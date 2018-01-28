Getty Images

Closing birdies help Li edge McIlroy in Dubai

By Will GrayJanuary 28, 2018, 1:00 pm

Capping a back-nine flurry with a closing birdie, Haotong Li not only topped the final leaderboard at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic - he took down the best player in the field in the process.

Li rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to close his final round with four birdies over his final six holes. At 23 under, he set a new tournament scoring record and finished one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who for much of the day appeared in line for his first tournament victory in more than a year.

After bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12, Li fell two shots behind McIlroy and appeared largely out of the title race. But he bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 13th, then added three birdies over his final four holes. That helped him catch and ultimately pass McIlroy, who was sizing up a short birdie putt on the 72nd hole that could have forced a playoff when Li buried his final putt to clinch victory.

At age 22, Li now has six professional wins including two on the European Tour. He becomes the first Asian player to win this event, and after starting the week ranked No. 60 in the world he will now become the first Chinese player to crack the top 50 in the rankings.

Prior to this week, Li's claim to fame was a third-place showing at The Open last summer at Royal Birkdale, where he closed with a 63 to earn an invitation to this year's Masters.

While McIlroy's winless drought continues, his performance in Dubai showed plenty of promise as he continues his ambitious, early-season schedule. McIlroy is now 40 under par across his first eight competitive rounds of the new year, and his solo runner-up comes on the heels of a T-3 finish last week in Abu Dhabi.

After starting the year ranked No. 11, McIlroy is expected to return to the OWGR top 10 when the next rankings are published.

Tyrrell Hatton finished alone in third place, while Alexander Levy was fourth. A 13-way tie for sixth included Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter and Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

Getty Images

Woods shoots 72, inside top 30 in 2018 debut

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 28, 2018, 9:20 pm

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods wrapped up his first PGA Tour start in a year with an even-par 72 in windy conditions Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

When he finished his round, he was in a tie for 27th at 3-under 285.

In strong Santa Ana winds, Woods continued to struggle off the tee at Torrey Pines, hitting only three fairways, but he was sharper with his iron play and continued to rely on his short game and putting, mixing four birdies with four bogeys.

It was just the third time since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, his last victory, that Woods recorded all four rounds at par or better.

“Very pleased,” he said. “I fought hard for these scores.”

For the week, he hit only 17 of 56 fairways, a career-low 30 percent, which ranked last in the field. Not surprisingly, he hit only 42 of 72 greens but was in the top 20 in strokes gained-putting.

This was Woods’ first PGA Tour event in a year, since he missed the cut in this event last year after rounds of 76-72. He played one round in Dubai the following week, then withdrew because of back spasms. He underwent a fourth back surgery, a fusion, last April.

Woods tied for ninth in his limited-field event in the Bahamas at the end of the year. His made cut here was his first on Tour since the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

After Torrey, Woods will have two weeks off before returning at the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits his foundation. He hasn’t played at Riviera since 2006. 

When asked what he needs to clean up before then, Woods replied: “Everything. I’m excited to get this one under my belt.” 

Getty Images

Gallery wants fan booted for yelling during Tiger putt

By Rex HoggardJanuary 28, 2018, 6:07 pm

SAN DIEGO – Early into his final round on Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods was facing an 11-footer for birdie at the par-5 13th hole when his concentration was broken by an overzealous fan.

A fan on the nearby 11th hole yelled, “Get in the hole,” while Woods was making his stroke, and he missed the birdie attempt to remain even par for the day.

Woods was visibly upset and others in the gallery yelled for the offending spectator to be kicked out. It’s unclear if officials were able to identify the fan.

Woods, who is making his first start on the PGA Tour in a year following fusion surgery on his lower back in April, has drawn huge galleries this week to Torrey Pines, with many fairways lined three and four people deep at times.

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open

By Tiger TrackerJanuary 28, 2018, 4:00 pm

Tiger Woods is competing in a full-field event for the first time in nearly a year. We're tracking him at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

Getty Images

Palmer trying to give son Farmers win for 11th birthday

By Rex HoggardJanuary 28, 2018, 2:17 am

SAN DIEGO – A week ago at this point, Ryan Palmer didn’t even have full status on the PGA Tour. On Sunday, in search of his fourth career victory, he'll set out within a stroke of the lead.

It’s a whirlwind worth savoring following shoulder surgery in October that forced him to begin this year playing on a major medical extension and his wife’s bout with stage 2 breast cancer, which was diagnosed in 2016.

“Just shows the work I put in is paying off,” he said following a third-round 73 that left him alone in second place, a stroke behind front-runner Alex Noren. “I'm excited for the moment, for the opportunity tomorrow being in the final group.”

Palmer secured his full playing privileges with a tie for 20th last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge and has been rejuvenated this season by his improved putting, the byproduct of his switch to a claw grip late last season.

He also has some extra motivation on Sunday.

“Hopefully I can go out tomorrow and give my son, Mason, a big birthday present being his 11th birthday, so that would be a fun way to end the day,” he smiled. “I don't know what he wants, but I'm going to try to give him [a victory].”

