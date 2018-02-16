Getty Images

J.Y. Ko leads as Lydia Ko struggles in Australia

By Randall MellFebruary 16, 2018, 10:54 am

Jin Young Ko doesn’t look like she wants to be the second best Ko in the women’s game.

With a 3-under-par 69, she took command Friday at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, setting herself up for a possible wire-to-wire victory in her LPGA rookie debut.

At 10 under, Ko is three shots ahead of Emma Talley (69), an American looking to make her rookie season something special, and four shots ahead of major champions Jiyai Shin (71) and Sung Young Yoo (70).

Lydia Ko struggled in the winds at Kooyonga Golf Club in South Australia, following up her 68 on Thursday with a 74. She’s eight shots back.

Jin Young Ko, 22, may technically be an LPGA rookie, but she’s already a star in South Korea, where she has won 10 Korean LPGA Tour titles. She claimed LPGA membership based on her victory at the co-sanctioned KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea last fall. She’s No. 20 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

“I had a wire-to-wire win before, so I know how I can do it,” J.Y. Ko said.

Jin Young Ko first burst on to the world golf stage at the Ricoh Women’s British Open three years ago, when she lost a 54-hole lead to Inbee Park.

Lydia Ko struggled with her ball striking in the more difficult afternoon winds in Adelaide, battling what appeared to be a double cross, pulling and tugging too many iron shots to the left. She hit just seven greens on her way to seven bogeys against five birdies.

Talley, the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, will give the Women’s Australian Open a pair of rookies in the final pairing Saturday.

“It’s a long year and someone said it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Talley said. “So, I’m just trying to stay patient and get better every week.”

Cantlay recalls agony of first trip to Augusta

By Rex HoggardFebruary 16, 2018, 2:45 am

LOS ANGELES – Patrick Cantlay will return to the Masters this spring for the first time since 2012, but neither journey down Magnolia Lane compares to his first trip to Augusta National.

In 2011, Cantlay was a freshman at UCLA and the Bruins played the annual college event in Augusta, Ga., which is held the weekend before the Masters.

“My coach made us all go to the Masters and watch on Monday the practice round, and I was miserable,” he said on Thursday following a first-round 66 that left him tied for the lead at the Genesis Open.

For all those who pine to attend the Masters, understand that Cantlay had his reasons for being less than thrilled to attend the tournament.

“I missed playing in the Masters, I lost to Peter Uihlein in the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur that summer,” he explained. “I felt like I should have been playing and I was miserable.”

The highlight of the day, however, came when Cantlay found a spot next to the practice putting green and he watched two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw work his magic.

“Every putt would roll down there. He was hitting big lag putts down there like this, maybe this much [inches] short, this much past, every one exactly the same, working on his speed, big high lines,” Cantlay recalled.

Vijay Singh was also practicing his putting that day, but the contrast in styles was evident.

“Vijay was hooked up to a machine like this, this left hand low, he had four people, he'd hit three, they'd go 8 feet by, a foot short,” Cantlay said. “He'd turn around, he'd look at the guys, they'd talk, and then he'd go to the next one.”

The divergent styles stood out to Cantlay, who would tie for 47th the next year at the Masters.

“I remember seeing the difference between Crenshaw and Vijay in putting and I thought, wow, there's a way I want to do it,” he said.

Iron play, putting have Finau tied for the lead

By Rex HoggardFebruary 16, 2018, 2:16 am

LOS ANGELES – As a general rule, long hitters and Riviera Country Club go together like Los Angeles and traffic jams.

Recent winners at the Genesis Open make up a who’s-who list of the game’s longest hitters, from Dustin Johnson last year to Bubba Watson in 2014 and 2016. Just don’t tell Tony Finau it’s a one-dimensional golf course.

Finau led the PGA Tour last year in driving distance and is seventh off the tee with a 301-yard average this week, but it wasn’t his prodigious tee shots that lifted him into a share of the first-round lead.

“I'm definitely a shot-maker, very creative, very instinctive when I play and very visual. So this course allows you to do that,” said Finau, who is tied with Patrick Cantlay after an opening 66. “There's no one way you've got to hit it on this golf course; you can do it a lot of different ways. I don't think it favors a guy who hits a fade or draw. You can kind of do it all on this golf course.”

To Finau’s point, Cantlay is a middle-of-the-pack player off the tee, ranked 39th in driving distance this week, and Tom Hoge, who is tied for third a stroke back, averaged just 277 yards off the tee on Thursday (99th in the field).

Instead, it was Finau’s iron play - he’s second in greens in regulation - and putting - he converted 14 of 16 attempts from 10 feet and in - that lifted him into a share of the lead.

Riviera's 10th hole is - what else? - a 10

By Rex HoggardFebruary 16, 2018, 2:07 am

LOS ANGELES – Golf course architecture is a selective art. One player’s perfection is another’s pasture, but of the 900 holes played on the PGA Tour there is one that has no equal.

The drivable par-4 10th hole at Riviera Country Club isn’t the toughest (it actually ranked as the 700th hardest frame last season with a 3.87 scoring average) and it’s certainly not the most scenic, but from a pure strategic viewpoint it stands above all others at golf’s highest level.

The 10th is a thinking man’s hole, often played based on a wide variety of factors, from where the pin is located to the wind direction, and to even more varied results.

On Thursday at the Genesis Open, the 309-yard gem proved yet again why longer is not better when it comes to architecture.

Of the 144 players who took their turns on No. 10 on Day 1, 91 attempted to drive the green. Only two actually ended up on the putting surface.

Of those 91 bold souls who went for the green off the tee, 17 made birdie compared with five birdies from those who laid up; but then the subtle genius of the hole is that scoring isn’t necessarily the ultimate arbiter.

Consider the day’s marquee threesome of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Woods and Thomas hit irons off the tee, leaving themselves roughly 85-yard approach shots to a pin cut in the back-right portion of the green. McIlroy hit a fairway wood just short of the green. All three made birdie, albeit via completely different routes.

It was a high-profile example of why there’s no “right” way to play the hole, only your way.

“I just try to hit it just anywhere short left or long left of the green,” figured Dustin Johnson, the game’s preeminent bomber of the golf ball. “It's a tough hole, but I just try to play it down the left side and hopefully my ball ends up in a decent spot.”

Others, like Woods, adhere to a more calculated approach.

“I have done both, I've gone for it and laid up and I've been very unsuccessful both ways,” Woods laughed. “It's a tossup, it really is.”

Most players will base their decision on where the pin is located, figuring that anything on the right side is worth trying to drive the green since the best “miss” is left. Any hole location left of center, however, creates a question and, more importantly, doubt.

It’s the sign of a well-designed hole that there is no standard answer because as a rule players would rather not make a game-time decision. In fact, it seems players who have resigned themselves to a single plan are the ones who seem to have the most success on the 10th hole.

“Smash it, every time,” Paul Casey smiled when asked his blueprint for the hole. In fact, the Englishman didn’t even seem interested in the odds or the concept of a good miss, like Johnson, “Right at the pin is the best option.”

There are plenty of very good golf holes on Tour – from the 13th at Augusta National to the seventh at Pebble Beach – but none require as much thought as No. 10 which is, quite simply, the most interesting and entertaining 309 yards on Tour.

Triple bogey sinks DJ in opening-round 74

By Will GrayFebruary 16, 2018, 2:01 am

LOS ANGELES – The world No. 1 ranking and a decade of consistent success at Riviera Country Club were not enough to keep Dustin Johnson out of harm’s way during the opening round of the Genesis Open.

The defending champ has logged seven top-10 finishes here since 2009, and he hasn’t finished worse than fourth since 2014. But that run is now in serious jeopardy following a 3-over 74 that sent Johnson tumbling down the standings.

The turning point came early in the round on the par-4 fifth hole, where Johnson’s tee shot clipped a tree and led to a triple bogey after his third shot from thick rough sailed over the green.

“I didn’t hit that bad of a tee shot off the tee. Just clipped the tree and kicked down, and then I actually thought I hit a really good second shot,” Johnson told GolfChannel.com. “I was just trying to leave it short of the bunker and have a pretty easy pitch with the pin location. At worst, if it’s in the fairway, I have a 5- or 6-footer. But it just got into the high rough, and I ended up making a mess of that hole.”

Johnson bogeyed the next hole to cap a three-hole stretch in which he was 5 over. He trails co-leaders Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau by eight shots and heads into the second round in danger of missing his first cut since the U.S. Open, a span of 14 worldwide starts.

But on the heels of a runaway victory last month at Kapalua and a T-2 finish last week at Pebble Beach, Johnson isn’t reading too much into an unusually bad afternoon that featured a particularly bad hole.

“It was one of those days where good shots didn’t end up great. I hit a lot of really good tee balls that went a foot into the rough, and you just can’t play out of the rough around here,” Johnson said. “But all in all, even though I was struggling a lot today, I played pretty well. I mean, it wasn’t terrible.”

