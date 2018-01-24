The PGA Tour heads to San Diego, Calif., for the Farmers Insurance Open. Here are the key stats and information for the annual stop at Torrey Pines. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday on Golf Channel, Rd. 1: 3-7PM ET; (Live stream)

Friday on Golf Channel, Rd. 2: 3-7PM ET; (Live stream)

Saturday on Golf Channel, Rd. 3: 1-2:30PM ET; (Live stream)

Saturday on CBS, Rd. 3: 3-6PM ET

Sunday on Golf Channel, Rd. 4: 1-2:30PM ET; (Live stream)

Sunday on CBS, Rd. 4: 3-6PM ET

Purse: $6.9 million ($1,242,000 to winner)

Courses: Torrey Pines North Course (7,258 yards, par 72); Torrey Pines South Course (7,698 yards, par 72); Competitors will play one round each on the South Course and the North Course the first two rounds. The weekend rounds will be held on the South Course.

Defending champion: Jon Rahm (-13) - defeated Charles Howell III and Pan Cheng-tsung by three strokes to earn his first PGA Tour win.

Miscellaneous notes: This week's field includes four of the top 10 and 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, 11 major champions, eight former winners of this event and four of the 10 winners this season on the PGA Tour.

Notables in the field

Tiger Woods

* Woods is scheduled to make his first official PGA Tour start since last year’s Farmers Insurance Open after dealing with back injuries for most of 2017. He is currently ranked No. 647 in the world.

* Woods has won this event a record seven times (1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013). He also won the 2008 U.S. Open held at Torrey Pines.

* Woods also won the Boys 15-17 age division of the Junior World Championships on the South Course at Torrey Pines in 1991.

* Woods most recently played in his Hero World Challenge in December, where he finished T-9.

Phil Mickelson

* Mickelson, a San Diego native who still resides in the area, has won the Farmers Insurance Open three times (1993, 2000, and 2001). His 1993 win was the second win of his PGA Tour career and his first as a professional.

* His 2000 win marked an end to Woods’ win streak on the PGA Tour which had reached six straight.

* Mickelson became the second player in tournament history, and first since J.C. Snead in 1975 and 1976, to successfully defend when he won this event for a third time in 2001.

Jon Rahm

* Rahm is the defending champion and youngest winner in event history after claiming the title last year at the age of 22 years, 2 months, 19 days (six months younger than Mickelson in 1993).

* After ascending to No. 2 in the world ranking with his win last week, Rahm has a chance to take over as No. 1 in the world with a win this week.

* Last year Rahm won the event in dramatic fashion, playing his last six holes in five under par with an eagle at 13, a birdie at 17, and a dramatic eagle at 18 thanks to a 60-foot putt to close it out.

Other notables include: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama