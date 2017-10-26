Golf Central Blog

Koepka (64) leads by one at WGC-HSBC in China

By

Nick Menta
October 26, 2017, 3:45 am

RSS

Following a first-round 64, Brooks Koepka leads the way by one at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China. Here’s where things stand through 18 holes at the final World Golf Championship of 2017:

Leaderboard: Koepka (-8), Gavin Green (-7), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-7), Haydn Porteous (-6), Patrick Reed (-6), Paul Dunne (-5), Tony Finau (-5), Wu Ashun (-5), Justin Rose (-5), Matt Kuchar (-5)

What it means: Koepka, the reigning U.S. Open champ, is looking to make 2017 the year he captured his first major and his first World Golf Championship. A victory this week would give Koepka his second win in Asia in as many years, after a victory last November at the Japan Golf Tour’s Dunlop Phoenix Tournament. He is followed on the leaderboard by Thailand’s Aphibarnrat, a three-time European Tour winner, and Malaysia's Green, who won earlier this month at the Asian Tour’s Mercuries Taiwan Masters, with notable names like Reed, Kuchar and Rose behind them. 

WGC-HSBC Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the WGC-HSBC Champions

Round of the day: After starting on the back, Koepka went out in 5-under 31 when he played a five-hole stretch from Nos. 14-18 in 5 under par, with three birdies and an eagle at the par-5 finishing hole. He dropped his only shot at the par-4 third but added four more birdies to take the early lead at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai.

Best of the rest: This was a tale of two cards. Green, boring by comparison, was bogey-free with seven birdies and 10 pars, while Aphibarnrat signed for three bogeys and a whopping 10 birdies. The latter played 11 consecutive holes on Thursday without a par.

Biggest disappointment: Defending champion and world No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama signed for 2-over 74, a round hampered by a triple bogey-7 at the par-4 third. 

Shot of the day: Koepka made up for his only dropped shot with this immediate bounceback birdie at the par-3 fourth:

Article Tags: 

2017 WGC-HSBC Champions, Brooks Koepka

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Johnson's HSBC collapse surprising, but not major
Rose authors third-largest comeback in Tour history
Rose rallies from 8 back to stun DJ at WGC
Motivated, emotional Kerr closes 20th win
Armour gets first PGA Tour win at Sanderson Farms

Trending

Top Photos of the Week: October 29, 2017
Quotes of the Week: Oct. 29, 2017
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Hanse: Short courses can grow the game in new ways
Tiger Woods in court for DUI hearing
Chamblee: 'Langer is putting better than anybody ever has'
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Herring: Tips for working the ball
Highlights: Kerr sinks long putt to win Sime Darby
#AskBreed: Hip turn and downswing initiation
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.