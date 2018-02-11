Getty Images

After Further Review: Old Phil looks frisky

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 11, 2018, 11:55 pm

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On a resurgent left-hander who keeps getting close ...

He may still be stuck in a winless drought, but there’s no doubt that Phil Mickelson is playing some of his best golf in recent memory.

Lefty followed a T-5 finish in Phoenix with a runner-up showing at Pebble Beach, highlighted by a final-round 67. Just like at TPC Scottsdale, Mickelson caught fire down the back nine on Sunday only to discover that the hole he had dug for himself was a little too deep to overcome for his first win since The Open in 2013.

But it’s still his best two-week stretch in nearly five years, and it made Mickelson’s year-opening missed cut in Palm Springs seem like a distant memory.

Mickelson undeniably plays some of his best golf on the West Coast, and after next week’s Genesis Open the scene will shift east. But at age 47, Mickelson is finally starting to have his game match the level of confidence he proclaims whenever a microphone is near. - Will Gray

On the distance disparity between DJ and Jr. ...

How far the modern player hits the golf ball, and the impact that has on the game, has become a hot topic that will only become more discussed over the coming weeks and months.

Distance is an issue and it seems certain to be addressed. That said, let this week’s finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am be a reason to take a breath.

Ted Potter Jr., won the event, outdueling Dustin Johnson, of all players, for a three-stroke victory. Although it’s nothing more than an anecdotal snapshot, Potter ranked 67th in the field in driving distance (271-yard average), while DJ predictably ranked third (289-yard average).

Distance will always be an advantage, but it’s important to acknowledge that it’s not everything in golf. - Rex Hoggard

On the legacy and future of the Crosby Clambake ...

The sea lions were so excited about the continuing reinvigoration of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week , they were barking show tunes as one star after another played the holes along Stillwater Cove. It will forever be the Crosby Clambake, an event Hollywood and PGA Tour stars put on the golf map.

OK, maybe those weren’t show tunes sea lions were barking, but with the top three players in the world rankings here for the first time in more than a decade - and with Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day adding to a brilliant cast - this once sagging show feels shiny and new again.

Yeah, Ted Potter Jr. isn’t the superstar expected to top the marquee at week’s end, but it’s OK. He knocked out enough golf heavyweights to make this look like a re-make of “Cinderella Man.“ - Randall Mell

Getty Images

Watch: Day makes par from actual pebble beach at 18

By Nick MentaFebruary 11, 2018, 11:29 pm

As Nick Faldo put it on the broadcast, there's a reason they call it Pebble Beach.

Playing the par-5 18th on Sunday, Jason Day overcooked a perhaps ill-advised draw on his second shot and hooked his ball into the jagged shoreline that borders the 18th hole.

While any one of the rocks on the beach below could have sent his ball into the Pacific Ocean, Day somehow found and played his ball from the sand and pebbles.

His third shot would fly back over the green into the front bunker, from which he would blast out and hole a bending 17-foot putt for a blog-worthy par.

Two back to start the final round, Day shot 2-under 70 to finish 14 under for the week, three behind the winner, Ted Potter Jr.

Getty Images

Potter holds off big names for Pebble Beach victory

By Will GrayFebruary 11, 2018, 11:22 pm

There was plenty of starpower on the final leaderboard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but in the end Ted Potter, Jr. remained steady en route to a surprising victory. Here's how things ended up on the Monterey Peninsula, where Potter held on for a three-shot win:

Leaderboard: Ted Potter, Jr. (-17), Phil Mickelson (-14), Chez Reavie (-14), Dustin Johnson (-14), Jason Day (-14)

What it means: While Potter started the day with a share of the lead, he was still seen as an underdog standing alongside the world No. 1. But despite a three-putt bogey on the opening hole, it was Potter who steadied himself with four front-nine birdies to take the lead. He closed with a string of 11 straight pars for his first win since the 2012 Greenbrier Classic. It's a momentous victory for Potter, a veteran who missed several months after breaking his ankle stepping off a curb in 2014 and had to return to the Web.com Tour to regain his playing privileges.

Round of the day: Scott Stallings' scores got progressively better this week, capping off with a bogey-free 66 in the final round on the host course. Stallings started on the back nine and made five birdies in his first nine holes, helping him jump more than 20 spots in the standings into sole possession of seventh place at 12 under.

Best of the rest: It's another close call for Mickelson, who had an outside shot to win this event for the fifth time. Mickelson shot a 5-under 67 that featured three birdies in four holes from Nos. 14-17, but he wasn't able to birdie the home hole to put additional pressure on Potter. At age 47, Lefty now has back-to-back top-5 finishes for the first time since 2013.

Biggest disappointment: Add this to the list of near-misses for DJ at Pebble Beach. The world No. 1 appeared ready to open the year with back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour, but he could never garner much momentum and struggled all day into the tiny greens even with a wedge in hand. It was a mixed-bag 72 for Johnson, who birdied the last to snag a share of second place but couldn't keep pace with the journeyman down the stretch.

Shot of the day: Potter flew the green on the short par-3 seventh hole, but he turned a difficult up-and-down into a surprising birdie. After watching Johnson hit a similar pitch past the hole, Potter took dead aim and holed his shot from the rough for a two, evoking memories of Tom Kite's famous chip on the same hole en route to winning the 1992 U.S. Open.

Quote of the day: "It's definitely pleasing. I mean, it was a bit of a struggle there for a while." - Potter

Getty Images

Calcavecchia wins Champions full-field opener

By Associated PressFebruary 11, 2018, 11:16 pm

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Mark Calcavecchia took advantage of Bernhard Langer's messy finish Sunday to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the PGA Tour Champions' Boca Raton Championship.

Calcavecchia had a 20-foot bogey save on the par-3 16th and parred the final two holes for a 2-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over Langer on The Old Course at Broken Sound.

Langer also shot 70. Tied for the lead after Calcavecchia's bogey on 16, Langer fell back on the par-4 17th when he left a 4-foot par putt to the right. The German star also bogeyed the par-5 18th, driving to the right into pine straw and wood chips and finding two bunkers before reaching the green.

Full-field scores from the Boca Raton Championship

Calcavecchia, 57, finished at 16-under 200. He opened with a 64 for a one-stroke lead and birdied the final three Saturday in a 66 that left him two shots clear of Langer.

Calcavecchia won his fourth senior title and first since 2015. He won the 1989 British Open for one of his 13 PGA Tour titles.

Langer, 60, won his home event in 2010. He won seven times last season, three of the victories in majors.

Fred Funk was third at 13 under after a 67. David Toms had a 67 to reach 12 under.

Golf Channel's Charlie Rymer finished last in his senior debut, following rounds of 76 and 77 with an 87.

Getty Images

Spieth touts 'tremendous progress' with putter

By Randall MellFebruary 11, 2018, 10:41 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth left the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday feeling a lot better about his putting than he did leaving a missed cut in Phoenix last week.

“It’s all positives the last couple days,” Spieth said.

With a 1-under-par 71 in the final round, Spieth left scoring tied for 20th. He holed a monster 54-foot putt on the fifth hole and needed just 25 putts on the round, his best day with the flat stick this week.

“My putter made tremendous progress this week,” Spieth said. “I feel great about it going forward. I just need to tighten up the swing a little bit, just wedge play, really.”

Spieth, one of the best putters on Tour, came into the week ranked 195th in strokes gained putting. He acknowledged being in a “minor slump,” with his focus on improving technique, so he can get back to just letting the putter go.

Full-field scores from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

“The putts I missed today were the ones I misread,” Spieth said. “I don’t think I put one bad stroke on it, which is the first time I can say that in a long time.”

It didn’t hurt having Steve Stricker take a look at his putting this week. He said his coach Cameron McCormick, and his caddie, Michael Greller, also helped with the week’s improvements.

“Michael made a really good point yesterday during the round, on just how static I was, and getting things moving a little bit,” Spieth said. “I just really felt comfortable there on.”

Spieth will jump right back into competition next week at the Genesis Open. He will take off the following week and not play the Honda Classic. He said he wasn’t sure if he would return the week after that at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

“I’m going to have to kind of see how I’m feeling, how I’ve been recovering in the week off, and then what is the best prep to be ready by the time we tee it up at Augusta,” he said.

Article Tags: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth

