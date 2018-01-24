Getty Images

Farmers Insurance: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 24, 2018, 12:50 pm

The PGA Tour heads to San Diego, Calif., for the Farmers Insurance Open. Here are the key stats and information for the annual stop at Torrey Pines. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday on Golf Channel, Rd. 1: 3-7PM ET; (Live stream)

Friday on Golf Channel, Rd. 2: 3-7PM ET; (Live stream)

Saturday on Golf Channel, Rd. 3: 1-2:30PM ET; (Live stream)

Saturday on CBS, Rd. 3: 3-6PM ET

Sunday on Golf Channel, Rd. 4: 1-2:30PM ET; (Live stream)

Sunday on CBS, Rd. 4: 3-6PM ET 

Purse: $6.9 million ($1,242,000 to winner)

Courses: Torrey Pines North Course (7,258 yards, par 72); Torrey Pines South Course (7,698 yards, par 72); Competitors will play one round each on the South Course and the North Course the first two rounds. The weekend rounds will be held on the South Course.

Defending champion: Jon Rahm (-13) - defeated Charles Howell III and Pan Cheng-tsung by three strokes to earn his first PGA Tour win.

Miscellaneous notes: This week's field includes four of the top 10 and 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, 11 major champions, eight former winners of this event and four of the 10 winners this season on the PGA Tour.

Notables in the field

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods at the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

Woods is scheduled to make his first official PGA Tour start since last year’s Farmers Insurance Open after dealing with back injuries for most of 2017. He is currently ranked No. 647 in the world.

* Woods has won this event a record seven times (1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013). He also won the 2008 U.S. Open held at Torrey Pines.

* Woods also won the Boys 15-17 age division of the Junior World Championships on the South Course at Torrey Pines in 1991.

* Woods most recently played in his Hero World Challenge in December, where he finished T-9.

Phil Mickelson

* Mickelson, a San Diego native who still resides in the area, has won the Farmers Insurance Open three times (1993, 2000, and 2001). His 1993 win was the second win of his PGA Tour career and his first as a professional.

* His 2000 win marked an end to Woods’ win streak on the PGA Tour which had reached six straight.

* Mickelson became the second player in tournament history, and first since J.C. Snead in 1975 and 1976, to successfully defend when he won this event for a third time in 2001.

Jon Rahm 

* Rahm is the defending champion and youngest winner in event history after claiming the title last year at the age of 22 years, 2 months, 19 days (six months younger than Mickelson in 1993).

* After ascending to No. 2 in the world ranking with his win last week, Rahm has a chance to take over as No. 1 in the world with a win this week.

* Last year Rahm won the event in dramatic fashion, playing his last six holes in five under par with an eagle at 13, a birdie at 17, and a dramatic eagle at 18 thanks to a 60-foot putt to close it out.

Other notables include: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

the skill code golf instruction Getty Images

The Skill Code Premieres on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 24, 2018, 11:46 pm

Don’t miss the premiere of The Skill Code on Golf Channel on Monday January 29 at 7pm ET! Cameron McCormick, the 2015 PGA Teacher of the year and coach to 3-time major champion Jordan Spieth hosts the series where he unlocks the secrets to building championship golf skills.

In this 12-part series McCormick will attempt to correct the misconceptions and mistakes that for nearly a century have been occurring in the golf instruction industry. Cameron McCormick believes the golfer needs to expand his/her basic understanding of why the ball reacts a certain way to his/her swing and once this is understood and processed, the golfer should be able to move in a positive direction to improve his/her golf game. 

*Series available for purchase since November 2017 via Revolution Golf

Airtimes on Golf Channel:

Every Monday at 7pm ET, premiering January 29

Getty Images

Play 18 or 36? Tiger can practice all he wants

By Rex HoggardJanuary 24, 2018, 9:14 pm

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods conceded this week that prior to the Hero World Challenge in December, his first competitive start anywhere since February, he had only had about three or four weeks to prepare.

Following lower back fusion surgery in April, Woods’ golf activities were almost entirely shelved until doctors finally gave him the green light about month before the unofficial event in December.

This week’s Farmers Insurance Open, however, is a much different scenario, with his newfound health allowing him to be more proactive in his preparations.

Full-field scores from the Farmers Insurance Open

“I was just playing golf at home, which has been fun. It's fun to play fun golf at home,” said Woods, who is making his first official PGA Tour start since last year’s event at Torrey Pines. “I've missed going out there with my buddies and just having some fun playing golf.”

Woods said he was able to play “six days a week” in the run up to the Farmers Insurance Open and explained that prior to last year’s surgery, his practice and preparation were limited in an attempt to avoid more injuries.

That, he said, wasn’t the case heading into this year's Farmers Insurance Open.

“It was all about managing my body,” he said. “Now it's just, 'Hey, want to go play 18, want to go play 36? Sure.' That to me is fun. I miss those days, it's been a long time.”

Getty Images

Woods on Como split: Only I know my body's limits

By Rex HoggardJanuary 24, 2018, 8:46 pm

SAN DIEGO – Late last month Tiger Woods announced via social media that he’d split with swing coach Chris Como, explaining that he’s had to “relearn my own body and golf swing.”

On Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he will be making his first official start on the PGA Tour in a year, Woods took a deeper dive into his decision to split with Como, who he had been working with since November 2015.

“No one's had a spinal fusion at that level and been able to hit the ball as hard as I do,” Woods explained. “No one understands that. So I have to rely on my own feels and play around with what my body can and cannot do.”

Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery to his lower back in April after missing the cut at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic. In December, he tied for ninth at the Hero World Challenge, an 18-player unofficial event played in the Bahamas at a course where Woods splits his time practicing.

There was some speculation that Woods would look to replace Como with a new swing coach, but that didn’t sound imminent on Wednesday following his pro-am round on the North Course at Torrey Pines.

“It's not going to look like it used to, I don't have the mobility that I used to and that's just the reality,” he said. “Now it's just a matter of what can I do, and that's just practicing and getting my feels and trusting, experimenting a lot to try and figure out what can this body do and how explosive can it be and how am I going to control shots with different shapes.”

Getty Images

Tiger: Expectations 'tempered' but building toward Masters

By Ryan LavnerJanuary 24, 2018, 8:32 pm

SAN DIEGO – There were no bold proclamations Wednesday from Tiger Woods, no sentiment that it was win-or-bust like in his glory days.

This time, he says, “my expectations have been tempered a little bit, because I haven’t played.”

That’s what excites Woods the most about this latest comeback – the prospect of playing a full Tour schedule. He hasn’t done that since 2013, when he won a Tour-best five times in 16 starts. Over the past four seasons, he has played a combined 19 events.

“I just want to start playing on the Tour and getting into a rhythm of playing a schedule again,” he said Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open. “I haven’t done that in such a long time, so I don’t know what to expect. I’m going to grind it out, give it everything I possibly have, and put the ball in the right position and make some putts and try to work my way up the board.”

Woods hasn’t publicly revealed his schedule past next month’s Genesis Open at Riviera but he says his goal is the same this year as every other: Build toward Augusta.  

“That’s usually been my outlook,” he said. “From ’96 on, it’s been that way, to try to get ready for Augusta, and there’s no reason to change that.” 

