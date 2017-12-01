Getty Images

Caddie hurt, Kisner pulls friend from gallery

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 1, 2017, 1:53 pm

Kevin Kisner used a member of the gallery to caddie for him on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge.

Kisner’s regular caddie, Duane Bock, injured his knee on the fourth hole during the first round at Albany Golf Club. Bock’s friend, Jimmy Piercy, who made the trip to the Bahamas, filled Bock’s place, according to Golfweek.

Piercy is the head pro at Mimosa Hills in Morgantown, N.C., and has caddied previously for Kisner during pro-ams.

Kisner shot 2-under-par 70. Bock is expected to miss the remainder of the event.

Highlights from Tiger's second round at Hero

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 1, 2017, 6:40 pm

Tiger Woods opened with a 3-under 69 at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday, and he continued his good play early in the second round.

Woods hit another nice drive on No. 1 that led to an opening birdie.

Woods then made a nice par putt on No. 2

At the par-5 third, Woods made his second birdie of the day, and then he hit this nice approach to set up another birdie at No. 4.

Following pars at Nos. 5-8, Woods crushed his second shot into the par-5 ninth.

And then he drained his eagle putt to take the lead.

Atwal hangs on for one-shot Mauritius lead

By Associated PressDecember 1, 2017, 4:36 pm

BEL OMBRE, Mauritius – Arjun Atwal held on for a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Mauritius Open on Friday.

Atwal led by four after a course-record 62 on the opening day but found the second round tougher and settled for a 1-under 70 to move to 10 under overall.

Three men are just behind him on 9 under heading into the weekend. South African pair Dylan Frittelli (66) and Louis de Jager (67) and England's Laurie Canter (66) put the pressure on the Indian at the top of the leaderboard at Heritage Golf Club.

Full-field scores from the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Atwal made three birdies but also two bogeys.

Canter had the chance to draw level with Atwal after two rounds but missed a birdie putt from six feet on his last hole. He still made seven other birdies to move into contention.

Frittelli's round included an eagle two on the par-4 No. 9, where he hit his tee shot to within a couple of feet of the hole.

De Jager was consistent all day, making five birdies and a single bogey.

A group of five players are another shot back on 8 under.

Louis Oosthuizen is tied for 10th on 7 under. He and Frittelli are the only players ranked in the top 100 in the world playing in Mauritius.

Tiger Tracker: Hero World Challenge

By Tiger TrackerDecember 1, 2017, 4:30 pm

Tiger Woods shot 69 in his opening round at the Hero World Challenge. We're tracking him in Round 2 at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. (Note: Tweets read, in order, left to right)

Mickelson's brother to serve as caddie; no longer Rahm's agent

By Doug FergusonDecember 1, 2017, 4:12 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Jon Rahm has a new agent in a move that means Phil Mickelson will keep his brother as his caddie.

Lagardere Sports announced Friday Tim Mickelson, Rahm's coach at Arizona State until leaving to become his agent at Lagardere, has made a full-time move to be on the bag for his brother next year.

Mickelson and Jim ''Bones'' Mackay parted ways this summer for 25 years, and Mickelson used his brother for the rest of the year. That gave Tim Mickelson two jobs at the seven tournaments that Rahm and Mickelson played - a caddie for the five-time major champion, the agent for one of golf's rising stars.

Rahm now will be represented by Steve Loy, the president of golf at Lagardere, with Jeff Koski in the U.S. and Jamie Evans in Europe handling most of the daily affairs.

''Coach Mickelson will always be important to me and has done many good things to support my career, and I wish him and Phil well in their new partnership,'' Rahm said in a statement. ''I am really excited to continue working with the team at Lagardere Sports and get the 2018 season underway.''

Koski was the first agent at Lagardere who recruited Rahm while he played for the Sun Devils.

Rahm, who graduated from Arizona State in four years despite not speaking English when he arrived on campus, turned pro last summer and earned his PGA Tour in just four tournaments. He won at Torrey Pines in January, and then added victories in the Irish Open and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last month.

That moved the 23-year-old Spaniard to No. 4 in the world.

He also challenged Dustin Johnson down the stretch in a pair of World Golf Championships, losing to him on the 18th hole in the final of Dell Match Play.

Mickelson has not won since the 2013 Open at Muirfield, though he extended a record last year by competing in his 24th consecutive team - Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup - for the Americans. He also last month became the only player to stay in the top 50 in the world ranking for 24 consecutive years.

Mickelson last played in the HSBC Champions, and he said then he was ''not far enough along'' in thinking about a caddie to discuss his plans.

Rahm starts the new year at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Mickelson does not play until the CareerBuilder Challenge in the California desert. Mickelson said his health and outlook was still strong as he goes after two missing pieces from his career - a U.S. Open title that has kept him from the career Grand Slam, and a U.S. victory in the Ryder Cup on European soil.

The Ryder Cup is in France next year. Mickelson has qualified for every Ryder Cup team since 1995.

