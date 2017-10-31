Golf Central Blog

Betting outlet offers prop bets on Woods' return

By

Will Gray
October 31, 2017, 1:18 pm

RSS

Less than 24 hours after he announced his return to the PGA Tour, there's already an opportunity to wager on how Tiger Woods will fare next month at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods hasn't played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February, and he underwent lumbar fusion surgery in April. But Woods confirmed Monday that he has accepted an exemption into the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 event in the Bahamas, where he is also tournament host.

British outlet SkyBet compiled some prop bets regarding Woods' first competitive effort in nearly a year, listing him at 50/1 to win the tournament. Those are the longest odds of anyone in the 18-man field, with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas co-favorites at 6/1.

Woods' odds are similar to those offered at last year's Hero World Challenge, when the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook listed him at 40/1 in his first competitive start in nearly 16 months. Woods went on to finish 15th out of 17 players who completed 72 holes.

Here's a look at the Woods-related action offered by SkyBet, ranging from his finish at Albany to his score on the first hole of the tournament:

Makes an eagle: 6/4

Finishes inside top 10 (including ties): 11/4

Withdraws: 7/2

Records any bogey-free round: 4/1

Birdie or better on first hole of the tournament: 5/1

Finishes inside top 5 (including ties): 7/1

Goes bogey-free in Round 1: 16/1

Leads after Round 2 (including ties): 28/1

Leads after Round 3 (including ties): 28/1

Leads after Round 1 (including ties): 33/1

Makes a hole-in-one: 150/1

Wins wire-to-wire: 300/1

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Scoring: 2017 East Lake Cup
Punch Shot: Where are we headed with Tiger?
Woods begins latest comeback with no guarantees
Ree, Gordon individual East Lake Cup champs
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween

Trending

Daly collapses, WDs with scary knee injury
Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Woods begins latest comeback with no guarantees
Begay on Tiger: 'Didn’t think it was going this well'
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
'Happy Gilmore' star arrested for DUI, plays actor card
Chamblee: 'Langer is putting better than anybody ever has'
Willett injures shoulder, ends 2017 season
Monday Scramble: Deal with it
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.