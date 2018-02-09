Getty Images

Hossler heading 'right direction' after 65 in Rd. 1

By Randall MellFebruary 9, 2018, 1:30 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Beau Hossler’s name was atop the leaderboard when he walked the iconic 18th hole at Pebble Beach Thursday in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

These are the kind of days he seemed destined for as a young amateur star from Southern Califonia, before a shoulder injury derailed his rise.

With another low round, with more positive momentum, Hossler is working his way back into the mix of promising young PGA Tour pros.

His 7-under-par 65 Thursday moved him into a tie for the lead with Kevin Streelman, a shot ahead of Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise and Julian Suri.

Hossler relished seeing his name out front at Pebble Beach. He made his pro debut at the Pebble Beach Invitational two years ago.

“It’s special,” Hossler said. “I've had some pretty nice days out here, but this is as good as it gets. It's probably 75 degrees and a nice little breeze off the water. It's one of those courses that you love playing.”

Full-field scores from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

Hossler, 22, playing his first full season on the PGA Tour, is working himself into contention with some regularity. He had the 54-hole lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last fall, before tying for seventh. He tied for 10th at the Sanderson Farms last fall and got himself in the mix at the CareerBuilders Challenge last month and the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week.

“Game's coming around,” Hossler said. “I've definitely been trending in the right direction. I've kind of been one round away the last few weeks, from having a pretty high finish.”

Hossler first burst on to the world stage as a 17-year-old, when he briefly grabbed the outright lead in the second round of the U.S. Open. He went on to win the Fred Haskins Award as the collegiate player of the year the University of Texas, but his college run ended with disappointment. As a junior, he tore the labrum in his left shoulder in the semifinal match of the NCAA Match Play Finals. He was out for nearly six months after shoulder surgery.

Thursday’s fast start at Pebble Beach was another sign he may be back on the rise again.

“Moving in the right direction,” Hossler said.

Westwood grabs share of lead at World Super 6

By Associated PressFebruary 9, 2018, 11:28 am

PERTH, Australia – Lee Westwood was tied for the lead with defending champion Brett Rumford after two rounds of the World Super 6 at Lake Karrinyup Country Club on Friday.

Rumford, who led by two strokes after the opening round, shot a par 72. Westwood had a 70 to move into the tie, with four other golfers a stroke behind.

Westwood and Rumford had 36-hole totals of 8-under 136.

Full-field scores from the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

The top 24 after three rounds play six-hole shootouts in the event co-sanctioned by three tours: European, Asian and PGA of Australia.

Westwood said his main priority was to finish in the top 24, rather than put pressure on himself to get a top-eight seeding.

''You're going to need a lot of luck,'' he said. ''It's exciting for the fans and the format of the game. Golf needs something like that.''

Andrew (Beef) Johnston shot 73-76 to be 4 over, and missed the cut, which was par. He was a late replacement for fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, who was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15 before withdrawing with a wrist injury.

Also missing the cut was another Englishman, Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, who shot rounds of 76-75 to be 7 over.

DJ fires 67 while Spieth's putting struggles continue

By Randall MellFebruary 9, 2018, 2:49 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – They can wear opponents down in classically different ways.

Dustin Johnson can be the most intimidating player in the game, with his mighty lashes making other players’ games feel small.

Jordan Spieth can be the most infuriating player in the game, with his ability to hole monster putts maybe even more demoralizing than Johnson’s ability to bash the long ball.

That’s what intrigues about their pairing through the first three rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Who is going to wear down whom?

Give the early edge to Johnson.

With a 5-under-par 67, Johnson moved into early contention to win this event for a third time. He’s two shots off the lead.

Spieth opened with a 72, leaving him a lot of work to do if he’s going to defend his title here.

Johnson bombed his driver around Spyglass Hill, where it was no surprise he hit shorter irons than Spieth into just about every hole. He was 30 yards past Spieth on more than a few holes.

Spieth? He didn’t give himself a lot of good chances at birdie. He made just one on the round and took 30 putts, marking the ninth consecutive round he has hit 30 or more putts.

Johnson made six birdies and one bogey.

“I've been driving it well for awhile now,” Johnson said. “For my game, if I drive it well I'm going to play well most of the time.”

Johnson said he got away with a few misses Thursday, and he’ll be looking to fix that when they move to play Monterey Peninsula on Friday. He did birdie all four par 5s at Spyglass.

“I hit good drives on all of them,” Johnson said. “I had to make a couple nice up-and-downs. I definitely need to take advantage of the par-5s. I have to do that on every course.”

Nobody’s counting out Spieth. Going into Thursday, his 68.8 scoring average was the best in this event over the last 30 years by anyone with more than 10 rounds played.

McIlroy trying to avoid distractions

By Randall MellFebruary 9, 2018, 2:10 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Rory McIlroy made a great save Thursday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It’s another testament to how quickly his game is coming back together.

He didn’t just erase his own mistakes at Spyglass Hill. He erased his father’s mistakes.

They may be laughing about what happened at the seventh hole for a long time, especially if it leads to something special on Sunday, when McIlroy would love to hoist the trophy in his first appearance in this event.

With the early morning sun low in the sky, McIlroy’s father stood aside his son at the seventh tee.

“There were a few shadows out there,” McIlroy said. “And as I was about to take my driver away, I saw his shadow move. So, I backed off it.”

Gerry McIlroy got a stern “stand still” from his son, and then he watched his boy lash a terrible drive “way right.” From a tough spot, his son then knocked his second shot in the water.

The father-son bucket-list trip wasn’t off to such a great start, but that’s where the good son was really good.

“I chipped in,” McIlroy said.

It was good for a birdie on McIlroy’s way to shooting 4-under-par 68, which moved him into early contention just three shots off the lead. The start gives him a chance to win in his PGA Tour debut this year.

It was a recovery shot the McIlroys won’t soon forget.

“You’re forgiven,” Rory told his dad.

This is McIlroy’s first appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he would relish winning it after going winless last season. He would especially relish it with his father playing alongside him.

“It’s awesome,” McIlroy said of teaming with his father. “We’ve had a blast the last few days.”

These pro-ams come with challenges, and McIlroy explained them after Thursday’s round. There’s the novelty of playing with an amateur, wanting that experience to be special, but there’s also the serious matter of wanting to hoist an important trophy.

McIlroy knows the challenges well, having played multiple times with his father in the Dunhill Links, a European Tour format akin to this week’s. Rory said the team aspect can detract from the individual quest. It’s a fine line when the intensity of one is different from the other, where a world-class player can lose an edge.

“This is a golf tournament, and there’s a lot of world-ranking points at stake,” McIlroy said. “So, I made a conscious effort this week to treat it as that.”

So Rory didn’t warm up next to his father Thursday morning, so he could “get my game head on.”

McIlroy said it worked.

The field is strong this week, and a victory would carry a lot of weight. The top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking are here with No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Jordan Spieth all playing. A victory would be a boost to McIlroy’s bid to return to No. 1.

“I feel good,” McIlroy said. “I'm healthy and I'm able to practice. I'm able to do everything I want to do. I'm in a really good frame of mind and that helps, too.”

McIlroy, 28, a four-time major championship winner, struggled through a nagging rib injury most of last season. He fell outside the top 10 in the world and watched Justin Thomas join Johnson and Spieth in the limelight that was once mostly his.

With a tie for third at the Abu Dhabi Championship in his first start this year, and a second-place finish at the Dubai Desert Classic a week later, McIlroy is feeling good about his bid to return to top form.

Former No. 1 Jason Day knows what that could mean.

“He's just explosive,” Day said. “Not only explosive off the tee, and with his iron shots, but he can make a lot of birdies quickly. He's a guy that's not afraid of going low and lapping the field.”

Day remembers. He finished second to McIlroy at the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional.

“I lost by eight,” Day said.

Day sees history-making talent in McIlroy.

“He has the tools to be kind of Tigeresque,” Day said. “Obviously Tiger is Tiger, but to be in the same sentence as Tiger is pretty unique . . . I think Rory has the ability to go out there and win more majors than he has right now. I'm sure that's what he wants to do.”

McIlroy played Thursday alongside Phil Mickelson, who opened with a 69.

“His game sure looks sharp,” Mickelson said.

Sharp enough to save a father-son outing and a chance for a memorable weekend.

Hossler, Streelman share early Pebble Beach lead

By Will GrayFebruary 9, 2018, 12:30 am

There were picturesque conditions Thursday on the Monterey Peninsula, and the scores went low as a result. Here's how things look after the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Beau Hossler and Kevin Streelman share the early lead:

Leaderboard: Beau Hossler (-7), Kevin Streelman (-7), Matt Kuchar (-6), Aaron Wise (-6), Julian Suri (-6), Dustin Johnson (-5)

What it means: It's hard to compare scoring across a three-course rotation, and each of the three layouts saw at least one player shoot 6 under or better. The two at the top include a rising star in search of his first win and a veteran with two trophies already under his belt, while the world No. 1 headlines the group lurking just two shots off the pace.

Round of the day: Hossler's game has been trending in the right direction, with a pair of top-20s in his last two starts. The former Texas standout continued that momentum with a bogey-free 65 on the host course that gave him a share of the lead. Hossler started slowly but finished in style, with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on Nos. 11-17.

Best of the rest: Streelman started his week at Spyglass Hill, which traditionally plays as the toughest course during this event. But he barely broke a sweat en route to a 65 that, like Hossler's round, was without a blemish. Streelman started on the back nine, where he had four birdies, and now is contending for what would be his first win since 2014.

Biggest disappointment: Adam Scott is making his first start of the new year, but after one round it appears his offseason efforts have yet to pan out. Scott struggled on the greens at Spyglass Hill, shooting a 5-under 77 that left him ahead of only four players in the 156-man field. Scott made only two birdies against five bogeys and a double.

Main storyline heading into Friday: The top names in the field will move from Spyglass Hill to Monterey Peninsula for the second round, including Johnson who is again in the mix at a tournament that he has won twice before. Rory McIlroy (68) got off to a strong start in his first PGA Tour round since September, while Jordan Spieth (72) still has work to do after last week's missed cut.

Shot of the day: Patrick Cantlay shot a 5-under 66 at Monterey Peninsula that included an ace on the par-3 11th, where he holed an 8-iron from 176 yards.

