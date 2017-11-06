What's in the bag: Shriners winner Cantlay

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 6, 2017, 1:27 pm

Patrick Cantlay earned his first PGA Tour victory in a playoff a the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Here's a look at what was in his winning bag:

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 73X shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 917F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 70X shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft

Irons: Titleist 714 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (54, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Cantlay does 'just enough' for first win

By Nick MentaNovember 6, 2017, 3:47 am

LAS VEGAS – With the sunlight all but gone and after 90 minutes of PGA Tour pros looking like weekend hackers, Patrick Cantlay finally – mercifully – ended the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Sunday.

He made a scrambling par on the second extra hole to defeat Alex Cejka and Whee Kim in a playoff for his first PGA Tour title.

As choppy as the finish was – and make no mistake, it was a gagfest – when that final putt dropped, none of it mattered. Because there was Cantlay, standing victorious, re-asserting his place in this game after three years of injury and what he termed on Sunday night as “heartbreak.”

It wasn’t all that long ago that Cantlay, now 25, was the top-ranked amateur in the world for 55 weeks, as highly touted a prospect as guys named Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

It just “feels like a long time ago,” he said Sunday night, seated next to his new trophy.

When he turned pro in 2012, PGA Tour victories seemed assured for the Nicklaus Award winner out of UCLA. It just took him a lot longer than expected. And when his moment came, it was far from pretty.

“The finish did not happen the way I thought it would,” he admitted, “but it was just enough.”

After starting the day four behind co-leaders J.J. Spaun and Beau Hossler, Cantlay took the outright lead with a birdie at 13, one of four in a row on Nos. 11-14. To that point, Sunday’s final round had looked nothing like Saturday’s third round, when wind gusts of nearly 40 miles an hour battered the field late in the day.

But one hole later, after a calm start, the wind returned to send those near the top of the leaderboard into a collective nosedive.

“It was really two different days out there,” Cantlay said. “It was really like the first 14 holes, and the last four holes. The first 14 holes were a shootout.”

The last four were anything but. At one point, with absolutely no one wanting to win this golf tournament, the Shriners appeared headed for a five-way playoff. Cantlay, who had reached 11 under par, bogeyed 17 and 18 to post 9 under. Kim, likewise, dropped a shot on the 72nd hole to get into the clubhouse at 9.

Next up, needing birdie to win and par to get into a playoff, Chesson Hadley bogeyed 18 – you may be noticing a theme here – to fall out of contention.

And in the final group, 54-hole leader J.J. Spaun finished double bogey-double bogey to drop from 10 under par to 6 under par.

That left three players to return to the 18th tee: Cantlay, Kim, and Alex Cejka, who had gone off in the morning’s second starting time and fired a 64 to reach 9 under long before it was en vogue.

“It was a little bit, a little bit, a little bit tricky. Hanging out for one and a half hours, it was a long time,” said Cejka, who had been off the course closer to two hours. “I was watching, forced to for a long, long time. And then the wind picked up. I was eating and packing up. I almost put everything in the car. But then the wind kicked up and the guys were making bogeys and doubles.”

And after all three players made – surprise – bogey on the first extra hole, they once again returned to the tee at 18, where Cantlay lost his ball to the right and encountered some tree trouble on the second playoff hole.

At that point, he had two options: chip out, or lace a punch-cut 4-iron from 185 yards that went under one tree and around another. He chose the latter option and ran his ball through the back of the green into a small collection area, 70 feet from the hole.

With Kim out of it and Cejka off the green, Cantlay very nearly holed his putt from the fringe, which burned the left edge. And when Cejka failed to get up and down, Cantlay brushed in his par putt, sending a parade of Shriners onto the putting surface.

It was a coronation long overdue for Cantlay, after back injuries forced him away from competitive golf for three years from 2014 to 2017. And it was during that time away, in 2016, that his best friend and caddie, Chris Roth, was killed crossing an intersection in a hit-and-run accident, with Cantlay standing 10 feet away.

“There were some really low times,” he said.

But Cantlay has persevered. He put his medical extension to good use last season, finishing second at the Valspar Championship and making it all the way to the Tour Championship at East Lake on only 13 starts.

And now, he’s a PGA Tour champion. Patrick Cantlay is back, and he is setting his sights on once again becoming the No. 1 player in the world – this time, as a professional.

“Having won, I hope they pile up,” he said. “I feel like getting your first one can sometimes be the toughest one to get.

“I want to be the best player in the world, and I want to win a bunch of tournaments. I feel like if that’s not what you’re out here for, you shouldn’t be out here.”

Vegas embraces McInerney: 'It meant the world to me'

By Nick MentaNovember 6, 2017, 2:27 am

LAS VEGAS – Short of him walking away with the trophy, it is hard to imagine a better scene for A.J. McInerney than the one that played out Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

In the field on a sponsor exemption, McInerney – the Las Vegas native who escaped the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1 – poured in a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to close out a back-nine 30, a final-round 67, and his first PGA Tour event.

When the putt dropped, McInerney threw his arms in the air as the crowd around the final green responded with the largest roar of the week. Before walking off the course, he removed his hat, put his hands back in the air and applauded the galleries who have encouraged him for the last four days with shouts of “Let’s go, A.J.” and “Vegas Strong.”

“It was so much fun,” McInerney said. “Seeing Vegas come out strong today, it was amazing.”

When he emerged from the scoring trailer, he elicited another ovation from fans who had crowded around a fence to cheer him on one last time. He threw autographed balls to kids in the crowd, and when he stopped, the expression on his face changed, as if a switch had just flipped in his head. Suddenly, he looked tense.

Every time he was asked this week – and he was asked pretty much every day – McInerney swore that even if he were to finish in top 10, he would not accept the exemption into next week’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba. That’s because he is scheduled to play in the second stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying School, starting Tuesday at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, where he’ll attempt to regain his status after finishing 97th last year on the Web.com money list.

But when he exited scoring on Sunday, tied for 11th, one shot away from an invite, his certainty had left him. As he scrambled to do interviews and greae well-wishers, all he really wanted to do was call his agent. McInerney knew he had 30 minutes after the end of the tournament to make a decision, assuming he had to make one.

And about an hour after he finished, a little past 4 p.m. PT, as Patrick Cantlay, Alex Cejka and Whee Kim were tangled up in a playoff, McInerney was still on the back porch at TPC Summerlin, surrounded by friends and family. J.J. Spaun’s double bogey-double bogey finish had suddenly moved McInerney from T-11 to T-10. Unlike before, this was no longer a hypothetical. He was now sitting on the invite to Mayakoba.

He talked on the phone and texted back and forth with his agent about what he should do. He was still booked on a Southwest Airlines flight to Dallas that was set to take off at 6:30 p.m. After ending a call, McInerney pulled aside Beau Hossler, as Hossler was leaving the scoring area, and solicited his advice. The two talked it over.

“I told him to go to second stage,” said Hossler, who graduated from the Web.com Tour after playing a smattering of PGA Tour events without status last year. “He could go tear it up in Mayakoba, but if he doesn’t, then he’s stuck. I told him to go to second stage.”

After another phone call, McInerney made his decision. He was, as he originally intended, turning down Mayakoba to head back to Q-School.

“I don’t know. I think that’s the best decision,” he said, still talking over the scenarios that would need to play out for him earn to special temporary status on the PGA Tour. “But if I don’t play well in Mayakoba, then I don’t have anything next year. I’m going to second stage to at least have a job next year.”

Reminded how many times this week he had insisted that he wouldn’t entertain a Mayakoba invite, McInerney didn’t even need to hear the end of the question.

“Yeah, well, until it’s a reality, you don’t really think it fully through,” he answered. “But yeah, I’m still going to stick to that. That was my gameplan to start with, and I’m just going to take care of business in second stage.”

And so, the deliberation was over. The dream week – after the nightmare he went through just one month ago – had officially come to an end.

Asked a couple of hours earlier to sum up the emotion of his week, McInerney thought back to when he first learned he was going to make his PGA Tour debut.

“Oh man, it started a couple Saturdays ago when I got the phone call [to play]. To come out here and kind of prove that I can play a little, I was proud of that.

“Then to be able to shoot 30 on the back side today, it was just kind of a storybook ending, I guess. It’s just great to see Las Vegas out here supporting this great event. For me to just be a small piece of that, and get these fans and this crowd going, it meant the world to me.”

After Further Review: Can't wait for Woods

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 6, 2017, 1:59 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the prospect of Tiger Woods' return ...

There won’t be any guarantees with this latest iteration of Tiger Woods’ comeback. But that makes his willingness to jump back inside the ropes all the more intriguing

Woods will be 42 next month, and his body has been ravaged by one injury after the next in recent years. He spoke two years ago of the fact that his career after age 40 would be seen as gravy, and even acknowledged in September that he could envision a scenario in which he never plays competitively again.

But he is once again ready, or close enough to it, to make his return four weeks from now at the Hero World Challenge. It will likely include ample bogeys and rusty shots, and it may not extend beyond a four-day stint in the Bahamas.

But despite all the previous lows and periods filled with doubt, Woods has once again injected some hope back into the equation. And even without any guarantees about either performance or longevity, it’s still an enticing prospect. - Will Gray

On Rose and the Race to Dubai ...

Even the best plans rarely go perfectly, especially when your chosen profession is golf and outcomes are more often than not dictated by outside influences, which makes Justin Rose’s far-flung fortnight on the European Tour so impressive.

The Englishman planned to play three of the final four events on the European circuit and the stated goal was to win two of those in order to move into the hunt to win the season-long Race to Dubai. In successive weeks, Rose won the WGC-HSBC Champions in China and Turkish Airlines Open to move to second on the points list.

Late Sunday in Turkey, Rose was asked if he’ll consider altering his schedule and play next week’s event in South Africa in order to solidify his status in the standings. He will not, and why would he? There’s no reason to tinker with a perfect plan. - Rex Hoggard

On Park's climb to LPGA supremacy ...

Sung Hyun Park will take the Rolex world No. 1 ranking to the Blue Bay LPGA event in China this week, according to the Rolex world rankings projections. It should become official Sunday night or Monday with the release of the newest rankings. She is overtaking So Yeon Ryu for the top spot and will have a chance in China to overtake Ryu in the Rolex Player of the Year point standings and to overtake Lexi Thompson in the hunt for the Vare Trophy for low scoring average. Park also will have a chance in China to overtake Thompson in the Race to CME Globe standings. Park already leads the LPGA money list and has locked up the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year Award. She has a chance to become the first player in LPGA history to sweep all those aforementioned awards. Ryu and Thompson aren’t playing in China but will see Park in a showdown at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. - Randall Mell

Hoffman to donate nearly $100,000 to Vegas fund

By Nick MentaNovember 6, 2017, 1:09 am

LAS VEGAS – With his T-18 finish Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Charley Hoffman will donate $98,600 to victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Hoffman, a UNLV Rebel and long-time Las Vegas resident, announced at the beginning of the week that the entirety of his Shriners earnings will go to the Direct Impact Fund, via PGA Tour Charities.

A final-round 1-under-par 70 left him 4 under for the week.

When he exited the scoring trailer before the end of the tournament, he guessed he was going to be able to give back something like $100,000. He wasn’t far off.

“You know what? I’m lucky that the Shriners Hospital and the PGA Tour gave me the opportunity to donate and help people here in Las Vegas,” he said. “I called Las Vegas home for 20 years. I went to college here.

“With the stories I’ve heard this week, there are a lot of people hurting in this city. I just hope to be able to give back hopefully a good check and hopefully do some good.”

In addition to his donation, Hoffman will be auctioning off the custom Las Vegas-styled spikes he has been wearing this week around TPC Summerlin.

The #VegasStrong auction, which can be found here, will close on Monday at Noon PT, with the proceeds going to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.
