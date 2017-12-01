Getty Images

Hideki avoids penalty after flubbed chip

By Rex HoggardDecember 1, 2017, 10:59 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Hideki Matsuyama’s approach shot at the 18th hole on Friday at the Hero World Challenge trundled into a collection area and a misplayed chip left him a similar fourth shot.

That’s when things became complicated.

Matsuyama, who bogeyed the 18th for a second-round 66 that left him tied for fifth place, hit the ground with his golf club after playing his third shot and while his golf ball was still moving.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

After Matsuyama had signed his scorecard, PGA Tour officials reviewed video of the incident to determine if he had improved his lie, which would have violated Rule 1-2.

Matsuyama was informed on the practice range by officials of the potential infraction, but he was not penalized.

“His intent was not to improve his lie and the ball didn’t come to rest in that spot,” said Mark Russell, the vice president of rules and competitions for the PGA Tour, after speaking with Matsuyama.

Had Matsuyama been penalized, he would have been given a two-stroke penalty for violating Rule 1-2 and a two-stroke penalty for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Article Tags: Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Trending

Woods on his back: 'No issues at all, none'

By Rex HoggardDecember 1, 2017, 11:27 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Rounds of 69-68 at the Hero World Challenge suggest, at least anecdotally, that Tiger Woods is ready to compete again on the PGA Tour, but there may be a much more important test this week.

How Woods’ surgically fused lower back would withstand 72 holes was arguably the biggest unknown this week at Albany, and after two days the results are encouraging.

“No issues at all, none,” he said when asked how his body is holding up. “That's one of the reasons I went out and played nine straight days before. My body's accustomed to playing. It's a little different playing obviously tournament golf with tournament speed and hitting certain shots, but the body's good.”

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

In the last six days, Woods rode 18 holes in a golf cart (Sunday), walked nine (Monday and Tuesday) and played an 18-hole pro-am round on Wednesday. He also spent extra time on the range after each of his practice rounds, another indication that his surgery and recovery are progressing.

Woods, who is tied for fifth place, seemed to take almost as much confidence from his ability to withstand the rigors of tournament golf as he did his score.

“I haven't had a fused back before in my life. These are all new things,” Woods said. “As you can see that even with the fused back, I still have some speed out there and these are all things I've had to learn and will continue to learn. This is a new body that I'm getting used to.”

The last time Woods played 72 holes of tournament golf was at last year’s Hero World Challenge, where he finished 15th.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Trending

Masters odds: Woods goes from 100/1 to 15/1

By Jay CoffinDecember 1, 2017, 11:08 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods may still not have high expectations for this week, and he says he still doesn’t know where he’ll play next on the PGA Tour.

Oddsmakers don’t seem to care.

Two days ago Woods’ odds to win this week at the Hero World Challenge were 40/1. Regarding the Masters, odds at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook opened at 100/1, were 50/1 at the beginning of the week, 25/1 after the first round and had plummeted to 15/1 after the front nine Friday in the second round. They remain 15/1.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

“I guess they’ve got to come up with some kind of story,” Woods said shortly after signing for a second-round 68 to end the day tied for fifth place.

At this point, Woods isn’t sure he’ll even play in the Masters, although if he heath remains as it is this week in the Bahamas, he’ll be there. For now, he still remains happy to simply be playing competitive golf.

“I just wanted to go out there and just play, compete,” Woods said. “As I told you guys earlier this week, I didn’t know what to expect because I hadn’t played, I hadn’t competed, I haven’t had a fused back before in my life.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Masters

Trending

Getty Images

Reed hopes to chase down Tiger at Hero

By Jay CoffinDecember 1, 2017, 10:52 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Patrick Reed plans to wear a red shirt and black pants during the final round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday.

Down deep, you know he hopes he’s paired with Tiger Woods, who will surely be sporting the same colors.

Reed has been just like everyone else this week. He’s excited Woods is back in action, he’s paying attention to how he’s playing and he noticed that he was at the top of the leaderboard for quite some time Friday during the second round at Albany.

“It’s awesome to see him playing some solid golf,” Reed said after a second-round 66 moved him into at 10th-place tie. “I was able to play with him here last year and he seemed to have it pretty solid through the first eight last year. But the difference between last year and this year is he just looks so much better, so much healthier and freer in the golf swing.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

“Have to play pretty well on the weekend and see if I can go chase him down.”

There’s a long way between now and the back nine on Sunday, when Reed says will be the next time he focuses on who is ahead of him on the leaderboard. If there’s a certain someone ahead of him at that point, Reed will be a pumped as anyone.

“It’s never a good thing when he’s ahead of you because just watching the highlights of him in his prime when he has any kind of lead going into Sunday,” he said. “I think it’s like 93 or 94 percent he wins the golf tournament. I would hate to ruin that percentage.”

Really?

“I wouldn’t mind, no,” he quipped. “Of course not.”

Article Tags: Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Trending

LaCava told Tiger: 'You played good all day'

By Rex HoggardDecember 1, 2017, 10:45 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Moments after they finished off a second-round 68, a round that could have been much better if not for a pair of late bogeys, Tiger Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava smiled at his boss.

“I told him, ‘You played good all day,’” LaCava said. “Everyone was happy for him, but you never know.”

LaCava was referring to all the unknowns surrounding Woods’ return to competition this week at the Hero World Challenge after 10 months away from the game and a fusion surgery on his lower back in April.

Woods’ rounds of 69-68 have him 7 under and tied for fifth place, five strokes off the lead. Not bad for a player who last played the weekend at an event 12 months ago at this tournament.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

LaCava said he was impressed with Woods’ game when he visited Albany two weeks ago and was confident he would quickly fall into a competitive rhythm. But there were still uncertainties, which makes his play the last two days so impressive.

LaCava was also asked why he didn’t take Woods’ offer to go work for another player while the 14-time major champion recovered from surgery.

“I just didn’t think it’s fair, because I didn’t know when Tiger was going to be back,” LaCava said. “That’s not really fair to the other guy.”

Through two rounds at Albany, LaCava’s decision not to moonlight is starting to look even better.

Article Tags: Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.