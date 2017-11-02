Golf Central Blog

DeChambeau challenges himself to leave swing alone

Nick Menta
November 2, 2017, 4:35 pm

LAS VEGAS – In his brief career, Bryson DeChambeau has proven himself a mad scientist, challenging convention and applying his unique perspective at every turn.

But he plans to put his experiments on hold, at least for this season.

Following a first-round 67 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, DeChambeau declared it his intent not to make any major changes to his technique during the 2017-18 season, although he of course left the door open for tweaks.

“Funny enough, I made it a goal this year to not change the golf swing – only fine-tune it – but not change the golf swing, not change the putting. That’s a goal I hope to keep for the whole year,” he said. “I want to see what I can do if I keep it consistent.”

For someone who’s always trying to get better, and always looking for a competitive edge, staying static may well prove difficult. But DeChambeau thinks he has a good reason to stand pat, at least for now.

Asked if his decision to keep his swing intact was the result of his victory at the John Deere Classic last season, the former NCAA and U.S. Amateur champion didn’t hesitate.

“Yes. Absolutely. It is absolutely a product of the success,” he answered. “Being able to do that and win showed that this is what works pretty well out here. So I’ve just started to refine it, little by little.

“But, honestly, there’s not going to be a complete theory change, not anymore. Because I know I can win out here doing what I’ve done, and I think as time progresses, it will only get better and better and better.”

Bryson Dechambeau, 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

