a lot of time and worked hard, and when that’s taken away, you feel a little bit like a lost soul,” Creamer said. “The last year was the hardest. I would start figuring something out, and the wrist would get inflamed and I wouldn’t be able to practice.”

Creamer said her practice regimen will probably never be the same.

“It’s going to be quality over quantity,” Creamer said. “But I miss the game, and I’m excited about playing again.”

Mickelson determined to make Ryder Cup team

By Doug FergusonNovember 7, 2017, 9:19 pm

Phil Mickelson has more than just an elusive U.S. Open title on his mind for 2018. He wants desperately to be on another Ryder Cup team, and he's willing to add tournaments to his schedule if that's what it takes.

Mickelson already holds the U.S. record by qualifying for 11 consecutive teams, and he has made 23 straight appearances in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup combined. But this isn't about a streak. It's about having a chance - perhaps his last chance - to win a Ryder Cup in Europe.

''That's a big goal of mine, and if I play like I've been playing, I'll make the team,'' Mickelson said at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Whether he speaks from confidence or hope remains to be seen.

Mickelson hasn't won since the 2013 British Open, and the last PGA Tour season was his first without recording a top-3 finish. He plans to start next year at the CareerBuilder Challenge in Southern California and play the entire West Coast from there, followed by the World Golf Championship in Mexico City.

''I'll play more tournaments if I have to,'' he said. ''I'm not sure if I have to add much. Paris is a big goal of mine, and it's important to get off to a good start.''

Mickelson has been on five losing teams in Ryder Cup matches held on European soil. There were two close calls. One was in 2002 at The Belfry, when the matches were tied at 8 going into Sunday singles. Europe won the last session, including Phillip Price defeating Mickelson. The other was in Wales, when Graeme McDowell won the final match for a one-point victory.

Mickelson, who turns 48 in June, doesn't see Paris next September as his last chance to win in Europe. Told that he would be 52 the next time the matches go to Europe, Mickelson said, ''I'm not looking that far ahead.''

''I'm expecting to have a good year,'' he said. ''I'd like to get on the team and go over there and win.''

PARK ON TOP: Sung Hyun Park brought plenty of winning experience to her rookie LPGA season.

The 24-year-old won seven times on the Korean LPGA Tour last year, and facing the best competition in the world hasn't slowed her. Park became the fourth South Korean player to reach No. 1 in the world, and the first player to get there as an LPGA rookie.

''There won't be any changes because of the ranking,'' Park said from China, where she makes her debut at No. 1. ''I believe my future play is more important that the fact that I moved up in the ranking.''

Her future play could lead to even grander feats.

Park, who won the U.S. Women's Open, leads the LPGA money list at just over $2.1 million with two tournaments remaining. She is second behind So Yeon Ryu for the points-based Player of the Year and already has clinched Rookie of the Year. Not since Nancy Lopez has a player won both awards in the same season.

Park also is No. 3 in the Race to the CME Globe and is second in the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.

KOEPKA'S LIST: Brooks Koepka knew he had a big year from looking at that U.S. Open trophy. A look into his closet brought even more evidence.

One of Koepka's traditions at the start of every year is to go down to the beach and write a list of goals for the year on a yellow sheet of paper. He tapes it on the wall of his closet, then invariably forgets about it.

''I'm usually looking down trying to find clothes and shoes,'' he said.

A few weeks ago, he happened to look at eye level and noticed his list for the year, which had about seven items related to golf and five items off the golf course. Among the ones he ticked off was winning a major (U.S. Open), having at least a share of the first-round lead in a major (British Open) and then one of the bigger ones, having the lowest aggregate score in the majors (21 under par).

He described them as ''little goals,'' only because of the detail, such as having the solo lead after the first round. He took care of that Thursday in the HSBC Champions.

''You can make them as detailed as you want,'' he said. ''When you go into specifics, a lot of those things come true.''

He didn't get them all.

One goal was to not miss a cut. He missed the cut by one shot in his first tournament of the year at Torrey Pines. He also wanted to win multiple times, meaning he will have to either successfully defend at the Dunlop Phoenix next week in Japan or win the Hero World Challenge.

''The biggest change for me was off the golf course,'' Koepka said. ''The hardest thing for me was making sure I was in the gym five days a week when we played. Some days I've gone seven.''

Overall, Koepka was pleased with how many he got. He'll do it again this year, only at a different beach. Koepka will be on Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?: The LPGA tied a record when Stacy Lewis tied for 15th in the Toto Japan Classic. Lewis became the 15th player this year to top $1 million, equaling the number from last year.

And it's about to grow.

Women's PGA champion Danielle Kang is $647 short of $1 million and is assured of topping the $1 million mark next week at the CME Group Tour Championship. Minjee Lee is the defending champion this week in China. Lee is $3,268 short of $1 million, and provided she doesn't withdraw from Blue Bay, she will top $1 million.

Amy Yang and Mirim Lee will have to play well next week in Naples, Florida, to have a chance. Lizette Salas and Michelle Wie are further away from, but still in range of, the $1 million mark. Both are playing in China and next week at the season finale.

DIVOTS: Four of the five winners of full PGA Tour events this fall were in the Tour Championship. ... Patrick Cantlay won in Las Vegas at 9-under 275, the highest winning score by seven shots since it became a single-course event in 2008. This was just the third time the winning score has been worse than 20-under par. ... Jason Day, who started the year at No. 1, is now at No. 12. ... The PGA of America has extended the contract of chief executive Pete Bevacqua through 2024. ... Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, which has hosted U.S. Open sectional qualifying 30 of the last 31 years, has been selected to host the U.S. Women's Amateur in 2020. ... The PGA Tour Champions has a new title for its Tucson event - the Cologuard Classic. Cologuard, produced by Exact Sciences, is a colon cancer screening test used at home.

STAT OF THE WEEK: In the last two years, Shanshan Feng has three victories, two runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes during the LPGA's fall version of the Asian swing.

FINAL WORD: ''Can we just keep playing here? Can we move the CME Group Tour Championship here? Can we move the U.S. Open here?'' - Shanshan Feng on playing LPGA events in Asia.

