Getty Images

Hot Seat: DJ's distance puts heat on governing bodies

By Randall MellJanuary 10, 2018, 7:09 pm

Who turned up the thermostats at the USGA headquarters in Far Hills, N.J. and The R&A offices in St. Andrews, Scotland, this week?

Blame it on Dustin Johnson.

His Ruthian blast while winning Sunday in Hawaii must make the seats of USGA executive director Mike Davis and R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers feel a little hotter starting the new year. With Johnson nearly holing out with driver at the 433-yard 12th hole, the distance debate escalates for both the USGA and the R&A.

The Hot Seat is back at GolfChannel.com, and here are the folks who are on it this week as we try to gauge the level of heat they’re facing ...

Bunson burner heat: Mike Davis and Martin Slumbers: Is this the year golf’s governing bodies force a showdown with ball and club manufacturers? The work R&D departments have done with polymers in their high-tech laboratories is helping players hit the ball farther than they ever have. So is the work they’re doing with shafts and drivers.

But is it helping or hurting the game?

When Davis said in November that the distance players are hitting the ball is having a “horrible” impact on the game, it was a pretty big clue where he stands on the question. Can you say that as the USGA’s point man and not try to do something about it? It sounded like it might be a call to arms.

Davis and Slumbers earn high praise for their leadership helping to oversee a modernization of the Rules of Golf, a monumental task in helping make the rules simpler and easier to understand, but they are tasked with something even more complicated if they dare to try to restrict the ball this year. They didn’t create this mess, but they inherited it with previous administrations failing to reign in manufacturers.

Was Johnson’s blast good for the game or bad for it?

The question is worth repeating because there may be no more complicated question in golf to answer. If the USGA and R&A answer no to the question, there’s no simple way to solve the problem, whether you like the idea of bifurcation or not.

Jason Day and Rory McIlroy

DJ-style grill-flamed barbecue: Rory McIlroy and Jason DayYes, McIlroy and Day won’t be teeing it up at the Sony Open in Hawaii this week, but these gifted former world No. 1s must feel like the stakes were raised in their bids to claim back the game’s most important titles and awards after Johnson’s tour-de-force performance Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

McIlroy and Day have the kind of firepower it takes to dominate the way Johnson is threatening to do.

After off years with unique challenges, with McIlroy slipping to No. 11 in the world rankings and Day to No. 13, there’s excitement building to see what answers they have for the statement Johnson made. These giant talents, with their raw power, are capable of fireworks displays every bit as mesmerizing as Johnson.

Island fever: Jim “Bones” Mackay: Mackay is quickly growing into his role as a roving TV course reporter, showing the promise of being as special with a microphone in hand as he is with a bag on his shoulder, but he is leaving his TV gig for a one-week return to serving as caddie at the Sony Open. Mackay promises to stay in the spotlight there carrying the bag of Justin Thomas, last year’s PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Mackay will go down as one of the greatest caddies who ever toted a bag, but this marks the first time he’ll loop on Tour since he put down Phil Mickelson’s bag last summer. After 25 years with Mickelson, it will be strange to see Mackay on somebody else’s bag.

Mackay, who is helping out while Thomas’ regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, heals up from a foot injury, will be doing his best to help Thomas get off to another great year, and there has to be some pressure in that, even as accustomed to pressure as Mackay is.

Article Tags: Hot Seat, Mike Davis, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Martin Slumbers, Jim Bones Mackay

Trending

Getty Images

C. Koepka, Grace (3 eagles) lead in South Africa

By Associated PressJanuary 11, 2018, 6:31 pm

GAUTENG, South Africa – Branden Grace and Chase Koepka shot 7-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the BMW SA Open on Thursday.

Koepka, the younger brother of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, was among the morning starters and set the clubhouse target by making an eagle and seven birdies in his third tournament of his debut season on the European Tour.

Full-field scores from the BMW South African Open

Grace had three eagles – at Nos. 2, 8 and 15 – as he bids for a ninth European Tour title and to complete the set of wins at his native South Africa's three most prestigious events. He has already won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in 2014 and the Nedbank Golf Challenge last year, as well as the Joburg Open in 2012.

England's Chris Paisley was alone in third place after shooting 66.

Article Tags: Chase Koepka, Branden Grace, 2018 BMW SA Open

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: 8 people, 5 dogs rescued via helicopter at California course

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 11, 2018, 6:00 pm

Mudslides have wreaked havoc in California, destroying houses and killing at least 17 people.

Rescue teams have been working frantically to save lives, and the video below shows the Coast Guard rescuing eight people and five dogs at a golf course in Santa Barbara.

Trending

Getty Images

Why you don't stand next to Fleetwood for a photo

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 11, 2018, 3:12 pm
Article Tags: 2018 EurAsia Cup, Tommy Fleetwood

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Ace, eagles highlight Day 1 of SA Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 11, 2018, 2:35 pm

There were plenty of fireworks in the opening round of the BMW South African Open at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg.

The top shot came courtesy former Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson, who aced the par-3 14th:

Matthew Southgate spun in this wedge shot at the par-4 12th for eagle:

And Brande Grace, who shot the first-ever 62 in a major at last year’s Open, rolled in this eagle at the par-5 15th. It was his third eagle of the day. He played the four par-5s in 6 under for the day.

Article Tags: 2018 BMW SA Open, Jamie Donaldson, Branden Grace, Matthew Southgate

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.