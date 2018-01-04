Getty Images

Callaway debuts forged utility irons

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 4, 2018, 10:49 am

With the PGA Merchandise Show right around the corner (Jan. 23-26), equipment manufacturers are beginning to unveil their new product lines for 2018.

First up for Callaway is their XT Forged Utility Irons, which are available in lofts of 18, 21, 24, 27 and 30 degrees. Callaway says utility irons have become increasingly popular on Tour primarily as an option off the tee when players “need to find the fairway.”

The XT Forged Utility Irons are designed to produce a lower, more penetrating ball flight and less curve.

Price is $249.99, and the irons will be available at retail outlets Jan. 19.

Woods commits to play Torrey Pines, Riviera

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 4, 2018, 5:24 pm

Tiger Woods has committed to play the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Open.

Woods made the announcement Thursday, less than a week after saying, “I wish I knew where I was going to play and when I was playing to play – it’s a lot easier to prep for that – but we really don’t know. This is all unchartered territory.”

Instead, Woods will begin his year, as usual, at Torrey Pines, where he is an eight-time winner, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

That start rules out a return trip to Dubai – they are both scheduled for Jan. 25-28. Last year, Woods began his year with a missed cut at Torrey Pines, then flew to Dubai and withdrew after one round, citing back spasms. He later underwent a fusion surgery.

Woods returned to competition last month at the Hero World Challenge, where he tied for ninth.

At Torrey Pines he is expected to be joined by Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day, among others.

Woods' foundation benefits the Feb. 15-18 Genesis Open at Riviera, an event he has never won. He is making his first start there since 2006.

“I’m very excited to be back at Riviera,” he said. “I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it’s a dream come true.”

Woods has started just four tournaments since August 2015.

Watch: Villegas opens beer bottle with 9-iron

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 4, 2018, 2:41 pm

We’ve all been there: Staring at a beer bottle without a twist-off cap and no bottle opener to be found.

Next time you’re in that situation, try using your 9-iron.

That’s the route Camilo Villegas took and showed off on Instagram, and it worked to perfection.

Proof that Tour players can do just about anything with a club in their hands.

Thomas, Lexi, Langer named GWAA POYs

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 4, 2018, 1:48 pm

Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson and Bernhard Langer were recognized Thursday as the Golf Writers Association of America Players of the Year for 2017.

Thomas was the near-unanimous choice, earning 94 percent of the vote after a five-win season in which he earned his first major, the FedExCup title and PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.

Thompson won twice in 2017 – and nearly two others – but took the Player of the Year title in a close battle with S.H. Park and So Yeon Ryu. No vote totals were disclosed.

Though Thomas and Thompson earned top billing for the first time in their young careers, Langer was named the Senior Player of the Year for the fourth time, collecting 90 percent of the vote after a seven-win campaign.

The three players will receive their awards at the GWAA Annual Awards Dinner April 4 in Augusta, Ga. 

Stroud goes from edge of quitting to Tournament of Champions

By Rex HoggardJanuary 4, 2018, 4:18 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Earning a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions is a unique reward for every player. It means you’ve won and you can start your year against a limited field at a no-cut event. Oh, and you’re in Maui.

For Chris Stroud, however, his first trip to the event has been a sea change.

“I feel like it’s a step into a whole new life,” he said. “I was right on the edge of putting the clubs away forever last year before I even started the season. I wanted to spend more time with my family, like every professional athlete.”

That all changed in August at the Barracuda Championship when he won his first event after 10 years on the PGA Tour.

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

The transformation went even deeper after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston in September and Stroud, a Houston resident, dedicated himself to rebuilding his community.

In December, Stroud organized a pro-am to benefit those impacted by Harvey along with 25 other professionals and raised over $1 million.

It was all part of a transformative year for Stroud, who said the key to his professional turnaround was letting go of his natural desire to control everything and trusting his game.

“To go from that a year ago, to winning on the PGA Tour, to raising $1 million for the people whose families and houses were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. To be in Maui for the first time ever with my family,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. To me it’s been a big eye-opener.”

