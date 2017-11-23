Here's a look, through social media, at how the golf world celebrates Thanksgiving.
Lexi Thompson:
David Feherty:
A proud supporter of the men and women in uniform, @Fehertwit reflects on the #Thanksgiving he spent in Iraq with our military. pic.twitter.com/hEDXVnx3jr— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 23, 2017
Jack Nicklaus:
The major championships I'm certainly proud of, but Barbara, the kids and my grandkids are the best things to ever happen to me. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/wkma1Q9LlK— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) November 23, 2017
GC Tiger Tracker:
Mixing Thanksgiving and waiting for a week from today. pic.twitter.com/u9m9WxQNYx— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 23, 2017
Steve Stricker:
Happy thanksgiving to everyone! Hope you have a wonderful day with family and friends. #Thankful— Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) November 23, 2017
Golf Channel:
Trying to decide if you should be the first one to grab a plate... #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/kJJgHeaff6— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 23, 2017
Frank Nobilo:
Was reading about Thanksgiving. Originally they ate waterfowl, venison, ham, lobster, clams, berries, fruit, pumpkin, and squash. Seems a bit tastier than Turkey!— Frank Nobilo (@FrankNobiloGC) November 23, 2017
Literally food for thought.
Ian Poulter:
Happy Thanksgiving friends.. have a wonderful day.. a little Poulter Breakfast to start the day... #PoachedAvoTomBacon pic.twitter.com/VSdysMvpPg— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) November 23, 2017