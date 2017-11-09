Fowler (65) goes bogey-free in season opener

A little bit of rest proved to be no problem for Rickie Fowler at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Making his first competitive start since the Presidents Cup, Fowler barely broke a sweat on the El Camaleon course en route to shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 65 in the opening round. It left him alone in second place when he signed his card, three shots behind early leader Patton Kizzire.

Fowler was one of the few top-ranked players to skip all three Asian events last month, opting instead to make his tournament debut in Mexico this week. He told reporters on Wednesday that his goal was to create a true off-season amid a crowded golf calendar that often features few respites for the game's brightest stars.

"I mean, to be honest, I've had roughly a month off but I haven't had a whole lot of tim to think or even sit down," Fowler said. "Even though you get an offseason or take some time off, it's rare that we get to just sit down and do nothing and think."

Fowler explained that he has played only a handful of rounds since leaving Liberty National, but he showed little rust in his return. His scorecard featured two different stretches of three birdies in four holes, first on Nos. 13-16 and again on Nos. 5-8.

Fowler won the Honda Classic in February, the highlight of a season that also included nine other top-10 finishes. He advanced to the Tour Championship but finished seventh in the final points race following a T-26 finish at East Lake in his most recent stroke-play start.

Wiesberger leads Nedbank by one after first round

SUN CITY, South Africa - Bernd Wiesberger birdied the last hole to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Thursday.

Wiesberger broke clear of the pack with a superb approach to No. 18 to set up his birdie, finishing with a 5-under 67 to edge ahead of four other players.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood (73), who can win the season title with a victory at Gary Player Country Club, was six shots off the pace at the penultimate tournament of the season.

Full-field scores from the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Julian Suri, Scott Jamieson, Victor Dubuisson and Brandon Grace (all 68) were a shot behind Wiesberger, who won his fourth European Tour title in China in April.

Defending champion Alex Noren (69) was in a group of four players another shot back, alongside Charl Schwartzel, Hideto Tanihara and Graeme Storm.

Bombers Thompson, Finau teaming at QBE Shootout

LPGA star Lexi Thompson will crash the party for the second straight year at the QBE Shootout, teaming with Tony Finau to form a pairing that won't lack any firepower off the tee.

Currently No. 4 in the Rolex Rankings, Thompson made her debut in the team event last year when she paired with Bryson DeChambeau while becoming the first female participant since Annika Sorenstam in 2006. This time she'll play alongside Finau, one of the Tour's longest drivers who advanced to the Tour Championship for the first time in September.

Other teams in the 24-person field include defending champs Matt Kuchar and Harris English, as well as two other repeat pairings: Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele, winners in 2011, and Presidents Cup teammates Kevin Chappell and Kevin Kisner.

Invitation criteria for the unofficial PGA Tour event changed this year. In addition to the defending team, tournament officials invited the top 12 committed pros from last season's FedExCup standings in addition to 10 exemptions, at least four of which went to players inside the top 40 on the Tour's career money list.

Rounding out the field will be the following eight teams: Bubba Watson with Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson with Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger with Gary Woodland, Jason Dufner with Billy Horschel, Pat Perez with Brian Harman, Russell Henley with Kyle Stanley, Steve Stricker with Sean OHair and Graeme McDowell with Shane Lowry.

The 54-hole event features a scramble format during the first round, with modified alternate shot in Round 2 and better ball during the third and final round. The tournament will be held Dec. 8-10 at Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Fla., which is hosting the event for the 17th time.

Buhai leads Feng through 36 at Blue Bay LPGA

HAINAN, China - Ashleigh Buhai shot a 4-under 68 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament.

The South African birdied four of the last seven holes, including a difficult chip-in on the par-4 12th, to finish at 9-under 135 overall, one shot ahead of Shanshan Feng (67).

''It played a lot tougher than the last few days,'' Buhai said. ''The wind was more or less the same direction, just a bit stronger, so I think it helps being the same direction as you have an idea what to do. It was just a case of taking more club and just trying to play it with the wind.''

Feng shot the best round of the day with her 67, a score that moved her up 13 places and into second.

''I knew that after the first round, I would be warmed up a little more,'' Feng said. ''I would say my ball-striking today was better, so I was giving myself birdie chances.''

First round leader Sun Young Yoo (74) dropped to third place at 5 under, while Lizette Salas (73) is fourth at 4 under. Defending champion Minjee Lee (73) is in a tie for 20th at even par, along with No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park (76).

Fowler hoping unique fall schedule pays off in 2018

Rickie Fowler has officially put Fall Break on hiatus – at least, for a week.

Fowler is teeing it up this week at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, where he headlines the field and will make his tournament debut. His appearance south of the border is another testament to the strength-of-field requirement instituted last year by the PGA Tour, one that also helped steer Rory McIlroy to the Travelers Championship this summer.

It also continues a trend in recent weeks where Fowler has gone against the grain of other top-ranked stars' picks of where to play during the fall portion of the season. While most big names are sitting at home this week, Fowler will take on El Camaleon along the shores of Playa del Carmen.

Likewise, while his peers were scooping up dollars and OWGR points by the handful during a three-week Asian Swing last month, Fowler was kicking back at home and visiting some of his old stomping grounds.

The beauty of the saturated PGA Tour schedule is that players are afforded an opportunity to forge their own paths. There is no mandate requiring stars to hop a flight to Asia, although the lucrative purses certainly serve as convincing motivation.

In fact, the only other top-10 players who went 0-for-3 on the Asian events last month were Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Spieth still plans to fly across the globe to defend his Australian Open title next month, while McIlroy opted for rest in an effort to get fully healthy.

Which brings us back to Fowler, who had previously been a staple at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China since 2013. Four years ago he spent his fall racking up frequent flier miles, with starts in Malaysia, China, Australia and Thailand all after October 1.

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Articles, photos and videos

But Fowler is a different player than he was four years ago, and he has different goals. Coming off an exhaustive summer stretch and a raucous week at the Presidents Cup, he opted to put the clubs away. Earlier this week, he told Golf Channel reporter George Savaricas that he had only played five rounds of golf in the six weeks since leaving Liberty National.

“I wanted to look at this fall and winter as a time to create an offseason,” Fowler said Wednesday. “Enjoy the relaxation and get some time in the gym to get ready to go in January.”

Fowler is interrupting that break to make his maiden trip to Mayakoba this week, and he’ll also tee it up later this month at the Hero World Challenge. But afforded essentially three months between the Presidents Cup and Tournament of Champions, he’s making a clear statement that his focus remains on starting fresh for 2018.

His most recent season is difficult to assess. On one hand, he won the Honda Classic to break a lengthy victory drought, authored perhaps the most consistent summer of his career and contended at multiple majors.

On the other hand, he failed to capitalize on those major chances, notably at the Masters and U.S. Open, and his T-26 finish at the Tour Championship served as an ill-timed clunker with $10 million on the line.

Fowler will turn 29 next month, a reminder that he is not quite as young as his annual spring break comrades Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. But barring injury, he remains on the upswing of his prime, and certainly possesses the talent to make runs like Spieth and Thomas have authored in recent years.

The difference will likely boil down to capitalizing on various opportunities. And while Fowler can put in plenty of legwork toward that goal after the ball drops on 2018, his decision to focus on recharging off the course this fall could prove prescient.

Amid a relatively quiet stretch, Fowler has a chance to shake off some rust this week. A trip to sun-splashed Mexico isn’t exactly the most difficult burden to bear, and his appearance is already a win for a tournament looking to bolster its status.

What’s more telling is the litany of events that Fowler has already skipped. It’s never easy to pass up on guaranteed prize money, not to mention FedExCup points that could prove valuable 10 months from now.

But while the wraparound schedule affords few opportunities to truly rest and unwind, Fowler has created one this fall. It comes at a cost, sure, but he has also played long enough on Tour to weigh the benefits of both options and choose accordingly.

On the heels of a good-but-not-quite-great season, Fowler has started this new campaign with some R&R and time in the gym. He’ll get back to the on-course grind this week, but it may be months before the value of his unique fall itinerary choices comes to fruition. 

