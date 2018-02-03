Getty Images

Fowler tied for the lead after wobbly close

By Will GrayFebruary 3, 2018, 1:43 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rickie Fowler is pleased with his position at the halfway point of the Waste Management Phoenix Open – even though he gave the rest of the field a chance to catch up with his finish down the stretch.

Fowler was 11 under and two shots clear of his closest pursuer after a birdie on the par-5 15th, and he was heading to two of the easiest holes the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale has to offer. But he couldn’t birdie the raucous 16th, then dropped a shot after missing the green with his chip shot on the short 17th.

He finished the day at 10 under, carding his second straight round of 66. But rather than enter the weekend a couple shots in front, he is now tied with Bryson DeChambeau and only one shot ahead of Daniel Berger and Chez Reavie atop a crowded leaderboard.

“Made some really good swings on the front nine,” Fowler said. “Felt like we were in a good spot on the back nine as well. A couple bad swings, but more just didn’t capitalize on a couple opportunities.”

Fowler has had close calls before at this event, notably a runner-up finish in 2010 and a playoff loss to Hideki Matsuyama two years ago. Despite his wobbly close, he hopes to remain aggressive and potentially channel some of the form he flashed at the Hero World Challenge in December when he won with a closing 61.

“Just keep the gas pedal down,” Fowler said. “Once we started making birdies at Tiger’s event in the Bahamas, that was kind of the whole game plan was just keep going. Like I said, we’ll piece two nines together at some point and we’ll have some fun tomorrow and hopefully put ourselves in a good spot for Sunday.”

Fowler, DeChambeau co-lead WMPO through 36

By Associated PressFebruary 3, 2018, 2:30 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Rickie Fowler took a share of the lead into the weekend in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He knows from experience the party is just getting started.

''Just keep the gas pedal down,'' Fowler said.

Fowler has had a lot of success at TPC Scottsdale without winning. He finished a shot behind Hunter Mahan in 2010, lost to Hideki Matsuyama on the fourth extra hole in 2016, and tied for fourth last year.

''From the first couple times I played it, I knew it was just kind of a matter of time before I would win here,'' Fowler said. ''I know I can win here. I put myself in position plenty of times.''

Fowler was tied with Bryson DeChambeau, with each shooting his second straight 5-under 66.

The festive tournament drew an estimated Friday-record crowd of 191,400 fans, bringing the week total to 439,088. The third-round mark of 204,906 set last year is expected to be shattered Saturday, and the week record of 655,434 from a year ago could fall with a day to spare.

DeChambeau birdied the final two holes, hitting a wedge to 8 inches on the par-4 18th late on another 80-degree afternoon.

''I missed a few short putts on the back nine, so definitely didn't play my best,'' DeChambeau said.

He won the John Deere Classic last year. In 2015, the former SMU star became the fifth player to win the NCAA individual title and U.S. Amateur in the same year.

Daniel Berger and former Arizona State player Chez Reavie were a stroke back.

Berger had a bogey-free 65.

''This is the fourth time I've been here, so I've kind of figured it out a little bit,'' Berger said. ''Mostly, it's just about just enjoying yourself.''

Reavie eagled the 17th in a 65. He's the only player without a bogey after two rounds.

''This is my home tournament, growing up here my whole life and coming to the tournament and carrying the sign board,'' Reavie said. ''So this is like the fifth major for me.''

Fowler birdied four of the first six holes. He bogeyed his old nemesis, the 317-yard 17th, after driving short of the green to the left and chipping across and off the green.

''Funky little chip where we were in a good position to make birdie,'' Fowler said.

Two years ago, he blew a two-stroke lead on 17 in regulation when he drove through the green and into the water, then handed the playoff to Matsuyama when he hit into the water again.

Fowler is wearing a pin on his hat with a picture of Griffin Connell, the area boy he befriended at the event who died last week at age 7. Connell was born with a rare airway disorder.

''I don't think it's a coincidence he's playing so well this week, either,'' said Griffin's father, Jim Connell. ''Griffin, he's not here with us, but we know he's watching from above.''

Scott Stallings (65), Chesson Hadley (68) and Chris Kirk (68) were 8 under, and Phil Mickelson (65) and fellow former Arizona State player Jon Rahm (68) topped the group at 7 under.

The 47-year-old Hall of Famer is making his record-tying 29th start in the event he won in 1996, 2005 and 2013. He birdied the last three holes - getting the stadium-enclosed No. 16 for the second straight day - and four of the final six.

''There's no question that I play better down the stretch with people here,'' Mickelson said. ''I can feel their energy and it helps me focus.''

Justin Thomas and first-round leader Bill Haas were 6 under.

The fourth-ranked Thomas had his second 68. He was bogey-free after dropping three strokes late Thursday with a double bogey on 16 and a bogey on 17.

''I was pretty upset and mad about that last night because I really let a good chance get away to shoot, I felt like, 7 or 8 under,'' Thomas said. ''But stretches like that are going to happen over the course of four days.''

Haas followed his opening 64 with a 72. He made a double bogey on the par-5 third.

The tournament lost some star power when Jordan Spieth missed the cut and two-time defending champion Matsuyama withdrew because of a left wrist injury.

Spieth shot 72-70, playing alongside Thomas. The third-ranked Spieth last failed to advance to weekend play in May, when he missed consecutive cuts in The Players Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson. Matsuyama's injury ended his bid to match Arnold Palmer's event record of three straight victories.

Robert Garrigus had the shot of the day, a drive on the 17th that hit the flagstick and stopped inches away. He's 2 under after a 69. Andrew Magee aced the hole in 2001, the only hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history.

Hitting it too good sparks DeChambeau's co-lead

By Will GrayFebruary 3, 2018, 2:01 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Heading into his first start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bryson DeChambeau found the source of some of his recent scoring woes: he was hitting the ball too good.

According to DeChambeau, lengthy range sessions led to a “wear mark” on some of his irons that caused him to get inconsistent results, including missed cuts in each of his last two starts.

“Every once in a while I was catching some fliers off of the face with some inconsistent smash factors, and it was just piercing through the wind these last couple weeks, and unfortunately that led to some unfortunate mistakes,” DeChambeau said. “But we switched clubs and I got some fresh grooves in the bag and was able to be a lot more consistent this week.”

Those grooves have worked wonders through two rounds of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where ball-striking that DeChambeau described as “incredible” has given him a share of the 36-hole lead at 10 under alongside Rickie Fowler.

DeChambeau tends to employ a cerebral approach, but that was put to the test this week on a course that he had barely seen. The second-year player only played the front nine during Wednesday’s pro-am, and he didn’t hit a shot on the famed par-3 16th until his opening round.

As it turns out, less experience isn’t always a bad thing.

“What’s really funny is when I don’t play the golf course very much, I go out there with no mindset of trouble or even where to be really, and it frees me up, actually,” he said. “So whatever reason, not playing golf courses has just aided to my benefit.”

Rejuvenated Phil eyeing final group with Fowler

By Will GrayFebruary 3, 2018, 1:40 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A few hundred yards behind the 18th green, with hundreds of eager fans clamoring for autographs nearby, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson crossed paths.

Fowler had just finished his interview session with the media after grabbing a share of the lead at 10 under. Mickelson, who made a flurry of late birdies to get within three shots, was about to step to the microphone.

“I’m going to try to get paired with you on Sunday,” Mickelson said with a grin.

“Let’s do it,” Fowler replied. “I’m in.”

There are plenty of big names near the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but none carries more gravitas than that of Mickelson. A three-time champion at this event, Mickelson basks in the adulation of galleries here each year, just a short drive from his former stomping grounds at Arizona State.

But it’s been five years since his near-59 led to title No. 3, and it’s been nearly that long since his last win in general. Mickelson returned this week to make his record-tying 29th tournament appearance off a missed cut at the CareerBuilder Challenge and a middling performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, with his 25-year run inside the top 50 in the world rankings perilously close to coming to an end.

Suddenly, though, Lefty is once again all smiles at one of his favorite stomping grounds.

“There’s no question that I play better down the stretch with people here, because I can feel their energy and it helps me focus,” Mickelson said. “It helps me get a little bit of strength, and I seem to play better when I’m around them. I can feel their energy.”

That energy was on full display Friday, where Mickelson carded a 6-under 65 to suddenly race into contention at an event where hours before he seemed to be flirting with the cut line. After a bogey on the 12th hole, he reeled off five birdies over his final six holes to reach 7 under and get within reach of both Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau, who are tied at the top.

“I’ve been working hard the last few months of getting the technical aspect down, and it’s been hard for me to kind of transition my focus into play, to have fun and go hit shots and enjoy the day,” Mickelson said. “Today, it kind of turned. Today it kind of flipped a little bit.”

Mickelson dipped his toe in the fountain of youth last fall at the Presidents Cup, but he’s still facing an uphill battle for career win No. 43. DeChambeau wasn’t born when Mickelson won for the first time as a pro in 1993, nor was third-place Daniel Berger. Fowler was barely out of diapers.

“I respect Phil tremendously. He’s been an incredible asset to the game and has done incredible things,” DeChambeau said. “So for him to be a couple behind me is obviously a little different, I’m not used to it.”

It’s a challenge that Mickelson continues to relish, invigorated by the thousands that line the Stadium Course. They’ll be out in full force again during the third round, where the former Sun Devil will once again be the most popular target of the stampeding crowds.

Having conjured a bit of momentum after starting slowly out of the gates in the new year, Mickelson will hope to build upon it under the pressures that only a spot on the leaderboard can provide. And, if all goes according to plan, he might find himself alongside Fowler on the final-round tee sheet.

“I’m happy to be in contention,” Mickelson said. “My goal starting this tournament was just to play two good, solid rounds and get in it for the weekend, and that’s where I’m at. So now I’ll go one step further and see if I can get in that final group on Sunday.” 

Poulter shanks one into stands on 16: 'It’s pretty funny'

By Will GrayFebruary 3, 2018, 1:14 am

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ian Poulter managed a grin after hitting a shot that would give most players nightmares.

Poulter stepped to the tee at the par-3 16th during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open late in the afternoon. With the sizeable crowd already in a well-hydrated frenzy, he proceeded to shank his tee shot into the stands that line the right side of the green.

After a fan threw the ball back out into the fairway, Poulter took a drop and ultimately made a bogey. But following a 2-under 69 that left him 3 under for the tournament, he was able to take the cringe-worthy shot in stride.

“It’s not my first shank, and it won’t be my last shank,” Poulter said. “That’s it. I laugh at it. It’s pretty funny.”

Poulter is coming off the heels of a two-week stretch on the European Tour’s Desert Swing, and at No. 57 in the world he is still hoping to crack the top 50 in time to qualify for the Masters. It’s a far cry from the Englishman’s position a year ago, when he was fighting to retain status on the PGA Tour, and it helped lend a bit of perspective after hitting perhaps the most-feared shot in golf in front of one of the largest galleries ever assembled.

“Feel good, feel happy. Playing nicely,” Poulter said. “Three weeks in a row, it’s good for me to get on a little run. Start looking forward to a couple weeks off after this, and then have a nice little run after that as well. Hopefully try to play five events in a row, get a bit of momentum.”

