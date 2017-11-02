Golf Central Blog

Belgian Bomber powers way to share of Turkey lead

By

Rex Hoggard
November 2, 2017, 11:42 am

RSS

ANTALYA, Turkey – Dubbed the Belgian Bomber early in his career for the prodigious lengths he is able to hit the golf ball, Nicolas Colsaerts used that power to his advantage on Thursday at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Colsaerts’ 312-yard driving average is the longest in this week’s field by 22 yards, and that length was on display when he eagled the par-5 12th hole to move into the lead, which he shares with Haydn Porteous and Joost Luiten at 7 under par.

Turkish Airlines Open: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the Turkish Airlines Open

“I didn't really start off very low. I had to stay patient on the first four or five holes,” said Colsaerts, who was 1 under par through his first six holes. “I made a few on the front and then went eagle, birdie, all of the sudden you find yourself at 7 under and you kind of realize that it's one of those rounds that you can go very low.”

Colsaerts, who hasn’t won on the European Tour since 2012, said he switched to a new driver a few weeks ago and went back to the same shaft he used until 2013.

“It seems like I can do what I want with this one a bit more. I'm really happy with the way it's been going,” he said. “I've been using it since the British Masters and the results that I have are basically because I'm a bit more comfortable off the tee and I can use that good driving.”

Article Tags: 

Nicolas Colsaerts, 2017 Turkish Airlines Open

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Watch: Stenson snaps club against tree
Tour players excited to have Woods back
Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood
USC women top Stanford for East Lake Cup

Trending

Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Bubba's ball deal with Volvik up ... now what?
Begay on Tiger: 'Didn’t think it was going this well'
Bubba cuts layoff short to support Las Vegas
A look back: Players in college
Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Chamblee on Tiger's return: 'I have very low expectations'
Woods begins latest comeback with no guarantees
Willett injures shoulder, ends 2017 season
Rose knows: Tiger needs time to get that 'feeling'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.