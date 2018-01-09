Getty Images

Power Rankings: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii

By Will GrayJanuary 9, 2018, 4:30 pm

The PGA Tour continues its two-week stint in the Aloha State with the Sony Open in Hawaii. A field of 144 players will tackle Waialae Country Club in the first full-field event since the RSM Classic in November.

Justin Thomas won this event last year by seven shots over Justin Rose. Here are 10 names to watch in Honolulu:

1. Justin Thomas: A mediocre effort in Maui is no reason to downgrade the defending champ. Thomas will need to make some adjustments with Jim "Bones" Mackay stepping in for longtime caddie Jimmy Johnson, but Thomas returns to a course where he shot 59 last year en route to an easy win and he also tied for sixth in 2015.

2. Jordan Spieth: The other half of this week's headliners, Spieth returns to Honolulu after a third-place showing a year ago. The reigning Open champ tied for ninth last week at Kapalua and should thrive this week on a tight venue that rewards shot-making and accurate irons.

3. Brian Harman: Third last week in the winners-only event, Harman comes in at No. 3 on this list thanks to a quietly consistent run at Waialae. The southpaw boasts three straight top-20 finishes in Honolulu, including T-13 results in both 2015 and 2016. Harman boasts four straight top-10 finishes dating back to the fall.

4. Marc Leishman: The Aussie was an early leader last week in Maui and also closed in style en route to a T-7 finish that would have been much better were it not for a sideways third round. Leishman won twice last year and his Waialae record includes a pair of top-10s among five top-20 finishes since 2009.

5. Kevin Kisner: Kisner may still be licking his wounds after Georgia's last-second loss in football, but he'll likely bounce back this week on a course where he finished fifth in 2016 and fourth last year. Kisner is coming off a career year that included a win and a Presidents Cup appearance and he opened the new wraparound season with a T-4 at Sea Island in November.

6. Zach Johnson: Johnson hasn't made much noise in recent months, but he tends to play some of his best golf amid the cozy confines of Waialae. The two-time major champ has top-10 finishes in three of the last four years, including a T-6 finish a year ago, and won this event back in 2009.

7. Charles Howell III: Few, if any, can match Howell's run of success at this event over the last decade. While he has yet to inscribe his name on the trophy, Howell has seven top-10 finishes since 2009 including a T-8 result last year. The veteran got off to a strong start in the fall as well, with three top-20s highlighted by a T-4 finish in Mexico.

8. Gary Woodland: Woodland and Waialae might not seem like an ideal fit given his advantage off the tee and the layout's demand for accurate approaches, but it's been smooth sailing for the veteran recently on the island. Woodland has finished T-13 or better each of the last three years and closed out 2017 with three top-20s among seven straight made cuts.

9. Daniel Berger: Berger tied for 11th last week in Maui for his fourth top-25 finish in his last five overall starts. While he hasn't contended either of the last two years in Honolulu, Berger has made the cut in all three of his appearances and finished T-13 in 2015 in his tournament debut.

10. Jimmy Walker: Walker struggled in 2017 while battling both a diagnosis of, and treatment for, Lyme disease. But a return to Oahu could provide a bit of revitalization given that Walker went back-to-back at this event in 2014 and 2015. Throw in a fourth-place showing in 2011 and last year's T-13 result and there's reason to expect a strong start to the new year.

One & Done: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii

By Will GrayJanuary 9, 2018, 6:13 pm

Beginning in 2018, Golf Channel is offering a "One & Done" fantasy game alternative. Choose a golfer and add the salary they earn at the event to your season-long total - but know that once chosen, a player cannot be used again for the rest of the year.

Here are some players to consider for One & Done picks this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where Justin Thomas returns as the defending champion:

Charles Howell III. The veteran embodies "horses for courses" with his career record at Waialae, one that includes seven top-10 finishes since 2007. Howell tied for eighth at this event last year and rattled off three straight top-20 finishes during the fall portion of the wraparound season. Few love any layout more than CH3 does Waialae.

Webb Simpson. Simpson has finished T-13 at this event three straight years, including 2015 when he opened with a blistering 62. The former U.S. Open champ also had a T-20 finish in 2013 and has cracked 70 in 16 of his last 17 rounds in Honolulu. Also opened the fall with top-20s in Napa and Las Vegas.

Brian Gay. Gay has won on tight layouts before, and he has similarly thrived in Oahu where he has five top-25s in his last eight trips and only one result worse than T-32. Gay has struggled with injury in recent years but got things on track last summer before closing out the fall with a trio of top-25s, highlighted by a third-place showing at Sea Island.

Russell Henley. This was the site of Henley's breakout performance, as he won in impressive fashion in 2013 in what was his first start as a fully-exempt PGA Tour member. He has added a pair of top-20 finishes since, including last year's T-13 result, and he kicked the rust off last week with a T-17 finish in Maui.

Si Woo Kim. It's always a bit of a risk to take Kim in a One & Done format, but this could be as good a week as any to do so. The reigning Players champ has had success on similarly cozy layouts (think Mayakoba and Wyndham), finished fourth in his tournament debut two years ago and cracked the top 10 last week among a limited field at Kapalua.

Pressel's event raises over $1M to fight cancer

By Randall MellJanuary 9, 2018, 5:30 pm

Call it Morgan’s major.

Her 11th annual Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer event has become her life’s work, and she reveled in its success again Monday at her home club at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

With Pressel and all her friends raising an event record $1,010,622, her foundation is poised to upgrade the Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Mammovan with the purchase of an enhanced new model.

That’s the medical unit that makes digital mammography mobile in South Florida. It is named after Morgan’s mother, who died of breast cancer when Morgan was 15. It’s an especially important life-saving instrument to Pressel as it is now the only Mammovan making the rounds to communities in South Florida.

“Everyone else has cut their funding,” Pressel said. “That’s what makes ours even more special, even more important.

“The $1 million allows us to make a big difference, to make a big impact in the community. Our big goal this year was to raise enough money to fund a new Mammovan, because ours has been on the road for eight years now. It’s time for an upgrade with new technology, new equipment. That was really our main goal and focus.”

Pressel’s foundation has now raised more than $7 million to fight the disease that took her mother’s life. She said this event’s success should mean the new Mammovan will be on the road in a couple months.

Pressel’s work also helps fund the Morgan Pressel Center for Cancer Genetics at Boca Raton Regional Hospital and the Morgan Pressel Lab for Cancer Research. It also supports patient care and research at the Sylvester Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

The event featured an all-star cast of players, with Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson, Cristie Kerr, Brittany Lincicome, Gerina Piller, So Yeon Ryu and Lexi Thompson all on hand to support the two-day event, but Pressel credits her St. Andrews community as being the real stars in the life-saving work.

“My name is on the center, but it’s not just me,” Pressel says regularly. “There should be 500 names on the cancer center.”

Atwal 'picked Tiger's brain' before EurAsia Cup

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 9, 2018, 5:03 pm

Tiger Woods could give Team Asia a slight advantage at this week’s EurAsia Cup.

Team Asia captain Arjun Atwal revealed Tuesday that he sought Woods’ advice on how to manage so many different personalities and set pairings.

“I pretty much picked Tiger’s brain a little bit because we are really close,” he told reporters. “I saw Davis (Love III) at a range somewhere and I told him that I was captaining. Not like calling them every day and bothering them. Just a few things to get an idea of what to deal with and what to expect.”

Woods gained a reputation as a master strategist and drew rave reviews from captains and players at the 2016 Ryder Cup and ’17 Presidents Cup for his commitment and attention to detail before and during the events.

At the EurAsia Cup, Atwal is tasked with managing a group that plays on the PGA, European, Japanese and Asian tours.

“Like (Woods) said, I have players from all over,” Atwal said. “So I’m trying to get all these guys together in these two days to gel, and that’s pretty hard to do when a few don’t really speak English that well and you need to get even more work done. It’s been a little bit of a challenge, but it’s fun as well. It’s all good.” 

Stock Watch: Rickie haters take a fall

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 9, 2018, 1:00 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

DJ (+9%): His power fade is once again perfected, and he was so dialed in at Kapalua that he made only four putts longer than 9 feet and still shot 24 under. Dude’s formidable.

2018 (+7%): The new year began with DJ leading the way and Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth all in the top 10. This year has the potential to be epic.  

Brian Harman (+4%): Got blown away by DJ on the final day, but hey, so did everyone else. That’s four consecutive top-10s, dating to the fall, as he inches closer to the top 20 in the world.

Jack (+3%): Leave it to Nicklaus to help save the Tour’s tax-exemption status. All it took was one call from the GOAT for the Senate to reconsider.

Pat Perez (+2%): Sure, he’s a walking, talking FCC fine, but golf needs more characters like Perez, not fewer. At 41, he’s playing the best golf of his career, and he now has three top-5s in his last five starts.

FALLING

Rickie haters (-1%): A concerning number of people on social media suggested that Fowler looked unprofessional and should actually get fined for wearing an untucked Hawaiian shirt during the opening round. So we’ll give commissioner Jay Monahan the final word here: “I thought it was fantastic.”

Fashion focus (-2%): Irony: Michelle Wie was named by Golf Magazine as the “Most Stylish Woman in Golf” … a few months after the LPGA announced that it was enforcing a stricter dress code.

Jimmy Johnson (-3%): Justin Thomas’ trusty caddie is headed to the DL with plantar fasciitis. Here’s wishing Johnson a speedy recovery – he played a significant role in Thomas’ breakout last season.

Tournament of Champions (-4%): Of course the players love the opening event of the year – it’s a laid-back vibe in Hawaii on a fun, scenic course with a guaranteed payday. But for viewers, the TOC has become stale and is in desperate need of a reboot – perhaps as a mixed event with LPGA winners?

Brooks (-7%): Battling a painful left-wrist injury, Koepka has finished last in back-to-back starts and doctors are no closer to a diagnosis. Bummer.

