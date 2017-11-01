Golf Central Blog

Hoffman hopes to give 'large amount' to Vegas relief

By

Nick Menta
November 1, 2017, 4:16 pm

LAS VEGAS – On the night of Oct. 1, Charley Hoffman was celebrating the U.S. team’s Presidents Cup victory when he began receiving texts about what was happening in his long-time home of Las Vegas.

“It was Sunday night of the Presidents Cup. “We were having the best time of our lives,” Hoffman said Wednesday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. “The people here started the night having the best times of their lives at the festival down there on the Strip. And obviously tragedy struck after that." 

The festival, the Route 91 Harvest, became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in American history when a gunman killed 58 people and injured 500 more.

Hoffman has a special connection with Las Vegas, having attended UNLV and making his home here for 20 years. And so, this week, he’ll be taking extra steps to help those who suffered that night.

Hoffman announced Wednesday that he will be donating his entire paycheck this week at the Shriners to PGA Tour Charities, who will in turn direct the money to funds benefiting the victims of the shooting.

“Hopefully, it’s a big, large amount,” Hoffman smiled, hoping for success this week.

In addition to the check, Hoffman is partnering with FootJoy, who has created a special pair of shoes for him which he will auction off at the end of the week. Like his earnings from the week, the auction proceeds will go to charity.

Those interested in participating in the auction can visit Hoffman’s website, CharleyHoffman.com, or bid on the items right here.

“We hope to make some good money off those shoes to also go to the victims if I don’t get that winner’s check,” he said.

