Illinois-Vandy, Stanford-USC in East Lake finals

Ryan Lavner
October 31, 2017, 7:23 pm

ATLANTA – Illinois will attempt to win its third consecutive East Lake Cup title when it faces off against Vanderbilt on Wednesday at East Lake.

On the women’s side, Pac-12 rivals Stanford and Southern Cal will meet in the championship match.

The consolation matches are Oklahoma vs. Oregon (men) and Arizona State vs. Northwestern (women).

Here are the matchups:

11:05 a.m. ET: Stephanie Lau (Northwestern) vs. Olivia Mehaffey (ASU)

11:15 a.m.: Garett Reband (Oklahoma) vs. Ryan Gronlund (Oregon)

11:25 a.m.: Sarah Cho (Northwestern) vs. Sophia Zeeb (ASU)

11:35 a.m.: Riley Casey (Oklahoma) vs. Edwin Yi (Oregon)

11:45 a.m.: Janet Mao (Northwestern) vs. Roberta Liti (ASU)

11:55 a.m.: Blaine Hale (Oklahoma) vs. Norman Xiong (Oregon)

12:05 p.m.: Hannah Kim (Northwestern) vs. Madison Kerley (ASU)

12:15 p.m.: Brad Dalke (Oklahoma) vs. Donald Kay (Oregon)

12:25 p.m.: Brooke Riley (Northwestern) vs. Linnea Strom (ASU)

12:35 p.m.: Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) vs. Thomas Mulligan (Oregon)

12:45 p.m.: Albane Valenzuela (Stanford) vs. Alyaa Abdulghany (USC)

12:55 p.m.: Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) vs. Michael Feagles (Illinois)

1:05 p.m.: Shannon Aubert (Stanford) vs. Robynn Ree (USC)

1:15 p.m.: Harrison Ott (Vanderbilt) vs. Brendan O’Reilly (Illinois)

1:25 p.m.: Ziyi Wang (Stanford) vs. Allisen Corpuz (USC)

1:35 p.m.: Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt) vs. Nick Hardy (Illinois)

1:45 p.m.: Andrea Lee (Stanford) vs. Muni He (USC)

1:55 p.m.: John Augenstein (Vanderbilt) vs. Giovanni Tadiotto (Illinois)

2:05 p.m.: Madie Chou (Stanford) vs. Divya Manthena (USC)

2:15 p.m.: Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt) vs. Dylan Meyer (Illinois)

