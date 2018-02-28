Getty Images

Hot Seat: Fans now under fire

By Randall MellFebruary 28, 2018, 2:00 pm

Justin Thomas rearranged the furniture in golf last week.

He moved the Hot Seat outside the ropes.

Thomas put the heat under the britches of that obnoxious fan riding him in the final round of the Honda Classic. While Thomas later apologized for having the guy ejected, he intensified focus on the line of decorum being crossed more regularly in elite golf events.

That may be good for the sport, but not so good for Thomas. With that in mind, here’s our special heat index measuring the toastiest seats in golf this week:

Burning britches: Mr. Baba Booey

Golf’s unique culture is being invaded by the more rough-and-tumble norms of football, baseball and basketball.

The barbarians are at the gate.

There’s an unresolvable dilemma in that.

You get more ticket sales, TV ratings and other profitable returns moving outside your niche, but you also get a threat to the integrity of the game’s competition.

You get the possibility that some unruly fan decides the outcome.

You get the possibility a fan ignorant of the game’s customs screams something that wouldn’t affect an NFL kicker, Major League Baseball pitcher or NBA point guard, but totally derails a PGA Tour pro.

Not because the Tour pro’s more sensitive, but because the game is inherently more sensitive, because a golf fan screaming in a player’s backswing is roughly the same thing as an NFL fan sneaking on the field and tripping a receiver racing up a sideline.

Real golf fans want to see great players decide the outcome, not some whiskey-breath yahoo.

Thomas sees that bigger picture, and it’s easy to interpret his reaction as an attempt to defend the integrity of the competition as much as it was an attempt to defend himself. We know that because of what Thomas said at Riviera last week and at Honda before the event even began.

If golf doesn’t push back somehow, this all keeps getting worse.

But Thomas may have put himself in the hot seat along with that obnoxious fan, only because the fan’s sin didn’t seem that egregious heard out of its entire context, because he didn’t actually yell anything in Thomas’ backswing. The fan apparently yelled “hit it in the water” before Thomas hit his tee shot at the 16th and then yelled “get in the bunker” after the ball was struck.

By making it an issue, Thomas risked making himself an easy target for over-served and overzealous fans. That’s a shame, because he is such a bright young star. He puts on a show that is something to behold, not to jeer. He stepped up to protect the integrity of the competition, and now he needs folks to step up and protect him.

Shanshan Feng during Round 2 at the 2017 Japan Classic.

Singapore sunburn: Shanshan Feng

The world No. 1 has reigned atop the Rolex rankings for 16 weeks, but Lexi Thompson now looms just 98-thousandths of a point behind her in their ranking averages.

Feng won’t have to look far to see what kind of pressure Thompson is applying this week in a bid to take the top spot for the first time. She is playing with Thompson and world No. 3 Sung Hyun Park in Thursday’s start of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Thompson is an interesting study.

How did she move to a whole new level of consistency last year?

You never hear this as the secret to a player’s success, but it might be her lag putting.

Yeah, she improved her wedge play, her chipping and bunker play, but her lag putting took her confidence to a whole new level by taking pressure off the rest of her game. It made the game feel a little bit easier.

Thompson improved her pace, her feel on the greens, and it took so much stress off her putter, leaving herself less work cleaning up pars. That’s no small thing in a player’s psyche. She found that half shot per round that a player is looking for to improve scoring.

Feng may be No. 1 in the world, but she is underrated.

She is one of the most colorful players on tour, but she’s so underappreciated. Her cow-print pants and amusing wit help make her one of the most entertaining players in the game. She’s also one of the most consistent ball strikers out there. She’ll need that to keep fending off Thompson and Park and all the other challengers.

Scalper heat rash: Wannabe Masters patron

If you’re looking to scalp tickets for the Masters this year, you got bad news this week.

With Tiger Woods showing so much promise at the Honda Classic, the average asking price of tickets on secondary markets soared, according to TicketIQ.com.

The average price of a single-day ticket is now $2,948, up from $2,592 last year, when he didn’t play. It was $2,176 when he didn’t play two years ago.

Ochoa plays fangirl over Spieth at WGC-Mexico

By Rex HoggardMarch 1, 2018, 12:12 am

MEXICO CITY – Two-time major champion Lorena Ochoa returned to competition on Wednesday at Chapultepec Golf Club, well, sort of.

Ochoa asked tournament officials if she could meet Jordan Spieth at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship and was offered an abbreviated practice round with the world’s fourth-ranked player, as well as Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner and Patrick Cantlay.

Ochoa had never met Spieth before and she spent the majority of time between shots, she was even par for her two holes, asking Spieth questions, which wasn’t how he thought the moment would go.

“She's asking me like how do you read this, and I'm like, well, how did you do it, you did it so well,” Spieth said. “It's funny watching her, she said she's so rusty, she hasn't hit in front of this many people in like five years or something, and she hits three perfect shots in a row. There was probably a lot of questions I would want to ask about just the process that she had to be so successful.”

Ochoa, who was 28 and the world’s top-ranked player when she announced her retirement in April 2010, said she hasn’t spent much time playing or practicing, although she did impress with her tee shot on the par-3 17th hole, which ended up 15 from the hole, and her drive at No. 18.

“I actually hit the ball good. I felt a little pressure that I enjoy,” said Ochoa, who was born in Guadalajara and is considered Mexico’s greatest player. “[Spieth] was just very easygoing, very relaxed the way he talked and talking about his life. It was just a very special day.”

Rahm donating money from birdies, eagles to Red Cross

By Rex HoggardFebruary 28, 2018, 10:23 pm

MEXICO CITY – In February, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook south and central Mexico, including Mexico City, which also endured an earthquake in September that caused 228 deaths.

On Wednesday, Jon Rahm, who is from Spain and was a fan favorite last year at the WGC-Mexico Championship when he tied for third place, announced he would be donating $1,000 for each birdie and $3,000 for every eagle he makes this week to the Mexican Red Cross to help with ongoing recovery efforts.

During last year’s FedExCup playoffs, Rahm donated $1,000 for each birdie and $2,000 for every eagle to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“Like I did during the FedExCup, because of the last earthquake that happened in Mexico and the past earthquakes in the last few months, I want to donate some money to the Mexican Red Cross for all these people in need," Rahm said. "I feel like, as a Hispanic and Latino, I want to help out this community. ... Let’s hope I can make a lot of them and can donate as much money as possible.”

DJ recalls shot that won him WGC-Mexico

By Rex HoggardFebruary 28, 2018, 9:56 pm

MEXICO CITY – Last year at Chapultepec Golf Club Dustin Johnson was second in the field in measured drives (321 yards). It was no real surprise that DJ also went on to win the WGC-Mexico Championship.

What may surprise some, however, is that it wasn’t his prodigious drives or the layout’s extreme elevation - with the highest point reaching 7,835 feet above sea level - that stand out from his victory.

“Well, the one I hit on 18 was pretty good,” Johnson said when asked his most memorable shot from the 2017 event.

Clinging to a one-shot lead, Johnson’s approach on the 72nd hole was just 122 yards from the hole, which was a sand wedge for DJ, but the actual execution was far more involved.

We’ll let Johnson explain.

“The ball was below my feet [in a fairway bunker], it was not sitting great, and I didn't really have anywhere to miss it coming out of where I was hitting it,” he explained. “It was either hit a good shot or I was probably going into a playoff. That's what I liked about it, because it won me the golf tournament.”

Johnson hit the delicate shot to about 18 feet and two-putted for his 14th PGA Tour victory. It’s another example of how distance may be a popular topic this week, but it’s not neccessarily the most important.

WGC-Mexico deserves better spot on the schedule

By Rex HoggardFebruary 28, 2018, 9:32 pm

MEXICO CITY – Leaving Trump National Doral was bittersweet for many PGA Tour types.

Although the Blue Monster had fallen out of favor in some circles following one too many facelifts, the annual South Florida stop was more than just another week on the road. For many, it was the unofficial start to the season and a staple on the schedule since 1962.

Those mixed feelings were somewhat mitigated by the event’s shift to Mexico City last year, a move that finally put the “World” back in World Golf Championship. The WGCs might have brought together the game’s best from across the globe, but they did so with a distinctly American lineup since the concept’s inception in the late 1990s.

Until the WGC-HSBC Champions in China was added to the rotation, the events had with a few exceptions been played in the U.S., which made the move to Mexico both encouraging and overdue.

The best version of professional golf being played in a region that had been void of top-caliber events checked off all the right boxes and was exactly what Benjamin Salinas, the CEO of Grupo Salinas, had in mind.

“In Mexico, golf has been an elite sport, and if you wanted to play golf you had to be a member of a private club, and that’s unacceptable,” Salinas said on Wednesday at Chapultepec Golf Club.

For Salinas, whose family runs TV Azteca and retailer Grupo Elektra, bringing the world’s best to Mexico is a matter of pride. Giving children, who have never been exposed to the game, a chance to experience and understand golf has always been the primary goal.

“We want more golfers, of course, but it’s more important the values that the game has,” he said. “We feel it starting to grow and this [the WGC] is an eye-opener.”

Officials recently opened a First Tee program just outside Mexico City, which was no small feat in a country that doesn’t adhere to the same non-profit notions as in the U.S., and Salinas has an ambitious goal to open a private golf course in every state in Mexico.

Perhaps exposing the game to the globe’s underdeveloped corners wasn’t in the original WGC mission statement, but Mexico now stands as the standard and a potential model for future international events.

That Salinas’ ambitious dream is unfolding in real time despite less-than-ideal conditions is both avoidable and misguided.

This week’s field at Chapultepec features 45 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, which is hardly reason for concern, but the no-shows are conspicuous. Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Jason Day all passed on the event, while Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka are out iwth injuries. It’s always easy in these situations to question the player, but this is more about the schedule than it is an issue of individual motivation.

McIlroy is fresh off three consecutive starts dating back to Pebble Beach, Stenson is in the field next week in Tampa, and Day is a former champion at Bay Hill and will pick up his schedule there. All three will also play the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, in three weeks. Put another way, something had to give, and Mexico’s golf showcase, which is currently wedged between two Florida swing events, is the loser in this scenario.

Even Jordan Spieth, who tied for 12th here last year, was on the fence about playing this WGC as late as two weeks ago in Los Angeles.

“I love the golf course. I just didn’t know what was going to be best for me to be prepared for the Masters,” Speith said. “Ultimately, this tournament was one I thought could be fantastic for that. I was just trying to figure out where I was going to tee it up and get those reps."

The dramatic makeover of the Tour schedule beginning with the 2018-19 season will feature the WGC-Mexico Championship moving to the back end of the West Coast swing, but with fields in California and Arizona enjoying a renaissance in recent years, a post-Los Angeles date likely won't be a dramatic improvement over the event’s current date.

As the Tour schedule compacts to prepare for a pre-football season finale in 2019 and beyond, finding prime real-estate will be a challenge, but Mexico should be first in line for an upgrade, particularly with officials like Salinas talking in terms of a 20- or 30-year commitment.

The championship deserves better. Salinas deserves better. And the opportunity to truly grow the game on an international stage certainly deserves better.

