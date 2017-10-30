East Lake Cup semis a rematch of 2017 NCAAs

ATLANTA – Four teams will be out for revenge Tuesday when the semifinals of the East Lake Cup get underway.

All four semifinal matchups are a rematch of the NCAA Championship semifinals last spring.

On the men’s side, top seed Vanderbilt (+4) will face off against Oregon (+25), while Oklahoma (+7) takes on Illinois (+13). Oklahoma won the NCAA title after defeating Oregon in the championship match.

For the women, Stanford (+3) grabbed the No. 1 seed and will face defending national champion Arizona State (+13). Southern Cal (+9) edged Northwestern (+10) for the second and third seed, respectively. It was Arizona State and Northwestern that advanced to the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms, with the Sun Devils prevailing for the national title.

Here are the matchups Tuesday at East Lake:

11:05 a.m. ET: Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) vs. Edwin Yi (Oregon)

11:15 a.m.: Alyaa Abdulghany (USC) vs. Sarah Cho (Northwestern)

11:25 a.m.: Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt) vs. Ryan Gronlund (Oregon)

11:35 a.m.: Robynn Ree (USC) vs. Stephanie Lau (Northwestern)

11:45 a.m.: Harrison Ott (Vanderbilt) vs. Norman Xiong (Oregon)

11:55 a.m.: Allisen Corpuz (USC) vs. Brooke Riley (Northwestern)

12:05 p.m.: John Augenstein (Vanderbilt) vs. Donald Kay (Oregon)

12:15 p.m.: Muni He (USC) vs. Hannah Kim (Northwestern)

12:25 p.m.: Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt) vs. Thomas Mulligan (Oregon)

12:35 p.m.: Divya Manthena (USC) vs. Janet Mao (Northwestern)

12:45 p.m.: Blaine Hale (Oklahoma) vs. Dylan Meyer (Illinois)

12:55 p.m.: Madie Chou (Stanford) vs. Olivia Mehaffey (Arizona State)

1:05 p.m.: Garett Reband (Oklahoma) vs. Giovanni Tadiotto (Illinois)

1:15 p.m.: Shannon Aubert (Stanford) vs. Sophia Zeeb (Arizona State)

1:25 p.m.: Riley Casey (Oklahoma) vs. Brendan O’Reilly (Illinois)

1:35 p.m.: Andrea Lee (Stanford) vs. Linnea Strom (Arizona State)

1:45 p.m.: Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) vs. Nick Hardy (Illinois)

1:55 p.m.: Albane Valenzuela (Stanford) vs. Roberto Liti (Arizona State)

2:05 p.m.: Brad Dalke (Oklahoma) vs. Michael Feagles (Illinois)

2:15 p.m.: Ziyi Wang (Stanford) vs. Madison Kerley (Arizona State)