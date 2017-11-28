Brad Faxon sent the Tiger Woods comeback hype into a frenzy over the weekend when he said Woods was outdriving Dustin Johnson "half the time" during a recent round with President Donald Trump.
Johnson and Woods met with the media together on Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge, and while DJ had nothing but nice things to say about the current state of the 14-time major champ's game, he took to Twitter to clarify one thing in particular.
"Good to see Tiger healthy and competing again. Should be a good week..but I still outdrive him," the world No. 1 tweeted.
— Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) November 28, 2017
While the lighthearted jab was surely meant in good fun, it's nice to see the competitive nature returning between Woods and the rest of the Tour's top superstars.