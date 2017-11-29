Getty Images

Inspired by Langer, Scott back to long putter

By Ryan LavnerNovember 29, 2017, 1:07 pm

Nearly two years after the anchoring ban went into effect, Adam Scott is still searching for answers.

Inspired by the success of Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron, Scott told reporters at the Australian PGA that he will return to the long putter this week.

After ending 2016 at No. 7 in the world, the former Masters champion has slipped all the way to 31st while playing his lightest schedule since 2000. (He and his wife welcomed their second child in August.) No longer able to anchor the putter to his sternum, he has struggled on the greens, ranking 89th on Tour last season.

Scott said that someone recently pointed out to him that Langer and McCarron recorded the best-ever putting statistics this year on the PGA Tour Champions, after the longtime anchorers moved the handle of the putter, somewhat controversially, a fraction away from their body.

“I don’t know if it’s just a coincidence or if they had just a really good year,” Scott told reporters, “but maybe they’ve found the best way to putt.”

Scott tried the non-anchored long putter two years ago but struggled. He’s optimistic this time will be different as he searches for his first top-10 since June.

“It feels good,” he said. “It’s just like when you pick up a new putter and you just hole putts, that’s what it feels like.” 

Article Tags: Adam Scott, Australian PGA, Long Putter, anchoring, Bernhard Langer

Trending

Punch Shot: Tiger Tracker weighs in on Woods

By Golf Channel DigitalNovember 29, 2017, 2:11 pm

 

Tiger Woods' return to competition means one thing: the return of GCTigerTracker. GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard caught up with the man of mystery to discuss Tracker's expecations of His Man this week and beyond - as well as what Tracker does when he's not tracking.

Hoggard: OK, TT, glad to see you’re back at work. Now, you’ve had a chance to see Tiger for a couple of days, what are your expectations for him this week?

Tracker: First of all, Rexy, let’s acknowledge that you guys are letting me play inside the writing sandbox for this little article. Secondly, my expectations for him are the same that they are for me – to walk 72 holes pain free. It’s been awhile since either of us have done this. Your expectations of him are higher than that?

Hoggard: Yes, actually. There has been a lot of chatter about how far he’s hitting the ball. Combine that with dramatically improved health, I’m not sure I’ll be overly excited with a T-17, but anything inside the top 10 should be in his wheelhouse.

Tracker: I’d take that right now and move onto … well, where ever he plays next. This whole thing is difficult for me. I have no expectations, he doesn’t seem to have high expectations. But when we hear how long he’s hitting it – Tuesday we saw how long he was hitting it and, well, we have higher expectations. Top-10 would be tremendous. Just tremendous. To beat eight world-class dudes in this field would be huge. From watching him the past couple days what do you think he’ll do well, and what do you think he will not do well?

Follow Tiger Woods at the Hero with Tiger Tracker

Hoggard: You’re not too bad at this scribe gig. Ever think of moonlighting as a writer? Driving looks like it will be his strength (believe it or not). Short game may be an issue. He went straight to the short-game area after his practice round, which is an indication he’s not entirely comfortable on that front. Let’s get real for a moment, who wins the Round 1 two-ball – TW or JT?

Tracker: Lower myself to the level of a scribe? Never. I just don’t know how you can go against JT in this case. He’s so fired up to play with Tiger, who asked him about the pairing a couple weeks ago. JT said he wants to “kick his a**” and I believe him. I respect Tiger for jumping back into the mix and opting to play with JT. He could’ve picked someone lower profile, but he went with the dude who smoked everyone all year (#respect). From asking that question, you actually think TW has a chance against JT?

Hoggard: After watching JT drive the ball for nine holes today, I don’t think it would be impossible, but Tiger needs a lot of things to go right. On another note, what do you do when you’re not tracking?

Tracker: Ha ... you don’t really want to know. But one thing I do is gain weight quicker than any human alive. If gaining weight was an Olympic sport you’re looking at your gold medalist in a landslide. I mean to go from walking so much to not moving? Then trying to lose it all so I can actually follow the main man is brutal. Other than that ... you miss me or something?

Hoggard: Sure, we all missed you ... and the other guy. Let’s forget expectations this week. What’s more likely, Tiger qualifies for the playoffs or Jordan Spieth three-putts from 2 feet at Augusta National?

Tracker: Damn, you're digging deep here, Rexy. Remember, me don’t write that good at all. Neither is happening, and I think you know that. But I’ll play your silly little game – Spieth three-putting from 2 feet at Augusta National is more likely. Only because there is still so much unknown from Tiger and how he’ll play, where he’ll play and if he plays. No?

Hoggard: Look, man, you’re the all-Tiger, all-the-time guy. How’s your schedule shaping up? Thinking Torrey Pines, L.A., Honda, Bay Hill. Anything booked after that (hint: if Tiger remains healthy you may want to join a hotel and airline rewards program)?

Tracker: Sounds about right. I wish he’d stay away from Torrey, but it won’t happen. And I loved Dubai earlier this year but I just think the optics of going there again would be awful. So, if healthy, give him the four majors and The Players, the four you listed, the Memorial, The (sponsorless) National and maybe something like the Wyndham and we’re getting well into the double digits if he doesn’t qualify for the playoffs. That seems like crazy talk, considering two months ago he didn’t know if he’d ever play again.

Hoggard: OK, let’s finish strong here. Of everything Tiger said on Tuesday, what gave you the most encouragement going into the first round?

Tracker: Simple, that he’s pain free. I haven’t believed him in the past when he’s said that because I’ve seen his face, I’ve seen him wince. This week, so far, I’ve seen none of that so I tend to believe him. He looks in great spirits, is smiling on the golf course with his buddies and I think that, more than anything, bodes well for a solid four days.

Hoggard: Agreed, although I also liked how he seems to be coming off that “second sucks” mentality. This road will be long and Tiger, and Tiger Tracker, will need to be patient. Good opening act, TT. Catch you on Thursday.

Tracker: Cool, thanks again for letting me tag along. Henceforth, I'll stick to tracking.

Article Tags: Punch Shot, Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Hero World Challenge

By Tiger TrackerNovember 29, 2017, 2:00 pm

Tiger Woods is back. After nearly a 10-month layoff, Woods returns to competition at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. (Note: Tweets read, in order, left to right)

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2017 Hero World Challenge

Trending

Getty Images

Thomas puts Tiger fan on blast after terrible insult

By Grill Room TeamNovember 29, 2017, 2:10 am

Golf fans everywhere are (understandably) fired up with Tiger Woods' return to competition just days away at the Hero World Challenge.

But while one Woods fan, Justin Thomas, took the opportunity to welcome the 14-time major champ back with a joke, others didn't see Woods' return from back surgery as such a laughing matter.

Thomas is paired with Woods in the first round Thursday and said of the high-profile pairing, “I’m probably just as excited to watch it as you are. I just get a front row seat to it on Thursday ... But I’m also looking forward to trying to kick his ass, to be perfectly honest."

One Instagram user saw that quote on social media and took it upon himself to let the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year know that he would never measure up to Woods' accomplishments, even if he played for "another thousand years."

Being the savvy social media user that he is, Thomas screenshotted the sick burn and sent it out to his 209k followers so they could all have a good laugh at this poor fella's expense.

Justin Thomas. Good at golf. Good at Twitter.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

JT will be trying to kick Tiger's a** at Hero

By Jay CoffinNovember 28, 2017, 9:02 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas ­– Justin Thomas gets it. He’s playing with Tiger Woods on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge and everyone wants to know what he thinks of the high-profile pairing.

Thomas won a major, won the FedExCup, shot 59 and was the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year this season, but there he was at Albany on Tuesday being asked about Woods in each of the first five questions of his news conference.

“Anybody want to ask about my,” Thomas joked while in the middle of the Tiger storm. 

Woods approached Thomas a couple weeks ago to ask him if he’d like to be paired together for the first round of the Hero World Challenge. Thomas joked with Woods, saying he needed to think about it for a couple days.

Well, that pairing is now only mere hours away and Thomas is excited despite being the PGA Tour’s top dog all year.

Hero World Challenge: Articles, photos and video

“If he hadn’t done everything he’s done, we wouldn’t have the sponsors we have,” Thomas said. “If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t be playing for the amount of money that we’re playing for.

“Obviously there’s a lot of other players, but there’s nobody that moves the needle like him, even now. If he had 15 wins and two majors, then yeah, people wouldn’t care as much, but he has 79 and 14 majors.

“I’m probably just as excited to watch it as you are. I just get a front row seat to it on Thursday.”

But….

“But I’m also looking forward to trying to kick his ass, to be perfectly honest,” Thomas said.

Article Tags: 2017 Hero World Challenge, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.