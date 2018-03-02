MEXICO CITY – For Jon Rahm, Chapultepec Golf Club feels like home.

The Spaniard didn’t grow up playing the game at such an extreme elevation, but everything else about the layout makes Rahm nostalgic.

“It's an old golf course, much like Colonial and other golf courses that are close to 100 years old. They're very similar to the style of golf we play in Spain. I love that,” said Rahm, who was alone in seventh place after a first-round 67. “I love being able to take it over corners, take some risks, because you feel like on those courses you can get a huge advantage.”

At 7,800 feet above sea level, the layout produces some of the season’s longest drives and creates plenty of opportunities for a player like Rahm, who admits he plays his best golf when he’s aggressive.

“I went for the green on [No.] 1, went for the green on [No.] 2, hit over the green on [No.] 4,” said Rahm, who finished tied for third at the WGC-Mexico Championship last year in his WGC debut. “I'm always aggressive. If I can have a driver in my hand, I'm going to, and this is a course that allows you to do that.”

In fact, the only time he didn’t hit driver on Day 1 when he probably should have was on his opening hole (No. 10), when he pushed his tee shot, an iron, into the trees right of the fairway and needed to scramble to make par.