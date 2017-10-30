Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: WGC-HSBC winner Rose

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 30, 2017

Justin Rose overcame an eight-shot deficit to win the WGC-HSBC Champions. Here's a look at what was in his winning bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (9.5 degrees), with TPT 15 shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M1 2016 (15, 19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro Orange 80TX shafts

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4),  P730 prototype (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts

Putter: TaylorMade TP Ardmore 2 Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Justin Rose, What's in the Bag, 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

