JT hears Alabama news, plays 6 holes 5 under

By Jay CoffinDecember 3, 2017, 9:14 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Justin Thomas tapped in for par on the eighth hole and took the 100-yard walk to the ninth tee. During that walk, his caddie Jimmy Johnson was told that Alabama had grabbed the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff.

Johnson knew his man would want to know. Pronto.

So Johnson quickly caught up to Thomas and delivered the message that his beloved Crimson Tide would face Clemson.

“You serious?” Thomas asked. “Yes.”

Thomas pumped his fists several times on the remaining steps to the ninth tee, then, moments later, smoked driver on the par-5 right down the middle, a few yards past playing partner Tiger Woods.

Thomas promptly made eagle at nine, then birdied 11, 12 and 14 before calming down over the last few holes.

“I’m so pumped,” the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year said while walking down the 10th fairway with Woods.

After the round, Thomas sent out the following tweet.

Thomas will not attend the Sugar Bowl nor the national championship should Alabama advance. He will be in Hawaii defending titles at both the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open.

Woods remains coy on early 2018 schedule

By Jay CoffinDecember 3, 2017, 10:02 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – All week Tiger Woods said that he just wanted to get through 72 holes before determining where and when he’ll play in 2018.

Well, he finished the Hero World Challenge at 8 under par, tied for ninth place, said he felt great and is not sure what is next. It seems like he’s sure, but he’s not budging.

“We’re going to sit down, we’ll figure it out, where I’m going to start, how much I’m going to play, rest periods, training cycles, the whole nine yards,” Woods said shortly after signing for a final-round 68 at Albany.

Woods is a creature of habit, there is no doubt about that. So smart money would suggest that he will play the Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Open, Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational all before the Masters in April.

That schedule would give him one event in January, two in February and one in March. The Genesis Open and Honda Classic are in consecutive weeks, so that would also give him a chance to see how he feels playing that much golf in a 14-day span.

Still, the Farmers Insurance Open is Jan. 25-28 at Torrey Pines. Woods was asked how he expects to remain competitively sharp in the eight weeks between now and then.

“I’m sure the guys will have some denominations they want to play for,” Woods said. “(Justin Thomas) was already alluding to that as we were playing today so when we go home, these guys are awesome.

“They want to play almost every day. They want to compete, they want to see me back out there, and it’s really nice to have that type of camaraderie.”

Hero comeback a success for healthy Woods

By Rex HoggardDecember 3, 2017, 10:00 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Decked out in his signature red and black and replete with a confidence that transcended his spot on the leaderboard, Tiger Woods offered a wry smile as he made his way to Sunday’s award ceremony at the Hero World Challenge.

He’s wasn’t a winner, but he was far from a ceremonial golfer, which was the fear held by some following his fourth back procedure in April.

When scorecards are reviewed years from now it will be that opening-nine 40 on Saturday that derailed any chance for the Cinderella story that will stand out, but it wasn’t that windswept effort on Day 3, or even his spirtied finish on Sunday, that provided the final snapshot of Woods’ first start in 301 days.

His tie for ninth place at Albany, a full 10 shots behind champion Rickie Fowler, tells only a fraction of the tale. For four days, Woods drove the ball as well as he has in a decade, putted better than his final statistics might suggest and largely controlled his golf ball with the notable exception of his opening loop on Saturday.

“This is the way I've been playing at home and when I came out here and played, I was playing very similar to this. Not quite hitting it as far, but I had the adrenaline going and overall I'm very pleased,” Woods said following a final-round 68.

It was well documented that Woods’ short game wasn’t exactly in midseason form, but then the rust from 10 months of competitive inactivity would always manifest itself within the blades of Albany’s grainy Bermuda grass collection areas. He also didn’t appear entirely comfortable playing shots into right-to-left gusts, but that’s nothing a few more trips around a tournament course can’t cure.

No, what mattered on Sunday was the same thing that was crucial on Monday when he set out on his 10th professional comeback following a break of 10 weeks or more – the long-term prognosis.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how was the pain?

The response, however anecdotal, came early on Sunday as Woods bounded off the first tee to catch up with playing partner Justin Thomas. It wasn’t that long ago when prolonged periods of sitting were unheard of because of the discomfort and pain it caused. That he’s now able to throttle a 3-iron with the force of a man half his age was the essence of his Bahamas experiment.

Last year when he finished 15th at the Hero World Challenge there was a general air of optimism after a similar injury-induced layoff, but that comeback lasted just three more competitive rounds before he went back on the disabled list. This iteration feels different, for an assortment of reasons, but mostly because of that favorable bill of health.

Woods played nine consecutive days before teeing off for Thursday’s opening frame, a self-imposed endurance test to prove to himself he was ready.

His surgeon had given him the green light to begin golf activities, his trainer had provided additional moral and physical support, but he needed to see for himself if his body, broken and battered for so long, could answer the call.

“I'm excited the way this week has gone,” said Woods, whose relaxed demeanor matched his dramatically improved quality of life. “I’m excited with not only the competitive rounds but also all the functions at night. I still got my training in. It was a very good week.”

There was no false hope, no bravado, no excuses, just an honest assessment of his game, a game that had more unknowns before this week’s member-member than the College Football Playoff selection process.

From an objectively competitive point of view, the current generation of stars who have largely never played against Woods at his best have no interest in slowing down – Fowler did, after all, birdie eight of his first nine holes on Sunday on his way to victory – but there’s no shelf life on talent and anyone who doesn’t believe in Woods’ desire wasn’t paying attention.

The answers Woods needed couldn’t be found in an MRI machine or back at home in South Florida playing “friendlies” at Medalist. Those truths could only be discovered on the physical scorecard that 72 holes of tournament golf can provide.

“No doubt about it,” Patrick Reed said when asked if the happy host could win in 2018. “Just hopefully he’s not winning any of the events I’m playing because I plan on beating him every week. It’s awesome to see him back playing well. What I saw on Monday when we played a practice round was effortless power.”

Woods largely stayed on message throughout the week, making numerous references to “coming out on the good side” of what has been a trying year that began with his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic after just one round in February which led to the surgeon’s table and eventually a messy arrest for DUI on Memorial Day.

We may never truly know the physical and mental toll 2017 had on the 14-time major champion, but if the smile etched into Woods’ face as he presented the champion’s hardware to Fowler was any indication, there was no better tonic than what was, by all accounts, a successful rehab start.

It will be seven weeks before Woods’ next presumed start at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Time to reflect, time to refine and, most importantly, time to reassess what’s possible with a clean bill of health.

TT postscript: A rousing success of a week

By Tiger TrackerDecember 3, 2017, 9:00 pm

NASSAU, Bahamas – Here are some things I think I think after Tiger Woods’ 4-under 68 Sunday in the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany:

Well, that was a rousing success. No one – not you, not me, not Tiger – could’ve predicted this week would’ve gone this well. The driving was tremendous, the putting was mostly solid and iron shots were crisp and piercing. Chipping needs work, but if that’s the only quasi-negative thing you can say about the week then it was off-the-charts positive.

The 2-iron into the par-5 third nearly brought me to tears. It was tremendous. A massive rip at it that produced a high draw into the hole that carried nearly 270 yards? Are you kidding me? The only thing keeping it from being Woods’ best shot of the week was the fact that it didn’t end up on the green. But, “It was money,” Woods said. Yes, yes it was.

The double bogey on 10 was a huge buzzkill. Tiger played a flawless front-nine 31 that included an eagle and three birdies and Albany was buzzing. Bigly. The thing that stinks is that it didn’t seem like double bogey was possible. He was short of the green in two, but his chip floated just a little past the pin and into a thick collar just off the green. He couldn’t get up and down from there.

The bogey-bogey finish doesn’t matter. I mean, it matters, but no one should care. It took the steam out of the round and kept him from being able to say it was his best round of the week, but it will not dampen anything that happened this week. Tiger Woods played 72 holes in a golf tournament for the first time in a year. He was smiling. He was happy. He was hitting great shots. He was competitive. And he was wearing red and black, just the way Sundays in our sport should be.

Final-round statistics were best of the week. Tiger hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens and needed 28 putts. He would’ve loved the last number to be 26 (aforementioned bogeys on the last two), but driving and iron play were the best of the week in the last round of the week.

Rafa Nadal was inside the ropes watching Tiger. Big dude, his left arm is enormous. Nadal and his posse walked all 18 holes with Tiger and lived and died with every shot and every putt. The 16-time Grand Slam singles champ and Tiger have become pretty good friends over the years and Woods was not surprised to see his buddy along for the ride.

A lot of tweets today, all of them money, but these two set the tone for the entire day. Wasn’t necessarily sure how it would go (on all fronts) but it turned out well (on all fronts).

Where do we go from here? Tiger says he isn’t sure, but I have a hunch that he’s sure. If we believe him that he feels great there’s no reason to believe he won’t resume his full schedule. So that means Torrey Pines, Riviera, PGA National and Bay Hill before the Masters. Doesn’t do anyone any good to look past that first week in April.

By the numbers: Key stats from Fowler's Hero win

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 3, 2017, 8:59 pm

Rickie Fowler won the trophy, but Tiger Woods was impressive, too, on Sunday at the Hero World Challenge. Here are the key stats from the final round.

Tiger Woods

• Lowest final round score since 2015 National

• First time finishing final round of tournament in 364 days (this event last year)

• Second time finishing 72 holes in official event in 833 days (2016 Hero the other)

• Most birdies/eagles in final round (seven) since 2012 Memorial

• Projected to move as high as 659 in World Ranking (1,199 this week)

• Hit 13/14 fairways; has hit 14/14 just twice since 1999 on PGA Tour

• Eagle on No. 7; first eagle on par 4 since final round of 2010 Masters (also hole 7)

• First time with multiple eagles in tournament since 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational

• 5-under 31 on front nine; second 31 on front side this week (second round)

• 5 under in second round was best 9-hole score to par since this event in 2013

• Double bogey at 10; snapped 14-hole stretch of 7-under golf

• 7-for-14 scrambling over last two rounds (3-for-5 on Sunday)

• Finished one shot ahead of Justin Thomas; eight shots ahead of world No. 1 Dustin Johnson

Rickie Fowler

• Second worldwide win of 2017 (Honda Classic)

• 11-under 61 in final round; lowest round worldwide as professional

• Lowest round in tournament history regardless of course

• Trailed Charley Hoffman by seven shots entering final round

• Largest final round deficit overcome in any worldwide win

• Largest 54-hole deficit overcome to win in tournament history

• Eighth top-10 finish in last 11 worldwide starts

• Finished either first or second in 3 of last 4 worldwide starts

• Seven straight birdies to begin final round; made turn in 8 under

• Longest birdie streak of career (official or unofficial events)

• Best 9-hole score in official PGA Tour event is 29 (three instances)

Charley Hoffman

• Third runner-up finish worldwide in 2017 (API, Canadian)

• Started final round with five-shot lead over two players

• 0-for-4 in official events with 54-hole lead (unofficial this week)

• Played first eight holes of final round in 1 over par

(Stats provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit)

