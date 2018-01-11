Prospective U.S. Ryder Cuppers might have dinner plans one night during The Players Championship.

Captain Jim Furyk told RyderCup.com that he’s hoping to gather team hopefuls at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., as the Americans ramp up preparations for this year’s Ryder Cup.

“I’d love to get together and have all the guys together for a little bit and briefly talk to them,” he said. “I think it’s nice to get Ryder Cup week on everyone’s radar and prepare them. I haven’t picked the dates yet, but with The Players being my home event, it would be an easy event to do all that.”

Former captain Davis Love III organized a similar get-together in spring 2016, when Jack Nicklaus hosted the captain, vice captains, 22 players and PGA officials at his home in South Florida the week of the Honda Classic.

In previous years, the first meeting of potential Ryder Cuppers was at the Memorial in June, when players were fitted for team uniforms.

Furyk said that the U.S. uniforms were finished in the fall, and that his focus now is on designing the golf bags and setting up the team room.

Beginning with last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryder Cup points are now awarded on a weekly basis. Automatic qualifiers, as of now, are Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed.