After Further Review: 'Hogan's Alley' deserves better

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 13, 2017, 12:25 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the possibility of no PGA Tour event at 'Hogan's Alley' ...

Since 1946 there’s been PGA Tour golf in Fort Worth, Texas. That was the year Ben Hogan won the first Big League event at Colonial Country Club, one of five victories for The Hawk at the layout that would be nicknamed “Hogan’s Alley.”

Now, some 70 years later, that legacy may be nearing an end. According to various reports, Dean & DeLuca is poised to duck out of its sponsorship of the annual Tour stop and the outlook doesn’t appear great for a replacement.

Tour events come and go and with the dramatic schedule makeover on tap for 2019 and beyond, perhaps Colonial seems expendable; but history deserves better. Colonial deserves better. - Rex Hoggard

On the parity at the top of the LPGA ...

Shanshan Feng’s victory at the Blue Bay LPGA Saturday gave women’s golf its fifth different No. 1 in 2017, the most in a single season in the 12-year history of the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. A year ago, the season ended looking as if Ariya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko might take turns dominating as No. 1s for the foreseeable future. This year ends looking as if the top spot may be up for grabs among a half dozen or more players for the foreseeable future.  - Randall Mell

On the Ryder Cup heading to The Olympic Club in 2032 ...

The Olympic Club should be a great Ryder Cup venue, and the thought of matches airing in primetime on the east coast is certainly tantalizing – at least for those on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. But the golf landscape will certainly look quite different by the time the 2032 matches roll around.

Phil Mickelson’s run of making consecutive Ryder Cup teams will be long gone by 2032, when Lefty will be 62 years young. “El Nino” Sergio Garcia will be 52, while the next generation of Spanish talent, Jon Rahm, will be 38 and likely one of the key veterans on a team captained by a player currently in his prime.

Even the American young guns of today, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, will both be 39 years old and decades removed from their time together at AJGA events.

A 15-year advance creates plenty of question marks about what California’s first Ryder Cup since 1959 will look like. Although admittedly, the thought of captain Patrick Reed qualifying for his own team at age 42 is tempting enough to reach for the fast-forward button. Will Gray

Article Tags: After Further Review, Shanshan Feng, Ben Hogan, Colonial Country Club

Sutherland wins Champions finale, Schwab Cup

By Associated PressNovember 13, 2017, 12:14 am

PHOENIX - Kevin Sutherland finally broke through on the PGA Tour Champions, taking the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship and topping the year-long competition, too.

Sutherland closed a 5-under 66 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Vijay Singh at Phoenix Country Club, the tree-lined course hosting its first tour event since the Phoenix Open left for TPC Scottsdale in 1988.

Bernhard Langer, the winner of the first two playoff events, had a 64 to tie for 12th - five strokes back. Langer slipped to second in the season standings, missing a chance to win the title for the fourth straight year and fifth overall.

The 53-year-old Sutherland won for the first time in 78 starts on the 50-and-over tour. He entered the week fifth in the Charles Schwab Cup season points standings, the last spot where the player had to only win the tournament to take the $1 million annuity. He earned $440,000 for the tournament victory.

The only player to shoot 59 in senior tour history, Sutherland had 15 top-10 finishes this season, finishing second three times and third twice. His lone PGA Tour victory came in 2002 at La Costa in the Accenture Match Play Championship.

Full-field scores from the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Sutherland finished at 15-under 198. He had a bogey-free round, opening with a birdie on the par-5 first, eagling the par-5 seventh and adding birdies on the par-4 ninth and 16th.

Singh shot a 63. He opened with an eagle and birdied the last two.

John Daly (65), David Frost (67), David Toms (67) and Lee Janzen (67) tied for third at 13 under.

Sutherland had a 63 on Friday to move within two strokes of leader Paul Goydos, the tournament winner last year at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale. Goydos closed with a 72 to tie for ninth at 9 under.

Langer led the tour with seven victories, winning three of the five majors, and set an earnings record with $3,677,359. The 60-year-old German has never won the season-ending event.

Article Tags: Kevin Sutherland

Langer fails to win Schwab Cup despite 7-win season

By Will GrayNovember 12, 2017, 11:35 pm

Bernhard Langer was the best player on the PGA Tour Champions in 2017, but it won't be his name that goes on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup trophy.

That's because Kevin Sutherland shot a final-round 66 to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship by one shot over Vijay Singh. Because Sutherland started the week No. 5 in the points race, he was assured of winning the season-long trophy with a victory at Phoenix Country Club.

This is Sutherland's first tournament victory since his lone PGA Tour title at the 2002 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. It marks the first time since 2013 that someone other than Langer won the season-long trophy on the over-50 circuit.

Full-field scores from the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Sutherland's title is the product of a system designed to ensure that drama endures to the very last event. It's modeled after the PGA Tour's FedExCup, which was tweaked after Singh clinched the trophy in 2008 after only two of the four playoff events. Now both tours feature a system where multiple players are guaranteed to win the season-long title with a victory in the final event.

But it's also a stunning conclusion to a phenomenal season for Langer, who tied for 12th and finished five shots behind Sutherland. He won seven tournaments this season, including three of the five majors and each of the first two events in the three-week postseason run. Langer had 16 top-10s and 21 top-20s in 22 starts this season.

Article Tags: Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland, PGA Tour Champions

Fowler's rally comes up short at Mayakoba

By Will GrayNovember 12, 2017, 11:05 pm

Patton Kizzire snagged his first career PGA Tour victory at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, but Rickie Fowler certainly made him earn it.

After multiple weather delays led to a 36-hole finish Sunday in Mexico, Fowler started the final round one shot off the pace. But he stumbled out of the gates, bogeying the opening hole and dropping another shot on the par-5 fifth hole after hitting two shots into the hazard.

Fowler trailed Kizzire by four shots with six holes to play, and he was still three back heading to the 16th tee. But he mounted a late charge with a birdie on No. 16 followed by another confident putt and birdie make on No. 17. That trimmed the lead to a shot, and Kizzire appeared to open the door further with a wayward drive on the closing hole.

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the OHL Classic at Mayakoba

But after Kizzire found the green, Fowler's final approach failed to cut as he anticipated and left him with a lengthy birdie try. That putt came up short, leaving Kizzire with an easy two-putt par to clinch a one-shot victory.

For Fowler, it's a third runner-up finish since June including T-2 finishes at both the Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship. While he failed to capture his first win since the Honda Classic in February, Fowler was able to start the new wraparound season with a solid finish despite playing only a handful of rounds since the Presidents Cup last month.

Fowler had some extra incentive Sunday as he sought to win a tournament for the first time with his grandparents, Yutaka and Jeanie Tanaka, in the gallery. Fowler also came up short with them in attendance at the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open when he lost to Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff.

Article Tags: Rickie Fowler

Kizzire outlasts Fowler for first win at Mayakoba

By Will GrayNovember 12, 2017, 10:38 pm

After a marathon finish to the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Patton Kizzire is officially a winner on the PGA Tour. Here's how things ended in Mexico as Kizzire held off a hard-charging Rickie Fowler over 36 holes on the final day:

Leaderboard: Patton Kizzire (-19), Rickie Fowler (-18), Si Woo Kim (-15), Charles Howell III (-14), Martin Piller (-14)

What it means: Kizzire started the day with a share of the lead, but he moved one shot in front after his third-round 66 in the morning edged Fowler's 67. With one of the game's biggest stars on his heels, Kizzire birdied three of his first five holes during the final round and led by three shots with three holes to play. Fowler birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to cut the lead to a shot, but Kizzire hung on to earn his first career PGA Tour victory and a spot in the 2018 Masters.

Round of the day: Kim recorded four straight rounds in the 60s on El Camaleon, including a closing 65 that came despite a double bogey on the 14th hole. Kim rolled in five straight birdies on Nos. 5-9 and made eight birdies on the day en route to a third-place finish that serves as his first worldwide top-10 result since his surprising victory at the Players Championship in May.

Best of the rest: Piller lost some ground with a third-round 71 in the morning but got back onto the leaderboard by matching Kim's 6-under 65. Piller authored a colorful scorecard, mixing an eagle and two bogeys with six birdies, to grab a share of fourth place. After spending last season on the Web.com Tour, Piller earned his best finish since a T-4 at the 2016 Valero Texas Open.

Biggest disappointment: Patrick Rodgers started the final day with a share of the lead, but he failed to keep pace with Kizzire and Fowler over the final two rounds. A 1-over 72 removed any realistic chances he had to earn his first career win, and his struggles continued during a final-round 70 that left him in a tie for 14th, nine shots behind Kizzire.

Shot of the day: Kizzire pulled his drive on the final hole, leading to an awkward stance on the edge of a bunker. But after adjusting his feet and choking up on an 8-iron, he found the green with his last approach to set up a title-clinching par.

Quote of the day: "It was pretty nerve-wracking, but I felt good. I've been in some pretty tough spots before, and I drew on those experiences. It means a lot." - Kizzire

Article Tags: Patton Kizzire, Rickie Fowler

