A&M's Champ turns pro, to debut at Mayakoba

By Ryan LavnerNovember 6, 2017, 1:39 pm

Big-hitting Texas A&M senior Cameron Champ has decided to turn pro. He will make his pro debut this week at the PGA Tour’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba, where he received a sponsor exemption.

Champ, who starred at this year’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills, where he powered his way into a tie for fourth through 36 holes, advanced last week to the finals of the Web.com Tour Q-School. Guaranteed to have at least some status next year on the developmental circuit, and with the prospect of the maximum seven sponsor exemptions on the PGA Tour, Champ decided to leave school at the halfway point of the season.

“Everyone here at Texas A&M is excited for Cam,” Aggies coach J.T. Higgins said Monday. “His goal has always been to play on the PGA Tour and this puts him one step closer. We wish him the best of luck in pursuit of his dream.”

Champ made only one start for A&M this fall (finishing 12th individually), but the team won all three of its events in which Champ did not play. The Aggies are currently ranked fourth in the country.

Champ told Golf Digest that he didn’t consider turning pro until his tie for 32nd at the U.S. Open, where he led the field in driving distance (337.3 yards). 

For more on Champ, check out this profile from Erin Hills.

Monday Scramble: Just 'Cant' wait

By Ryan LavnerNovember 6, 2017, 4:50 pm

Patrick Cantlay breaks through, Justin Rose stays hot, Tiger Woods announces his return, a new No. 1 emerges in women's golf and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

Was there any other way for Cantlay to get his first win, needing grit and determination and a short memory? It was a fitting first triumph for a kid who has already endured so much.

Once a can’t-miss prospect, he disappeared following a series of physical and personal setbacks. His talent never was a question. It was whether his body would ever allow him to reach his full potential.

Still just 25, Cantlay is fresher than most players his age after three years away from competition. He feels great now – he played a ton of golf this fall, with no limitations – and after a strong 2017 campaign in which he reached the Tour Championship with only a dozen starts, he is now a PGA Tour winner, surviving a nervy finish and three-man playoff in Vegas.

The past few years haven’t been easy. So why would his Tour breakthrough?

1. The last hour of golf at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was ugly, but it did feature at least one stellar shot.

On the second playoff hole, Cantlay flared his drive into the right rough, behind a tree.

With 185 yards to the flag, and believing that he needed a par to stay alive, Cantlay played the only shot he could – a cut, punch 4-iron that went under one tree branch and over another.

“It was a good shot,” he said. “I was very committed to hitting a good one there.”

Cantlay two-putted from the back fringe for the win over Whee Kim and Alex Cejka. 

2. Here’s a story that I wrote about Cantlay’s return in February. It remains one of the only times that he has discussed his personal tragedy, when he watched his best friend and caddie, Chris Roth, get killed in a hit-and-run accident in 2016.

Here’s what he said Sunday night about overcoming adversity to play good golf:

“I don’t really associate the two together that way,” he said. “It feels good to be doing what I feel like I was born to do and what I practiced to do for such a long time. The other part is so separate and it was such a heartbreaking deal that it’s not even on the same level as golf.” 

3. After beginning the year unranked, Cantlay is all the way up to No. 42 in the world.

Jordan Spieth said two months ago that Cantlay is a future top-10 player in the world, a guy who will be a fixture on U.S. cup teams for years to come.

Given Cantlay’s track record, is anyone going to argue? This was the first of many titles.

4. Cantlay wasn’t the only feel-good story of the week.

A.J. McInerney, the Las Vegas resident who survived the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, used a sponsor exemption to earn a tie for 10th in his Tour debut.

That created a dilemma. By virtue of his top-10, McInerney would have been exempt into this week’s event at Mayakoba, but even more pressing was the second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School, which begins Tuesday. He needs somewhere to play next year, so he made the tough choice:

Q-School, here he comes.

5. After winning just twice in his previous 62 starts, Justin Rose went back-to-back on the European Tour.

Rose rode a 64-65 weekend in Turkey to overtake a resurgent Nicolas Colsaerts and move within striking distance of Tommy Fleetwood at the top of the Race to Dubai standings (134,839 points). He hasn’t won the European Tour’s Order of Merit since 2007.

Rose is just the third player to follow a WGC title with another victory the following week, joining Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Look out, Fleetwood. Rose is red hot.

6. Remember those ridiculous pre-tournament publicity photo shoots before the WGC-HSBC Champions, the one this year in which players soared through the air in a harness? Yeah, Henrik Stenson injured himself during it.

“I’m not Superman even though certain people thought I was Superman,” he said after tying for 35th in Turkey.

Henrik Stenson

Stenson said he’s been dealing with a rib injury the past two weeks and is set for an MRI this week. The injury will cause him to miss the final two events of the European Tour season. 

7. The European Challenge Tour wrapped up its season last week, with the top 15 in the points standings earning cards on the big tour next year. 

One notable name who graduated: Chase Koepka, Brooks' younger brother. He finished ninth on the money list and will have full status next year on the European Tour. 

8. Tiger Woods made news last week with what he wrote and what he said.

First, the headline you surely have seen by now: That Woods will return later this month at the Hero World Challenge, a stunning decision by a guy who was cleared for full golf activity only a few weeks ago and who vowed, this time, to take his recovery slowly.

And second, he appeared on legendary UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma’s previously taped podcast, where he dished on his recovery (I'm just a s--- giver who wants to mix it up again with the boys!), his caddie situation (Joey ain’t going anywhere!) and the state of his game.

“I can’t believe how far I’m hitting the golf ball,” he said. “I’m back to hitting it my full numbers, and not really trying to do that. I didn’t realize how much I had dropped off because of the pain in my back … just because I had lived this from day to day and couldn’t tell the difference. But now I can tell the difference, and my posture is so much better over the golf ball.”

A golf ball, he says, that is flying way too far … 

9. It’s a tight race at the top of the LPGA’s Race to the CME Globe. Lexi Thompson leads (3,266 points) but is followed closely by S.H. Park (3,029) and So Yeon Ryu (3,026). Brooke Henderson is fourth.

With her title defense at the Japan Classic, Shanshan Feng is projected to move to fifth.

The top 5 players after this week’s Blue Bay LPGA will win the $1 million CME Globe if they also win the season-ending Tour Championship.

10. Ryu’s time at the top of the Rolex World Rankings has come to an end.

S.H. Park is expected to pass her for the world No. 1 spot, even though she didn’t play in last week’s event.

Ryu needed to finish T-6 or better last week to hold on to the No. 1 ranking, but she tied for 33rd, same as Thompson, who also had a chance to ascend to No. 1. 

Jason Day and his wife, Ellie, announced that they’re expecting their third child sometime in June.

That’s cause for celebration, of course, but also, apparently, some consternation, since it has put Day’s status for next year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock in jeopardy … even though the couple doesn’t yet have a due date.

"Although I’ve had some good results at the U.S. Open" – he has five top-10s in seven Open starts – "Ellie and I are really excited about our third child and I want to be there to support her. I’m not missing the birth."

Nor should he. But can’t we address this in, like, May?

This week's award winners ... 

Can’t Believe That Didn’t Work Out: Bubba Watson’s Volvik deal. Opting for bold colors and a big payday instead of playability, Watson had one of the worst seasons of his career and showed up in Vegas without a ball deal. He is playing a Titleist ball, like the ol’ days, but without a contract. 

ANOTHER Feel-Good Story: Marc Cayeux. After 27 surgeries following a horrific car accident in 2010, the 39-year-old Zimbabwean made his first cut, on the Sunshine Tour. Your trusty scribe profiled the inspiring Cayeux last year.

Sneaky-Good Fall: Chesson Hadley. After a strong season on the Web, the lanky 30-year-old has kept it rolling this fall, racking up three consecutive top-5 finishes. 

Good on You, Part 1: Charley Hoffman. Donating all of his winnings from last week’s event to the Vegas relief fund, Hoffman tied for 18th and pledged $97,600 to the victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting. 

Good On You, Part 2: Annika Sorenstam. After hearing about the high school girl who won the boys section tournament in Massachusetts but did not get to keep the trophy or advance to the state tournament, Sorenstam invited Emily Nash to her AJGA invitational event in February. 

Big Tiger Guy: Doc Rivers. The Clippers coach told a hilarious story this week about the time he tried to get ejected so he could watch Woods make a run at the Masters. It’s easy to forget now that Tiger, in his prime, was must-see TV.  

Bye, College: Cameron Champ. Champ, a senior at Texas A&M and one of the breakout stars of the U.S. Open, advanced to the final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School, which led to his decision to leave school at the halfway point of the season. He will make his pro debut this week in Mexico. 

Do It For Twitter: Donald Trump. He clearly was impressed with the way he got through this shot, posting it to Twitter after his round with Japan’s prime minister (Shinzo Abe) and best golfer (Hideki Matsuyama) Sunday at the 2020 Olympic host course.  

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Smylie Kaufman. A winner here in 2015, he turned around a sub-par year with a tie for fourth at the previous week’s Sanderson Farms. Then he turned around and slumped to a 75 in Round 1 on his way to a missed cut. Sigh. 

Hard work fueling Rose's Hall of Fame dream

By Rex HoggardNovember 6, 2017, 2:57 pm

ANTALYA, Turkey – Two weeks ago, Justin Rose would have rated his season a B-minus – a solid year, couple of top-10 finishes, lofty spot at East Lake for the PGA Tour finale – but not complete

“No win,” he shrugged.

That all changed, first last week at the WGC-HSBC Champions when he rallied to beat world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, then on Sunday where he birdied three of his last four holes to win the Turkish Airlines Open.

“Now I'm probably at an A-minus with one putt at Augusta away from being an A-plus,” he smiled.

That “one putt,” of course, was his birdie attempt on the 72nd hole to beat Sergio Garcia that wandered wide and set up a playoff the Spaniard would win. That’s how thin the margins can be between a good year and a great one.

By contrast, the 37-year-old’s career defies that kind of instant analysis.

Rose’s victory in Turkey, which was sealed with a 10-footer for birdie at the last hole, was the first time he’d won back-to-back starts since 2014, when he followed his victory at the Quicken Loans National with a triumph at the Scottish Open.

It was also his 18th worldwide victory, and prompted the kind of question that normally requires more retrospective than most professionals are willing to allow at this stage of their careers.

It was a historical query cutting to Rose’s place in the game, and prompted a telling response after a noticeably pregnant pause.

“Someone said to me: If you could do it all over again, if you could wipe the slate clean right now and do it all over again, would you?” Rose allowed. “It's a good question.”

Turkish Airlines Open: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the Turkish Airlines Open

It was an even better answer.

Late Saturday following a third-round 64 at Regnum Golf & Spa Resort, Rose was asked about Bradley Neil, a Scottish professional who’d just salvaged his season with a solid finish on the European Challenge Tour to regain his playing privileges. Rose has become something of a mentor to Neil, who missed 11 of his first 16 cuts after turning pro in 2016.

“Making cuts to start a career is easy,” smiled Rose, who famously began his pro career by missing the cut in his first 21 tournament starts.

From that humbling start has emerged one of the game’s most consistent players. In the last 10 years on the PGA Tour, Rose has failed to play the weekend just 40 times. He’s won a major (2013 U.S. Open) and a gold medal (2016 Olympics) and has played on three winning European Ryder Cup teams. He’s transformed himself, with an assist from swing coach Sean Foley, into one of the game’s most consistent ball-strikers and has been a perennial top-10 player in the world golf rankings.

In many respects, Rose is a self-made man. Sure, his “hello, world” moment at the 1998 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale where he tied for fourth place as a 17-year-old amateur suggested almost limitless potential, but make no mistake, he’s come by his success honestly.

Hard work and the unrelenting sensibilities of a perfectionist have hoisted Rose into a uniquely exclusive class. But would he do it all over again if offered the ultimate mulligan?

“I'm not sure I would,” he said. “It's been 20 years of hard graft, hard work and I've achieved a lot. I've achieved a major championship. I've won Olympic gold. I've won a lot of other tournaments. I've had some great moments. To kind of try to do all of that again from a fresh, clean slate, that would be a daunting task.”

Some would say the road ahead appears equally as daunting. In the short term, Rose is within four rounds of winning the European Tour’s Race to Dubai following his back-to-back victories; and another major championship is always the goal, particularly a Masters’ jacket following April’s near-miss.

But there’s an even loftier finish line for Rose, the ultimate benchmark when grading careers that transcend money lists and the kind of week-in and week-out hyperbole that can often blur the bigger picture.

“I've always said I'd like to be a Hall of Fame player, and I guess who makes that determination, I don't know, but that's kind of what I'm working towards,” Rose said. “So is that two major championships and 20 wins? I don't know what it is. Olympic gold will probably be kind of a nice bargaining chip when it comes to that.”

Under the current World Golf Hall of Fame selection process those kinds of questions go largely unanswered. Consider that Davis Love III, who was inducted into the Hall last month, passed the esoteric test with 21 Tour victories and a major (PGA Championship); while Fred Couples was given his Hall pass with 15 titles and the ’92 Masters on his resume.

Whether or not Rose has checked all the required boxes to join that club at this point is a hypothetical waste of time. At least it is to Rose, who knows he still has work to do to assure himself a Hall of Fame locker. But then hard work is what he does best.

“There's a lot more I believe I can achieve,” he said. “My mind is about just trying to get in the conversation, I suppose, and keep winning.”

What's in the bag: Shriners winner Cantlay

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 6, 2017, 1:27 pm

Patrick Cantlay earned his first PGA Tour victory in a playoff a the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Here's a look at what was in his winning bag:

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 73X shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist 917F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana S+ Plus 70X shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft

Irons: Titleist 714 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (54, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Cantlay enters OWGR top 50 after Shriners win

By Will GrayNovember 6, 2017, 1:23 pm

Unranked in February, Patrick Cantlay is now inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking following his playoff victory Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Cantlay outlasted Alex Cejka and Whee Kim on the second extra hole at TPC Summerlin, and with the win he moved up 25 spots to No. 42 in the world. The 25-year-old was unranked prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, a start that sparked a strong run for Cantlay that included a Tour Championship appearance and no missed cuts.

Now the former No. 1 amateur is ranked ahead of veterans like Branden Grace (44th), Zach Johnson (48th) and Bill Haas (50th).

A playoff runner-up helped Cejka jump 104 spots to No. 196 in the world, while Kim went from No. 148 to No. 114. Chesson Hadley, who was among the group that finished one shot outside the playoff in Las Vegas, jumped seven spots to No. 79.

A second consecutive European Tour win helped bolster Justin Rose's trophy collection, but it didn't affect the Englishman's ranking. Rose remains at world No. 6 for another week, while runners-up Dylan Frittelli and Nicolas Colsaerts both cracked the top 100. Frittelli jumped 27 spots to No. 76, while Colsaerts went from 135th to 98th.

The only change among the top 10 came at No. 8, as an idle Rory McIlroy supplanted Henrik Stenson. Dustin Johnson remains No. 1, followed by Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm. Rose remains sixth, with Brooks Koepka, McIlroy, Stenson and Rickie Fowler rounding out the top 10.

With his return to competition now set for the Hero World Challenge later this month, Tiger Woods fell three more spots to No. 1183 in the world.

