HS girl denied boys' win invited to Sorenstam's event

Emily Nash may not have a first-place trophy or a trip to the Massachusetts state tournament, but this certainly isn't a bad consolation prize.

Nash, a high school junior who made national news last week after it was ruled that she couldn't be named individual champion of the Central Mass. Division 3 boys’ golf tournament despite recording the low score because of her gender, tweeted that she received a phone call on Monday from Annika Sorenstam, who extended a a special exemption to her Annika Invitational AJGA junior golf event.

I am so honored to receive a call and exemption to play in #AJGAANNIKA from @ANNIKA59 and @ANNIKA_Fdn — Emily Nash (@emily_nash4) October 30, 2017

Nash's story struck a chord with several prominent pros last week who took to social media to express their outrage, including Sorenstam, who has 72 LPGA wins and 10 major titles to her name.

And now Sorenstam will get to watch Nash up close at her junior event in February at Reunion Resort in central Florida.