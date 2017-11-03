Golf Central Blog

Darkness suspends play again at Shriners

By

Nick Menta
November 3, 2017, 9:09 pm

LAS VEGAS – Darkness suspended play for the second straight night at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Friday.

Twenty-eight players remained on the course when the horn blew at 5:48 p.m. PT.

The second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. local time, with the third round getting underway thereafter.

J.J. Spaun currently leads the way at 11 under par following rounds of 66-65.

Three back, Kelly Kraft was a bogey-free 4 under on his round through 15 holes with two birdies and a hole-in-one at the par-3 fifth.

Eighty players are currently within the 1-over cut line.

J.J. Spaun, 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

