Davis, Blixt, Jones qualify for The Open in Australia

By Will GrayNovember 26, 2017, 1:26 pm

A surprise win for Cameron Davis at the Australian Open also brought with it an exemption into the oldest major championship.

Davis was one of three players who qualified for The Open thanks to high finishes at Royal Sydney, where the 22-year-old hung on to win by a shot after a final-round 64. Jonas Blixt and Matt Jones, who tied for second behind Davis, can also book their travel for Carnoustie in July.

Davis entered the week ranked No. 1494 in the world, but he leaves Sydney with both the Stonehaven Cup and a trip to his first-ever major championship. Blixt will be making his fourth Open appearance and first since missing the cut at St. Andrews in 2015, while Jones will play for the fourth time since 2014.

The Australian Open was the first of 15 events in the Open Qualifying Series, which will determine 46 spots in the final field next summer in Scotland. Three places were available to players not otherwise exempt who finished inside the top 10.

The next Open Qualifying Series event will be the Joburg Open Dec. 7-10 in South Africa, where three more spots will be up for grabs.

Ormsby gets first Euro Tour win at Hong Kong Open

By Will GrayNovember 26, 2017, 1:52 pm

It took 264 attempts, but Wade Ormsby is finally a winner on the European Tour.

The 34-year-old Aussie shot a 2-under 68 in the final round of the UBS Hong Kong Open to hang on for a one-shot victory over a quartet that was headlined by Rafael Cabrera-Bello and also included Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Americans Paul Peterson and Julian Suri.

Ormsby started the day one shot off the lead, but his steady play created an opportunity when overnight leader S.S.P. Chawrasia made a triple bogey on the ninth hole en route to a tie for seventh. Ormsby birdied Nos. 10, 14 and 17 to create a cushion that allowed him to hang on for the win despite a bogey on the closing hole.

Ormsby had been in search of a win since first earning his card at Q-School in 2004, with multiple trips back in between. Because this was the first event of the European Tour's new wraparound season, Ormsby is now exempt through 2020.

Defending Race to Dubai champ Tommy Fleetwood opened the new season with a sixth-place finish, two shots behind Ormsby, while Justin Rose tied for 10th and Sergio Garcia finished T-19.

Davis wins Aussie Open; Day stumbles to fifth

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 26, 2017, 6:25 am

Cameron Davis fired a final-round 64 to win the Emirates Australian Open on Sunday. Here’s the lowdown from a surprising finish in Sydney:

Leaderboard: Davis (-11), Jonas Blixt (-10), Matt Jones (-10), Cameron Smith (-9), Jason Day (-8)

What it means: An Australian won the national open on Sunday - just not the Aussie everyone was expecting. Day started the final round with a one-stroke lead, but he quickly faded and was barely a factor in the final round. Instead it was Davis who came through in the clutch with six birdies and an eagle on the par-4 12th. The 22-year-old struggled for most of the year on the Canadian Tour, but now he has a life-changing win. He will also make a nice leap up the world ranking. He is currently ranked No. 1,494.

Full-field scores from the Emirates Australian Open

Round of the day: Davis made three front-nine birdies, and then he caught fire on the back. After a birdie at No. 10, Davis holed his approach at the par-4 12th for eagle. A birdie at the 18th left him at 11 under par, and no one in the final groups could match him.

Best of the rest: Blixt and Jones closed with 68s to tie for second, and both will be left thinking what might have been. Blixt's card included a double at the par-4 ninth, while Jones went out in 38, but rallied on the back nine with a 6-under 30. Davis, Blixt and Jones all qualified for The Open at Carnoustie. The top three players who finish in the top 10, and who are not already qualified for The Open, earned a spot.

Biggest disappointment: In between a birdie at No. 1 and an eagle at the par-5 14th, Day made three bogeys and a double bogey for a 2-over 73. The world No. 12 was seeking his first Aussie Open win, but he was never a factor after his double at No. 9.

Shot of the day: No doubt Davis takes the honor with the perfect approach into No. 12.

Spieth (8th) closes with eagle at Australian Open

By Associated PressNovember 26, 2017, 4:59 am

SYDNEY – Defending champion Jordan Spieth's difficult week in Sydney ended on a positive note Sunday - he eagled the 18th hole for a 4-under 67.

Spieth never seemed comfortable at The Australian Golf Club earlier in the tournament and couldn't break 70 over the first three rounds, posting earlier scores of 70-71-70 for a tournament total of 6-under 278.

''It was a great finish,'' Spieth said. ''I felt like I hit a lot of really beautiful shots that weren't necessarily rewarded today based on just trying to judge the crosswinds.

''That's all it was today. I really felt like I shot 62 today and it was 67, I had so many looks.''

Spieth was coming off his longest layoff since his college days, nearly seven weeks since last playing in the Presidents Cup.

Full-field scores from the Emirates Australian Open

Spieth was also playing without his regular caddie, Michael Greller, who stayed in the U.S. after the recent birth of his son. Spieth's longtime coach, Australian Cameron McCormick, was on his bag the week

Spieth was trying to win the Australian Open for the third time in four years.

He won the Australian Open in 2014 in his first appearance in the tournament when it was played at The Australian. He won again last year in a playoff at Royal Sydney. In 2015, he finished in a tie for second with Adam Scott and a shot behind winner Matt Jones at The Australian.

He said having his coach as caddie was beneficial.

''I was just kind of voicing a lot more than I would have ever voiced to Michael,'' Spieth said. ''I thought it was important for Cam to kind of hear how I'm feeling hole after hole, day after day and about different situations. I think we actually made a lot of progress in that sense, or at least have a good starting point to make some progress this offseason.''

Spieth was non-committal about making another trip Down Under for next year's Australian Open.

''I'd love to explore it,'' Spieth said. ''It's just a matter of, like I've said every year, I try and figure out what's going on the next week, let alone a year from now.''

Spieth will play next week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas where tournament host Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf.

Faxon: Tiger drove past DJ 'half the time'

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 25, 2017, 11:40 pm

Count Brad Faxon among the players impressed by Tiger Woods' recovery from his latest back surgery.

Faxon penned a column for Golfweek.com and detailed his round Friday with President Donald Trump, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Woods at Trump's club in Jupiter, Fla.

Faxon, who is a member at Trump's club, said he teamed up with the president against DJ and Woods and their matched ended all square after Faxon missed a 9-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

"They played from the back tees at 7,600 yards and we played up to the blue tees at about 6,500 yards," Faxon said. "The President was gracious and entertaining. He told some stories, things he loves about the job and things he doesn’t love. I think he was excited to be in that group and we had a lot of fun."

Faxon echoed what Rickie Fowler reported earlier this month - Woods is not only hitting the ball well, but he has power back, too.

"Tiger looked great to me," Faxon said. "He was happy and, more than anything, he’s finally pain-free. The issues he had with the back the last couple of comebacks seem to be gone. He looked effortless, he looked free, he had some power.

"I was impressed with how far he hit the ball. Probably on the 10 holes that they were both hitting driver, Tiger hit it past Dustin half the time and Dustin hit it past Tiger half the time. He looked great. I think more than anything, he looked at ease. He was not concerned about swinging hard and going at it with driver. The ball flight, the sound off the club, all of it was right there."

Faxon also tempered his comments by reminding everyone that there is a big difference from a casual round and a tournament round. However, the important thing is Woods is happy and can "work without being hurt."

Woods will make his return to competition next week at the Hero World Challenge.

