Golf Central Blog

HS girl denied boys' win invited to Sorenstam's event

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 31, 2017, 1:13 pm

RSS

Emily Nash may not have a first-place trophy or a trip to the Massachusetts state tournament, but this certainly isn't a bad consolation prize.

Nash, a high school junior who made national news last week after it was ruled that she couldn't be named individual champion of the Central Mass. Division 3 boys’ golf tournament despite recording the low score because of her gender, tweeted that she received a phone call on Monday from Annika Sorenstam, who extended a a special exemption to her Annika Invitational AJGA junior golf event.

Nash's story struck a chord with several prominent pros last week who took to social media to express their outrage, including Sorenstam, who has 72 LPGA wins and 10 major titles to her name.

And now Sorenstam will get to watch Nash up close at her junior event in February at Reunion Resort in central Florida.

Article Tags: 

Emily Nash, Annika Sorenstam

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Scoring: 2017 East Lake Cup
Punch Shot: Where are we headed with Tiger?
Woods begins latest comeback with no guarantees
Ree, Gordon individual East Lake Cup champs
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween

Trending

Daly collapses, WDs with scary knee injury
Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Woods begins latest comeback with no guarantees
Begay on Tiger: 'Didn’t think it was going this well'
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
'Happy Gilmore' star arrested for DUI, plays actor card
Chamblee: 'Langer is putting better than anybody ever has'
Willett injures shoulder, ends 2017 season
Monday Scramble: Deal with it
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.