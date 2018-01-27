Getty Images

Even with sore back, Day shoots 64 at Torrey

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 27, 2018, 12:11 am

SAN DIEGO – After a second-round 64 at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day was asked how he was going to celebrate the rest of Australia Day.

“I’m going to lay on the ground with my legs up and an ice pack on my back,” he said.

Yes, Day’s back is still sore, even after seven weeks away. He missed the Wednesday pro-am and said that, even with his low round of the day Friday, it will continue to require constant maintenance.

“I just have to deal with it,” he said. “I’m doing everything I possibly can to keep it settled down. Obviously I’m just trying to stay active through the round.”

The good news for Day is that the weekend is supposed to bring warmer temperatures, with Sunday’s forecast calling for a high of 82 degrees.

“Hopefully I don’t have to worry about it as much,” he said, “because my back always performs better when it’s hot.”

Day is coming off one of the most trying years of his career, both personally and professionally.

The top-ranked player at the beginning of 2017, he plummeted all the way to 14th as he makes his season debut here at Torrey Pines. Add in two off-course concerns – his mother being diagnosed with cancer, and his wife, Ellie, suffering a miscarriage – and Day was ready for the calendar to flip to 2018.

“With golf you always have to constantly try and improve,” he said. “You’re always trying to keep pushing forward and trying to get better each and ever year. That’s the biggest thing for me: Some years are going to be low, some years are going to be high, so you’ve always got to have that motivation and focus to drive forward.”

Day hasn’t played since a fifth-place showing at the Australian Open in November, and he said he had several areas that needed improvement.

The most critical? His driving, short game and putting, which played a significant role in his rise to No. 1. During his best season, 2015, he ranked inside the top 20 in strokes gained-off the tee, around the green and putting.

“That what I did great when I played well,” he said. “Hopefully (improving those areas) will catapult me back up in the world rankings.” 

At 7-under 137, Day is four shots back of Ryan Palmer.

Phil hits fan with drive, signs glove, 'Next time, duck!'

By Jason CrookJanuary 27, 2018, 2:00 am

While the largest crowds Friday at Torrey Pines were undoubtedly following Tiger Woods, another superstar, Phil Mickelson, also drew a decent sized gallery. And as he so often does, Lefty rewarded one of them with a drive that got a little too close for comfort.

As always, that wayward drive came with a signed glove and friendly apology from one of the faces of the PGA Tour - a sight that's been seen so many times, it's almost not worth pointing out.

Then again, this is the one and only Phil Mickelson. You never know what he's got up his sleeve next. Case in point, check out how he signed the glove: "Next time, duck!"

Classic Phil.

Almost as classic as that drive being a part of a 4-under 68 that got him into the top 10 and within five shots of the lead heading into the weekend.

Palmer leads Rahm by 1 in Farmers

By Doug FergusonJanuary 27, 2018, 1:15 am

SAN DIEGO — Ryan Palmer is the 36-hole leader in the Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is right behind, poised to reach No. 1 in the world. And for the first time in 29 months, a PGA Tour event will feature Tiger Woods on the weekend.

Palmer finished eagle-birdie on the North Course at Torrey Pines for a 5-under 67. That gave him a one-shot lead over Rahm, the defending champion who birdied two of his last three holes on the North for a 66.

The biggest buzz, as usual, was for Woods. He kept his fairway-lined following in suspense over his closing stretch on the front nine Friday simply by trying to make the cut, and it came down to the very last hole.

A wild drive was saved by a perfect flop shot to escape with par on No. 6. Another superb chip on the reachable par-4 seventh set up a birdie, the first time all week he was under par. A chip that bounced hard and rolled off the back of the green led to bogey and left him one shot outside the cut line. From gnarly rough right of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, he hammered a 6-iron to the wrong side of the green, leaving him two putts from 75 feet to make birdie and get to the weekend.

A beautiful lag for a tap-in birdie gave him a 71.

“It was a grind. I fought hard,” Woods said. “Typical. Just me going out there and fighting for whatever I can get. It’s all good.”

There’s a reason Woods has gone so long — August 2015 at the Wyndham Championship — without making a cut. This was only his second PGA Tour since then, the greatest reminder of back surgeries that effectively cost two full years of golf.

He won the first battle — two more days.

The next one is a bit more ominous. He still was 10 shots behind Palmer, who is going through a minor resurgence of his own. Palmer, who was at 11-under 133, spent the last 18 months on life at home after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. After her last dose of chemotherapy a year ago, followed by 35 radiation treatments, Jennifer Palmer has had nothing but clean scans.

Then, Palmer had surgery on his left shoulder to clean out bone spurs and had not played since August until he headed to Honolulu two weeks ago.

“A lot of distractions behind me,” he said. “So we’re definitely playing a little more free and clear.”

The biggest distraction on another gorgeous day at Torrey Pines was a pair of bogeys early. He kept his patience, chipped in for eagle at the turn, and then finished with a beautiful approach to 12 feet on the par-5 eighth and a 20-foot birdie putt on the ninth.

And now he has to deal with a big presence in golf — Rahm.

The 23-year-old Spaniard won in a playoff last week in the California desert, moving him to No. 2 in the world. If he were to win this week, Rahm would go to No. 1.

He didn’t have his best stuff from tee-to-green. Rahm made enough key putts to keep him pointed in the right direction.

“I was able to get up-and-down for par, and not making mistakes and taking advantage of the birdie putts,” he said. “I probably shot the lowest I could shoot today.”

Palmer and Rahm will be in the final group with Luke List, who had a 66 on the South.

And even with Woods lingering toward the bottom, there are plenty of big names lingering going into the weekend. Jason Day had a 64 and was four shots behind. Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t fared all that on the South Course since the redo ahead of the 2008 U.S. Open, ran off a string of birdies on the front nine, salvaged a few mistakes with an eagle on No. 13 and finished with a birdie for a 68. He was five shots behind.

Rahm was five shots behind going into the weekend last year and closed with a 65, holing a 50-foot eagle putt on the final hole. That was his first victory, and he has added three more worldwide. Few players have more confidence at Torrey Pines.

Even when he wasn’t sure where the ball was going off the tee, he didn’t drop a shot.

“Things are going well, you’re playing good so you’re trying to get a little higher, a little higher,” he said.

The cut was at 1-under 143, which was starting to look out of reach for Woods. He missed two drives well to the left — by 65 yards on his opening hole, and deep into a hazard on his fourth hole, which led to double bogey to put him 2 over. He made the turn three shots out of the cut line, and then holed a 50-foot birdie putt to start his back nine.

His short game carried him from there, setting up birdies on the par-5 fifth hole and the short seventh hole.

The biggest adjustment to having been gone for so long is scoring. He was amazed to see so many players under par through two rounds.

“These guys are all going low and I haven’t done that in a long time,” Woods said.

Healthy Woods grinds way to Farmers weekend

By Rex HoggardJanuary 27, 2018, 12:50 am

SAN DIEGO – There were almost as many narratives as there have been days of uncertainty leading up to Tiger Woods’ first start in an official PGA Tour event in nearly a year.

He would contend, he would dominate, he would struggle, he would survive. But after 36 eventful holes at the Farmers Insurance Open, there’s only one hot take that really matters – he remained upright.

It hasn’t been pretty. He’s been wild off the tee, painfully inconsistent with his iron play and not exactly vintage with his putter, although there were some signs of life on this front as a cool afternoon along the Pacific Ocean turned to dusk.

Woods called his second-round 71 on the North Course at Torrey Pines a "grind," which pretty much sums it up. But he did so standing tall, pain-free and pleased, regardless of those ridiculously unrealistic expectations.

He made the cut on the number, the byproduct of a gutty performance that shouldn’t be easily dismissed. There are all kinds of pressure in professional golf, whether you’re vying for your 15th major championship or your first made cut in an official event since 2015.

It was the latter that drove Woods on Friday.

Some 11 strokes off the lead when he made the turn and on the wrong side of the cut line, he converted a 45-foot birdie putt from off the green at the first hole (his 10th hole of the day), added another at the fifth hole and appeared to secure his weekend tee time with a 4-footer for birdie at No. 7.

But it wasn’t going to be that easy. It never is. Woods bogeyed the par-3 eighth and pushed his drive right of the final fairway, a familiar theme on Day 1.

Torrey Pines has been the sight of some of Tiger’s most clutch performances, with the 2008 U.S. Open being the standard in that category. His two-putt birdie from 75 feet at the last wasn’t for his ninth victory on the seaside layout, but it was important nonetheless.

“It's been a long 12 months. I've been away from it for a very long time,” he figured. “It's nice to get out there and compete and play. I'm still getting used to my feels, but that just takes more time under the fire.”

If playing 72 holes isn’t exactly the bar one might expect from a 14-time major champion, it’s a reality Woods seems comfortable with, at least at the moment.

The last time he played the weekend at an official PGA Tour event,  Justin Thomas - the reigning Player of the Year - was a rookie and Jon Rahm - who is poised to become the top-ranked player in the world with a victory this week - was still in college at Arizona State.

For Woods, this is every bit a marathon, and while others succumb to the urgency of now, he’s content with the scenic route - which, if his play through two days is any indication, is a wise choice. You know the deal, under-promise and over-deliver.

At his first hole, the 10th on the North Course, his opening effort was so far left he could have taken relief from the first fairway . . . on the South Course.

He went left at his second hole and again at his fourth, a wild swipe that settled into the Southern California flora and fauna and led to a double-bogey 6. All total, his tee shots found the short grass just three times and he wasn’t much better with his irons, hitting just half of his greens in regulation.

He explained he had the “flip-pulls” early and the “spinner” late, neither worked very well.

“It has not been happening, but under competition it's a little different story,” he said. “I need to get used to what my feels are and I haven't felt these things in a while.”

It’s been nearly five years, in fact, since Woods played for anything more important than a press with his buddies in South Florida; so it shouldn’t exactly prompt a double-take that after so much time outside of the competitive fray, it’s going to take a few rounds to rediscover that edge that made him the undisputed best of his generation.

“I still need more rounds under my belt,” said Woods, who saved his week thanks to a sublime short game that converted 7 of 9 scrambling attempts on Day 2. “How far certain shots are going, what my swing feels are going to be for certain shots, certain trajectories, those are all things a lot of these guys have already built in, they've been playing. I'm just starting out.”

For those who went all-in on this most recent return, may we suggest a more measured outlook. There was nothing in his play at the Hero World Challenge - a middle-of-the-pack showing at an unofficial event on what is essentially a home course - that suggested he was poised to pick up his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors. And after two trips around Torrey Pines, that particular narrative remains unchanged.

What’s worth updating is that on a cold, breezy morning, a 42-year-old with a surgically repaired lower back went out and grinded his way to something worth being proud of.

Woods acknowledged on Wednesday that his plan is to build toward April and the Masters, and although his 1-under total may not inspire unmitigated confidence, it does put him 36 holes closer to that goal.

Torrey North proves tougher two years after redo

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 27, 2018, 12:35 am

SAN DIEGO – There’s no longer a massive disparity between Torrey Pines’ North and South Course.

Both courses are used during the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, but the North Course is now a stiffer challenge after Tom Weiskopf’s 2016 renovation that added length and altered the greens.

Though there is typically about a three-shot spread between the two courses – the South Course, which will host the 2021 U.S. Open, is used during both weekend rounds – there is not as much of a gap now.

For two rounds, the North Course averaged 71.410, while the South’s average was 72.141.

After the renovation, the North Course has proven to be about a half shot more difficult – last year, the two-round average for the North was 71.28 – while this year the South played about a stroke and a half easier than usual (73.814 last year).

“It was tough out there,” Tiger Woods said, after a 71 on the North. “The greens are firm. We were talking about some of these pin locations – they’re tough to get at. We found it hard to put some numbers up there.”

Jason Day’s 64 was the low score on the North, while multiple players shot 66 on the South. In Round 1, there were more under-par scores on the South than the North, a stark departure from years' past.

