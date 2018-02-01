Getty Images

Fowler honoring deceased young fan at WMPO

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 11:31 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rickie Fowler wore some extra motivation on his hat during the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Just next to the familiar Puma “P” above his forehead was a square picture of a young fan, dressed in Fowler’s familiar color of bright orange, under the phrase, “thumbs up.”

The child in the picture was Griffin Connell, a Scottsdale-area resident who passed away last week at age 7 after battling a complex airway disorder. Connell first met Fowler back in 2013, and he had made regular appearances at this tournament in the years since to support his favorite player.

Prior to an opening-round 66, Fowler posted to his Instagram account that the week “won’t be the same” without Connell there to greet him after the round.

“He was just a huge fan of the game,” Fowler said. “I claim him as being my No. 1 fan, so he had a special place with me and (caddie) Joe (Skovron). We looked forward to seeing him and the family every week out here at the tournament every year, so it’s unfortunate that we don’t have him here this week because he was fun to see.”

Connell endured multiple surgeries over the years and his obituary described him as “an inspiration to all with his larger than life personality and unwavering determination.”

“It just makes you appreciate the position that a lot of us are in,” Fowler said. “Even if I hit a bad shot out there the past years, you would look over and see him. He was just pumped and excited to be out there watching us, and it just puts things into perspective.”

Plenty of star power chasing Haas after WMPO Day 1

By Associated PressFebruary 2, 2018, 2:04 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Bill Haas played a five-hole stretch in 5 under and shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Haas birdied Nos. 12 and 13, made a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th and hit to 3 feet to set up another birdie on the par-3 16th, the stadium hole that tripped up Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Haas added birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 and parred the final five.

Fowler bogeyed the 16th in a 66 that left him tied with Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley.

Thomas shot 68. He birdied Nos. 13-15, then made a messy double bogey on 16 and bogeyed the par-4 17th after chipping into the water.

Haas and his suddenly hot putter lead in Phoenix

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 1:22 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Bill Haas came to the Waste Management Phoenix Open in search of a spark, and he found it in an unexpected place – on the green.

Haas entered the week mired in a slump, having missed three of his last four cuts and coming off a T-54 showing at Torrey Pines. Eight years removed from his FedExCup title, he finds himself ranked 201st on Tour this season in strokes gained-putting and arrived at TPC Scottsdale looking for answers.

The veteran opted for a Tuesday session with short-game guru Stan Utley, and the consult paid immediate dividends, as Haas needed only 29 putts during a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead after the opening round.

“I’ve been struggling, so just kind of practicing, working hard and trying to figure something out,” Haas said. “One of those days where they went in for me, so hopefully it will be one of those weeks.”

Haas is three years removed from his most recent win at the 2015 CareerBuilder Challenge, and this marks the first time he has held an opening-round lead since the 2014 Masters. He did his best work in the middle of the back nine, playing Nos. 12-16 in 5 under including an eagle on the par-5 15th.

Haas hasn’t notched a top-5 finish since the U.S. Open, and he knows he still has plenty of work to do both off the tee and on the greens if he plans to end that drought this week.

“This is only one round. I’m not saying I’m cured by any means, I’m still grinding and practicing, so hopefully you figure it out,” Haas said. “The best players seem to play well every week, and that’s kind of the goal is just to get a little bit more consistent and not have those weeks where you putt so bad or hit it so bad. To compete with these guys week in and week out, you’ve got to be sharp.”

Thomas (68) plays 16th and 17th holes 3 over par

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 12:49 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – By the time Justin Thomas exited the memorable closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale, his once-promising score to par had been abruptly cut in half.

Thomas seemed on cruise control for much of the afternoon at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, playing his first 15 holes in 6 under to move within a shot of leader Bill Haas. But Thomas hit one of the worst shots of the day on No. 16 with the fans in a late-afternoon frenzy, bouncing his wedge into a greenside bunker.

He bladed his subsequent sand shot over the green, throwing his club toward his bag in frustration to the delight of the thousands gathered in the stands. After missing a 5-foot putt, he settled for double bogey on one of the easiest holes on the course.

“It’s frustrating because it’s a wedge. I mean that’s a club I’m trying to make a birdie with, and it wasn’t as short as I thought it was off the tee,” Thomas said. “I thought it was at least going to cover the front, and there was just no sand in the bunker. When you’re short-sided, elevated green, it really sucks, to be honest, because there’s nothing you can do.”

Thomas’ round went from bad to worse on the drivable 17th, where his tee shot ended up within a few yards of the green. But he took a bold line with his pitch shot, only to watch it bounce over the green and into the water en route to a bogey.

“I wish I had it over. I just would have played it differently,” Thomas said of his pitch. “I thought it wouldn’t take as big of a hop and I flew it past where I wanted to, so pretty much didn’t do anything correctly on that shot.”

It all added up to a 3-under 68, but not before Thomas’ nerves were again frayed by a fan speaking up in playing partner Jordan Spieth’s backswing on No. 18. The group identified the fan and had security remove them. After a closing par, Thomas heads into the second round facing a four-shot deficit.

“Sixteen and 17 are two birdie holes and to play those 3 over today is definitely disappointing,” Thomas said. “But the fact that I did that and I’m still more than right there in a great position is definitely a positive note that I can leave today with.”

Watch: Schniederjans loses ball at WMPO ... on a putt

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 12:45 am

It's not often a PGA Tour pro makes a mistake that would be considered a rarity even for your average weekend hacker, but Ollie Schniederjans did just that on Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

After just missing a birdie attempt at the raucous par-3 16th hole, the 24-year-old Georgia Tech product stepped to the tee and drove the green on the par-4 17th.

Then, facing a 74-footer for eagle, Schniederjans ran his putt well past the hole - so far, in fact, that it left the putting surface and ended up in the water.

After taking a penalty stroke, Schniederjans eventually walked off the green with a bogey-5. His 3-under 68 on the day has him in the early mix for his first PGA Tour win, but he'll be thinking about that mistake on Sunday if he comes up a stroke or two short.

