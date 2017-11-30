Getty Images

Hall shoots 77 on Day 1 at LPGA Q-School

By Randall MellNovember 30, 2017, 12:15 am

A melting pot of pros from tours around the world moved in early position Wednesday to win one of 20 LPGA cards up for grabs this week at the final stage of Q-School in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Thailand’s Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, South Korea’s Hyemin Kim, the Netherlands’ Anne Van Dam and American Gabriella Then opened with 4-under-par 68s to share the first-round lead in the 90-hole event.

Hataoka, who finished 140th on the LPGA money list as a rookie this year, and Van Dam, a Ladies European Tour winner, played LPGA International’s Jones Course. The other leaders played the Hills Course.

Australia’s Rebecca Artis, South Africa’s Paula Reto and American Lauren Kim opened with 69s. They all played the Jones course.

England’s Georgia Hall, who leads the LET Tour Order of Merit and played for Europe in the Solheim Cup, struggled to a 77.

The top 20 at week’s end will earn the equivalent of full LPGA membership next year. Players finishing 21st through 45th and ties will earn conditional status. The field will be cut to the low 70 and ties after four rounds.

Sick Spieth: Sound worse than I feel

By Rex HoggardNovember 29, 2017, 7:34 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth’s voice cracked and he cleared his throat in an attempt to finish his answer.

“I mean, I feel fine, it's just my throat,” he said.

He didn’t sound great.

“I feel a lot better than I sound. As long as I feel good, I don't care how I sound or look,” he said with a laugh.

Spieth cancelled his news conference on Wednesday at the Hero World Challenge because he was struggling to talk, the byproduct of a lingering cold and his journey from last week’s Australian Open to the Bahamas.

“I was sick a few weeks ago and then I think I didn't quite get over it,” Spieth explained. “On the plane ride back from Australia, I got on the flight and felt weird. Felt fine the next day and I think it kind of caught up with me a little, the fact that I just haven't slept, so just trying to catch up.”

Spieth, who finished eighth at the Australian Open, won the Hero World Challenge in 2014, but his practice has been limited this week.

Tiger responds to JT's 'kick his a**' comment

By Jay CoffinNovember 29, 2017, 7:16 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas ­– News travels fast.

On Tuesday, Justin Thomas shared that Tiger Woods asked him two weeks ago if he’d like to be paired with Woods during the first round of the Hero World Challenge, which begins Thursday at Albany. Thomas told Woods he needed to think about it for a few days before accepting the offer.

Sure Thomas is the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, but he’s still excited to get a front row seat to see the man who created many of his most vivid childhood golf memories. Thomas is also keenly aware that the game wouldn’t be as healthy as it is if Woods hadn’t won 79 Tour events and 14 majors.

“But I’m also looking forward to trying to kick his a**, to be perfectly honest,” Thomas said.

On Wednesday, Woods was asked after his pro-am round if he had heard Thomas’ comments and if he had any comments in return.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” Woods grinned. “It goes both ways.”

Woods misses one fairway, plays pro-am under par

By Rex HoggardNovember 29, 2017, 7:10 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – The final preparations have been made, the hyperbole has reached a crescendo, and now all that remains is the main event.

Tiger Woods completed his pro-am round on Wednesday at the Hero World Challenge, his first 18-hole round this week, and headed to the practice tee for some final tinkering before Thursday’s opening round, his first competitive round since having fusion surgery on his lower back in April.

“My driver feels good, I feel like I'm hitting it well,” said Woods, who missed just one fairway during his pro-am round and would have posted something around 3-4 under on his own golf ball, a number helped by an eagle at the par-4 seventh hole which was playing about 300 yards. Woods drove the green and made a 20-foot eagle putt:

Woods said he wanted to work on his distance control with his irons and continued to focus on his chipping to prepare for his first competitive round since February when he withdrew after 18 holes from the Dubai Desert Classic.

Asked what he was looking forward to the most, Woods left no room for interpretation.

“Competing again,” he smiled. “It's been a very long time and I'm really looking forward to getting out there and playing with Justin [Thomas] and having a good time.”

Woods can look to Love for post-surgery motivation

By Rex HoggardNovember 29, 2017, 7:01 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Davis Love III texted Tiger Woods a simple message on Monday: “If you play four rounds, it’s a win.”

For the man who for so long lived by the mantra that “second sucks,” participation medals probably aren't items of interest. But this is a different Tiger, a Tiger broken by four back procedures and a Tiger more than two years removed from his last flash of competitive relevance.

This is a player/patient who has gazed into the abyss of life after golf and struggled with the diminishing quality of that life, with a back wouldn’t allow him to drive a car or play with his children.

Put it this way - although Woods' mind is still plenty willing, his body remains the glaring question.

By all accounts, Woods is pain-free, something he says he hasn’t been since 2012. He’s also happy, welcoming all this week to the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event he hosts at Albany.

But his relative health and happiness offer little insight into this question – what will Tiger Woods' competitive career look like post-fusion surgery?

“The people who have had my procedure of L5-S1, the average age is 58. Me being 41, 17 years younger - most of the people who have had it, like for instance Lanny [Wadkins] and Lee [Trevino], they were well past their playing days when they had the procedure done,” Woods said. “I'm still right in my playing years, and so it's hard for me to ask people what were you experiencing because they weren't going at velocity at that age.”

Although it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, there is a someone who has emerged as a sounding board for Woods. In February 2013, Love underwent a similar fusion surgery to his C 5-6 and C 6-7 vertebrae in his upper back. While there are differences between the two procedures, Woods only needed to glance at the message on his phone on Monday to find hope.

“We’ve been talking about it; the immediate relief is what’s so amazing. I couldn’t feel my fingers, and all of a sudden that’s gone,” said Love, who again finds himself in the recovery process following hip replacement surgery last week. “His [recovery] took more time than mine, but they were very similar and the prognosis is good once you bite the bullet.”

Woods has explained this week that the fusion surgery he had in April has limited his flexibility and exposed a few more aches and pains, but the overall relief has been life-changing.

“I have some stiffness. Like, no duh, it's fused,” Woods said. “So I'm learning what my body can't do yet and what it can do. It’s just going to take a little bit of time.”

Again, there’s a lesson to be learned from Love’s journey through a similar process.

Like Woods, Love recalls being tentative when he returned to golf, reluctant to take full swings, particularly with mid-irons that required a steep downswing and hard contact with the ground.

“You work your way into it,” Love said. “The first time you make a full swing, you’re thinking, ‘Is it going to hold?’ You’re so used to things hurting.”

Love, who was 48 when he had his fusion surgery, admits now he probably took longer to rehab than he needed, figuring there was something to the old cliché that “no one ever came back too late from an injury.”

In May 2013, three months after having surgery, Love returned to competition at The Players, where he played four rounds and tied for 48th place.

“It was just relief that I’d made it through rehab,” Love recalled. “There were some buried lies in bunkers I was nervous about, but after that I was like, ‘Alright, this is going to be OK.’”

Love would play 15 events in 2013 and 22 the next year. Of course, the true measure of his post-surgery success came in 2015 when Love won the Wyndham Championship, his 21st Tour title at 51 years old.

Woods is plenty familiar with that accomplishment, since he was one of the players Love beat that Sunday in Greensboro, N.C. That Sunday was also the last time Tiger was in contention, adding some extra credence Love’s perspective.

“I told him, you play 20 events a year the next four years [and] you’re going to be competitive,” Love said. “I would think he could make the FedExCup [Playoffs] if he plays 20 events. He’s like any other athlete; if he’s healthy, he’s going to figure out a way to play well.”

