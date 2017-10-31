Illinois-Vandy, Stanford-USC in East Lake finals

ATLANTA – Illinois will attempt to win its third consecutive East Lake Cup title when it faces off against Vanderbilt on Wednesday at East Lake.
On the women’s side, Pac-12 rivals Stanford and Southern Cal will meet in the championship match.
The consolation matches are Oklahoma vs. Oregon (men) and Arizona State vs. Northwestern (women).
Here are the matchups:
11:05 a.m. ET: Stephanie Lau (Northwestern) vs. Olivia Mehaffey (ASU)
11:15 a.m.: Garett Reband (Oklahoma) vs. Ryan Gronlund (Oregon)
11:25 a.m.: Sarah Cho (Northwestern) vs. Sophia Zeeb (ASU)
11:35 a.m.: Riley Casey (Oklahoma) vs. Edwin Yi (Oregon)
11:45 a.m.: Janet Mao (Northwestern) vs. Roberta Liti (ASU)
11:55 a.m.: Blaine Hale (Oklahoma) vs. Norman Xiong (Oregon)
12:05 p.m.: Hannah Kim (Northwestern) vs. Madison Kerley (ASU)
12:15 p.m.: Brad Dalke (Oklahoma) vs. Donald Kay (Oregon)
12:25 p.m.: Brooke Riley (Northwestern) vs. Linnea Strom (ASU)
12:35 p.m.: Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) vs. Thomas Mulligan (Oregon)
12:45 p.m.: Albane Valenzuela (Stanford) vs. Alyaa Abdulghany (USC)
12:55 p.m.: Will Gordon (Vanderbilt) vs. Michael Feagles (Illinois)
1:05 p.m.: Shannon Aubert (Stanford) vs. Robynn Ree (USC)
1:15 p.m.: Harrison Ott (Vanderbilt) vs. Brendan O’Reilly (Illinois)
1:25 p.m.: Ziyi Wang (Stanford) vs. Allisen Corpuz (USC)
1:35 p.m.: Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt) vs. Nick Hardy (Illinois)
1:45 p.m.: Andrea Lee (Stanford) vs. Muni He (USC)
1:55 p.m.: John Augenstein (Vanderbilt) vs. Giovanni Tadiotto (Illinois)
2:05 p.m.: Madie Chou (Stanford) vs. Divya Manthena (USC)
2:15 p.m.: Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt) vs. Dylan Meyer (Illinois)