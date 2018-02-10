Getty Images

DJ, Hossler share 36-hole Pebble Beach lead

By Doug Ferguson, Associated PressFebruary 10, 2018, 1:06 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - Dustin Johnson already was feeling good about his game heading over to the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula. Another day of gorgeous weather in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am made him feel even better.

Johnson ran off three straight birdies to start his round, made four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn and wound up with a 7-under 64 on Friday to share the 36-hole lead with Beau Hossler.

''Probably my lowest by about seven shots at Monterey Peninsula, so I was happy with that,'' Johnson said. ''It's probably the first time, too, I think we have ever played over there with nice weather. So it was definitely a good day.''

He only slightly exaggerated, but not by much. In four times playing at Monterey Peninsula since it joined the rotation, he broke 70 only one time and twice shot 73. The evidence of the different day he faced came early. Johnson hit a 9-iron on the 176-yard hole that plays downhill. A year ago, he hit 4-iron. On the 434-yard 13th hole a year ago, he ''roasted'' a driver and a 3-iron. This year, he hit 3-wood and had 85 yards left.

''But I was right behind the tree,'' he said.

Hossler, the PGA Tour rookie best known in these parts for contending on the weekend at Olympic Club in the 2012 U.S. Open when he was 17, was flawless at Spyglass Hill in a round of 67 to join Johnson at 12 under par.

Hossler has not made a bogey this week. He holed an 18-foot par putt on the 10th hole at Pebble on Thursday. For his second round, he never came close to bogey, hitting all but two greens in regulation and having standard chips on those.

Hossler heads over to Monterey Peninsula, while Johnson spends his last two days at Pebble Beach.

They were two shots ahead to par on Julian Suri (67 at Monterey Peninsula) and Troy Merritt (67 at Spyglass Hill).

Lurking another shot behind were Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm.

Mickelson hasn't won since the British Open in 2013 at Muirfield, and he finally started to see some reasonable results after a sluggish start this year. Mickelson was tied for the lead at one point when he ran off three straight birdies at Monterey Peninsula, though he made only two more over his final 11 holes for a 65.

Rahm was at Pebble Beach and holed his share of 6-footers for birdie for a 67. Just as big was the 8-foot putt he made on the 18th hole for par when he hit 3-wood to the right behind a tree, pitched nicely under the limbs and over the bunker just through the green, and then his chip ran downhill by the hole.

Jason Day had a 65 at Monterey Peninsula and was in the group at 9 under that included Steve Stricker (66 at Monterey Peninsula).

Jordan Spieth found some touch with the putter to make five birdies on his opening nine holes at Monterey Peninsula, and he wound up with a 66, though he remained seven shots behind Johnson.

''I saw a couple putts go in early and normally that's all I need to kind of stop skiing uphill and start to turn downhill,'' Spieth said.

Rory McIlroy went downhill.

He was hanging round at 5 under, not far from the lead, when he drove to the front of the par-4 fifth hole at Monterey Peninsula, leaving him a 70-foot eagle putt. He ran that about 6 feet past the hole, and then missed his birdie putt. But then he missed his par putt from 3 feet, and it ran about 6 feet by the hole, and he missed that one. That's five putts for a double bogey, and two more bogeys led to a 74 and left him in danger of missing the cut.

Hossler, who played at Texas, is part of the new generation who thought they could take on the best from when they were in college. He's not one to be intimidated by the world's No. 1 player (they are represented by the same manager), and that won't be an issue on Saturday, anyway.

Johnson is part of the celebrity rotation at Pebble Beach. Hossler figures to be in relative solitude at Monterey Peninsula.

''I try and not let those things affect me,'' Hossler said. ''But yeah, playing on a moving day-type day, not at the home track for the tournament, that's certainly different really most weeks out here.''

Johnson was full of good news on Friday - his 64 for a share of the lead as he goes for a third victory at Pebble Beach, and he found out that his dad bowled a 300. The world's No. 1 golfer grew up with bowling and said he once had a chance at a perfect game.

''I bowled 11 (strikes) in a row,'' he said, breaking into a smile, ''and then I gassed it.''

Co-leader Hossler: 'I can win at this level'

By Randall MellFebruary 10, 2018, 3:17 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Beau Hossler has the kind of larger-than-life athlete’s name that the famed golf writer Dan Jenkins might have invented if Hossler didn’t already have it.

Friday, Hossler moved into position to script a large story.

The former teen phenom, rebuilding his game after a shoulder injury derailed his can’t-miss trajectory, is in contention to win his first PGA Tour title halfway through the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Hossler shot a 5-under-par 67 at Spyglass Hill in the second round to move into a share of the lead with Dustin Johnson at 12 under overall.

Hossler, 22, playing his first full season on the PGA Tour, is bogey free heading to Monterey Peninsula, which is considered the easiest of the three courses in the event’s rotation.

The top three players in the world rankings are playing this week, with Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day also in the field. A maiden title here would come with significant weight.

With world No. 1 Johnson watching him from the back of the media center, Hossler was asked by a reporter if he has ever been intimidated on a golf course.

“I don't think so,” Hossler said. “There have been some moments in my career that I've kind of stepped into a new arena, but I wouldn't say it is intimidation. It’s just kind of getting used to a whole new facet of the game, really. A whole new level.”

Hossler first burst onto the world stage as a 17-year-old, when he briefly grabbed the outright lead in the second round of the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club. He went on to win the Fred Haskins Award as the collegiate player of the year at the University of Texas, but his college run ended with disappointment. As a junior, he tore the labrum in his left shoulder in the semifinal match of the NCAA Match Play Finals. He was out for nearly six months after shoulder surgery but is making an impression again on the PGA Tour.

“Certainly, I didn't take advantage of the starts that I was able to receive last year,” Hossler  said. “Now I feel totally comfortable out here. I feel like I can compete, and I feel like I can win at this level.”

Hossler is beginning to work himself into contention with some regularity. He had the 54-hole lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last fall, before tying for seventh. He tied for 10th at the Sanderson Farms last fall and got himself in the mix at the CareerBuilders Challenge last month and the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week.

“Even though I haven't had really a super high finish, I feel like I've proven to myself that I can get in the position to win,” he said. “Now, it's just a matter of playing a really solid weekend.”

Spieth's putter heats up, but he gains no ground

By Randall MellFebruary 10, 2018, 2:42 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth finally got his putter going Friday, giving himself a weekend chance at back-to-back AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wins.

He needed just 26 putts in his round of 5-under-par 66 at Monterey Peninsula. It mercifully broke his streak of nine consecutive rounds of 30 more putts.

At 5 under overall, Spieth is tied for 23rd.

There’s good news and bad news in that.

Spieth started Friday seven shots off the lead, and that’s where he ended the day.

The good news is that he doesn’t have as many players in front of him as he did after Thursday’s round.

The bad news is that world No. 1 Dustin Johnson shares the seven-shot lead on him with Beau Hossler.

Spieth, who has talked openly about a “minor slump” with his putter, birdied five of his first seven holes on Friday.

“Nice to get off to a good start, and I saw a couple putts go in early, and, normally, that's all I need to kind of stop skiing uphill and start to turn downhill,” Spieth said. “Hit better putts today.”

Spieth cooled on the back nine, but he said the poa annua was “more beat up” later in the day.

The putter’s improvement excites Spieth about his weekend chances. One of the best clutch putters on Tour, Spieth entered the week 195th in strokes gained putting.

What adjustments did he make Friday? Mainly, the same he talked about working on earlier in the week.

“Some minor adjustments just to get on top of the ball and see the line a little easier,” he said.

DJ shoots 64, while his father bowls a perfect game

By Randall MellFebruary 10, 2018, 2:10 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Dustin Johnson had another big day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He put up a 7-under-par 64 Friday at Monterey Peninsula.

That’s a big deal, because even in his two victories in this event, he has never put up a very good score at Monterey Peninsula, one of the three courses in the rotation.

“Probably my lowest by seven shots,” Johnson said.

Actually, it was by four strokes, but his point was made. This marked just the second time he has broken 70 at Monterey Peninsula.

Johnson told assembled media he was really happy with his score, but it wasn’t even the best athletic feat in his family that day.

His father bowled a perfect game.

“He bowled a 300,” Johnson said. “It’s not even his first one. He’s bowled six or seven of them. He can roll the rock pretty well.”

Johnson is the world No. 1 in golf, and he can pad his lead atop the rankings by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a third time. He’s also a pretty good bowler himself, though he has never rolled a perfect game. His best is a 292.

“Rolled 11 strikes in a row and then I gassed it,” Johnson said.

Johnson will be looking to bowl over the field this weekend, like he did in the year’s first event, when he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions by eight shots.

After playing Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula, Johnson will play Pebble Beach Golf Links over the final two rounds. It’s his favorite course in the rotation.

While Jordan Spieth’s 68.8 scoring average is the best over the last 30 years in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson sports the best scoring average at Pebble Beach Golf Links over the last 10 years. He’s averaging 68.9 at Pebble in this event.

Johnson has his driver going long and straight, and that’s bad news for the rest of the field.

“I feel like if I’m driving it really well, I’m very tough to beat,” he said.

Johnson didn’t win at Pebble Beach last year, but it was about this time of the year that he started looking dominant. He won the Genesis Open, the WGC-Mexico Championship and the WGC-Dell Match Play Champoinship in consecutive starts.

That run sent Johnson to the Masters as the overwhelming favorite to win the year’s first major, but he never made it to the first tee after slipping on the steps at his rented house and injuring his back.

Johnson was asked if his game is back to the level it was when he mounted that winning streak.

“The game's really close,” he said. “I don't know if it's quite as good as it was during that stretch. That was probably some of the best golf I've played in my career, but parts of the game are just as good.

“I would say that I'm driving it well, but I'm probably not quite as good as I was when on those three wins, but everything else feels like it's really good.”

Calcavecchia takes 1-shot lead in Champions opener

By Associated PressFebruary 10, 2018, 1:38 am

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Mark Calcavecchia shot an 8-under 64 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the Boca Raton Championship, the PGA Tour Champions' first full-field event of the season.

The 57-year-old veteran birdied seven of his first 10 holes and added another on the par-4 seventh at The Old Course at Broken Sound. Calcavecchia won the last of his three senior titles in 2015. He won the 1989 British Open for one of his 13 PGA Tour titles.

Rocco Mediate and Jeff Maggert were a stroke back. Mediate, the 2013 winner, eagled the seventh, hitting a 3-wood to 30 feet, but closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.

Bernhard Langer, the 2010 winner in his home event, was at 66 with Fred Funk and Jesper Parnevik. Langer, 60, won seven times, three of them majors, last season. John Daly, playing alongside Langer, was another stroke back with 2014 champion Michael Allen, 2015 winner Paul Goydos, Steve Flesch, Duffy Waldorf, Kirk Triplett, Jerry Smith and Kent Jones.

Golf Channel's Charlie Rymer, making his PGA Tour Champions debut, birdied his first two holes, but made only one more birdie and finished at 75.

