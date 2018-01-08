Dustin Johnson's ability with the driver never ceases to amaze, and he was at it again on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he nearly aced the 433-yard, par-4 12th hole en route to an eight-shot victory.
"Plenty of horsepower here."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018
Tracking ... TRACKING ... #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/kiqBRT3U81
But while DJ himself said (jokingly, we think?) that the shot could've been better, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee got on Twitter and immediately proclaimed it his favorite shot ever hit on the PGA Tour.
Chamblee, who is no stranger to sparking heated debates, even listed his entire top 10, with Johnson's drive ranked ahead of some of the most iconic shots of all time.
My 10 favorite shots ever hit on the PGA Tour— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 8, 2018
10)Phil 2nd/13’10 Masters
9)Jones’2 Iron/18’23 USO playoff
8)Jack 16 ‘86 Masters
7)Woods 15/‘OO AT&T
6)Jack17/72USO
5)Woods 18/‘00 Can. Open
4)Palmer at 1‘60 USO
3)Worsham 18‘53 World Champ
2)Sarazen15th/‘35 Masters
1)DJ 12th‘18 TOC
After receiving some backlash from the Twitttersphere claiming he was being a prisoner of the moment, Chamblee doubled down, and called the world No. 1's drive "the greatest shot ever hit in the game" because hitting a drive long and straight is the "hardest thing to do in golf."
No, I don’t think so. Hardest thing to do in golf is hit it long and straight, I think DJ’s shot is the greatest shot ever hit in the game.— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 8, 2018
Because L O didn’t go on to win, everyone one on my list did, which made the shots more memorable/historical. And I don’t think I’m confusing recent with great, the hardest thing to do in golf is hit it long AND straight, DJ’s shot on 12, IMO is the greatest shot ever hit. https://t.co/09mMmIEOHL— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 8, 2018
Well, I’d argue he knew exactly where he needed to hit it and did so. And it flew 330, stoped inches away and then he won. Doubtful I’ll ever see a better shot that leads to a better outcome.— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 8, 2018
Watson’s chip in and Tiger’s chip in or tops for chips... my list was about my favorite shots though. :)— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 8, 2018
It's hard to argue with opinion and Chamblee certainly presents an interesting case, but based on the initial reaction there's a good chance social media users will continue to try and change his mind on the subject.