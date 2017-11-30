Tiger Woods made his latest return to competitive golf Thursday at the Hero World Challenge.

In his first start after anterior lumbar fusion surgery, Woods started his round by ripping this drive approximately 30 yards past Justin Thomas.

301 days later. We are off! pic.twitter.com/YEYmlwE3zW — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 30, 2017

After two-putt pars at both Nos. 1 and 2, Woods found the fairway at the par-5 third and then got home in two via this 2-iron into the wind.

That shot set up another two-putt, but this one resulted in his first birdie of the day.

That didn't take long. @TigerWoods is in with birdie at No. 3 to move to (-1).#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Xu1CVvtEhY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017

The short-game yips that have haunted Woods in recent years reared their head when Tiger missed the green at the par-4 fourth and then fatted the first chip of his round. But Woods recovered with this lengthy par save and trademark fist pump.

TIGER FIST PUMP ALERT pic.twitter.com/szKw7IBBFZ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 30, 2017

Following four straight pars, Tiger moved himself to 2 under par when he poured in this birdie putt at eight.

Never a doubt, @TigerWoods



0 bogeys

2 birdies

2 back pic.twitter.com/Teh4M1sZpe — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 30, 2017

Unfortunately, Woods would give back a shot when chunked another chip at the par-5 ninth, making the turn in 1 under-35. But he bounced right back with this birdie at the 10th.

After scrambling pars at 12 and 13, Woods moved to 4 under thanks to back-to-back birdies via this putt at 13 ...

...and this dialed-in wedge at 14.

Back-to-back birdies. @TigerWoods is one shot off the lead at the Hero World Challenge.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/4HSBUi7E0M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017

(Check back for more as Woods' round progresses.)