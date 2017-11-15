Feng celebrates No. 1 ranking with a steak

By Randall Mell November 15, 2017

NAPLES, Fla. – Shanshan Feng was all by herself waiting for a connection at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on her way back from winning in China on Sunday when she checked the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

“I was like, `Oh my God, I’m really world No. 1,” Feng said Wednesday. “I was really, really excited.”

How did she celebrate?

“I went into Friday’s, and I ordered a steak,” Feng said.

She said she also took a photo to commemorate the moment.

“A picture of the world ranking, or the steak?” Feng was asked.

“The steak,” she said.

Feng acknowledged the help of her team Wednesday, explaining how important her coach, Gary Gilchrist, and her caddie, Mercer Leftwich, are to her.

Feng, 28, began working with Gilchrist when she was 17. She began working with Leftwich six years ago.

“When I first met Gary, he was already a top coach,” Feng said. “He was teaching Suzann Pettersen at the time, and she was world No. 2. He was famous, and I was nobody, but he saw my potential and really helped me.”

As the new world No. 1, Feng will be honored in a short ceremony before teeing off Thursday at the CME Group Tour Championship. The LPGA will present the Rolex world No. 1 caddie bib to Leftwich.

“I don’t have the words to say what it means, working for her,” Leftwich said. “You couldn’t ask to work for a better person, and it’s nice now to see her getting the recognition she deserves. She flew under the radar so much. I’m elated for her.”

Ryu WDs from CME pro-am to rest injured shoulder

By Randall Mell November 15, 2017

NAPLES, Fla. – Rolex world No. 3 So Yeon Ryu withdrew Wednesday from the CME Group Tour Championship Pro-Am to rest her ailing right shoulder.

Ryu played through the Toto Japan Classic in pain two weeks ago. She said she withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am on the advice of her doctor, but she expects to tee it up in Thursday’s start of the championship.

There’s a lot on the line this week. Ryu leads the Rolex Player of the Year point standings in a tight race. She can lock up that award for the first time in her career. She also can ascend back to Rolex world No. 1 and has chances to win the LPGA money title and the CME Globe’s $1 million jackpot.

Ryu said she consulted with more than one doctor last week after being diagnosed with a muscle strain.

“Everybody said all I can do is rest,” Ryu said.

Lewis' winnings go to specific Houston neighborhood

By Randall Mell November 15, 2017

NAPLES, Fla. – Stacy Lewis’ emotional victory for Houston back in August is helping rebuild a neighborhood on the west side of that city.

After winning the Cambia Portland Classic, Lewis donated her $195,000 first-place check to helping the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in her hometown. She said Wednesday she is channeling the winnings through the St. Bernard Project, a disaster relief organization.

Lewis and her mother, Carol, identified a specific neighborhood they wanted to help, one hit particularly hard by flooding. They know families in that area. The winnings will go to help with repairs to 15 to 20 homes.

“We wanted to make sure it goes to the right people, instead of just donating to a charity without knowing what it is going toward,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ victory resonated outside golf.

“It was probably one of the most emotional wins, the timing of it and what we are going to be able to do,” Lewis said. “It’s pretty cool the reach of it.”

Love unsure where RSM fits on new Tour schedule

By Rex Hoggard November 15, 2017

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Although there are still plenty of moving parts when it comes to the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule, some elements seem to be coming into focus.

This much we know: the PGA Championship will be played in May beginning in 2019 and The Players will move back to March. The Tour has also indicated a desire to finish the season earlier, around Labor Day.

On Wednesday at the RSM Classic, tournament host and policy board member Davis Love III was asked how his event at Sea Island Resort might fit into the new landscape and the possibility of an extended offseason.

“I think the worst thing for us is just to leave a month open,” Love said. “Somebody's going to fill it if we leave it open. So no, I don't think there will be open weeks, it's just a matter of who goes where.”

That, Love explained, is a much more complicated issue.

“If you slide back two weeks, three weeks, those guys have to go the other direction. Somebody has to move behind [the Tour Championship] if you're ahead of it [now],” Love said.

“So we're talking about maybe losing one, shortening the playoffs by one week. That's only one week. So if you slide it back, somebody has to jump ahead. The mechanics of it . . . It's amazing to me that they get it done.”

As to where the RSM Classic fits, however, Love plans to continue to be the loudest voice.

“I’m still going to go complain and beg for my day, but I also understand when they say, this is your date, make it work, then we'll make it work,” he said.

Haas, Z. Johnson experimenting with caddies

By Rex Hoggard November 15, 2017

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – PGA Tour players are always experimenting, either with new equipment, a new swing, even a new mental outlook.

But this week at the RSM Classic features some unique experiments, with two high-profile players opting to use unconventional caddies.

Bill Haas will play this week’s event with his father, Jay, on the bag. The elder Haas is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour and a regular contender on the PGA Tour Champions. He’s also Bill’s swing coach.

“He just said, ‘I’d love to caddie for you sometime,’ and I thought let’s just do it at the end of the year,” said Bill Haas, who added that his father hasn’t caddied from him since his junior days. “I’ve been struggling and he’s the guy I lean on for my swing. It’s a learning experience for me just to try to get better and having him on the bag is just a better option.”

Zach Johnson is also trying a new face on the bag - his sports psychologist, Dr. Mo Pickens.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a lot easier for him to see where I am, Nos. 1 through 18, rather than just walking outside the ropes and trying to assess from there,” Johnson said.

Pickens will caddie for Johnson for Rounds 1 and 2, then will be replaced by Johnson's regular looper, Damon Green.

