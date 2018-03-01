Getty Images

Korda (repaired jaw), Kang (broken tooth) contending in Singapore

By Randall MellMarch 1, 2018, 2:41 pm

Jessica Korda’s rebuilt smile is getting a workout in Singapore, while Danielle Kang is successfully following a “grin and bear it” formula after breaking a tooth there.

They both opened with 4-under-par 68s to get on the leaderboard Thursday at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

They are three shots behind Jennifer Song, the former brilliant amateur looking to break through and win her first LPGA title nine years after claiming both the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links championships.

Michelle Wie is two shots off the lead.

Ariya Jutanugarn, In Gee Chun, Brooke Henderson and Sung Hyun Park are with Korda and Kang three back.

Rolex world No. 1 Shanshan Feng opened with a 70 while world No. 2 Lexi Thompson struggled to a 75. Thompson is just .098 behind Feng in the Rolex world ranking averages.

Full-field scores from the HSBC Women’s World Championship

Korda is in early position to try to claim back-to-back titles. She won the Honda LPGA Thailand last week in a remarkable return to the tour after having 27 screws inserted into her skull in a painful and complex double-jaw surgery in the offseason.

Korda, who turned 25 on Tuesday, said she had to relearn how to smile after the surgery successfully realigned her jaw to alleviate severe headaches.

“My cheeks actually do still hurt,” Korda said of all the smiling she did winning in Thailand. “The muscles are still a little tired.”

Kang, 25, had plenty to smile about in the first round despite a broken tooth. She said she fell asleep stretching before the first round and woke up discovering she had broken molar.

“No idea how I chipped it,” Kang said.

Kang called her dentist, who told her as long as the tooth wasn’t bothering her that she should not worry about it. He’ll fix it when she gets back to the United States.

It didn’t take Kang long to get herself in the mix with a bogey-free round. She devoted herself to some hard work in the offseason in a bid to add to her breakthrough victory last season. She made her first LPGA title a major championship winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last June.

“I worked harder than I ever worked during the offseason,” Kang said. “I've put on muscles. I've put on weight, and I'm hitting it farther, and I'm definitely feeling that my game is there and I trust my game more.

“I want to be in the winner's circle again. I got a little taste of it, so I want more, obviously.”

Kang showed at Olympia Fields last summer what she can do with a lead on a big stage, closing out strong in the final round. Her offseason work was about giving herself more chances to win.

“Playing more consistent,” Kang said. “That's what I wanted at the end of the day, more than just about winning. My goal was definitely to be in contention more.”

Song finished well Thursday, taking sole possession of the lead in a bogey-free round. She shot 31 on her final nine holes, with birdies at three of her last four holes. She hit all but two fairways on the round, and all but one green in regulation.

Back in the summer of ’09, Song was a big deal in amateur golf. She was low amateur at the U.S. Women’s Open and then won the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links championships. She went on to win two Symetra Tour titles – it was the Futures Tour back then – but has been waiting for her LPGA breakthrough victory.

“At times, it has been a great struggle, because I know I can win out here, but I just never have been given that chance yet,” Song said. “But I’ve kept believing that someday it will happen.”

'World flair' tops star power on Day 1 in Mexico

By Rex HoggardMarch 2, 2018, 2:15 am

MEXICO CITY – The opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship definitely had a “world” flair, with five different countries represented among the top 10, but it wasn’t exactly the star power we’ve come to expect from a World Golf Championship.

There was your leader Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), followed by Chris Paisley (England), Xander Schauffele (United States) and Shubhankar Sharma (India) tied for second; while Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) were knotted at 5 under and in fifth place.

Missing from that United Nations lineup was world No. 1 and defending champion Dustin Johnson, No. 3 and the PGA Tour’s most recent winner Justin Thomas, No. 4 Jordan Spieth and No. 5 Justin Rose.

In fact, there were just two players from the top 10 in the World Ranking, No. 2 Jon Rahm (seventh) and No. 7 Rickie Fowler (tied for eighth), among the top 10 when play finally concluded in fading light after a 30-minute lightning delay.

“Any player here can have a good day and shoot a good round,” said Oosthuizen, who was bogey-free on Thursday for a 7-under 64.

These are world-class events and by definition a collection of the globe’s best and brightest, but history shows that these WGC soirees go to chalk more times than not. The last six winners of this event, which moved to Mexico from Doral last year, include Johnson (who has won twice), Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods (a seven-time champion) and Rose.

Instead, Thursday at Chapultepec Golf Club delivered a mixed bag of compelling, if not little-known, players and just as many out-of-character performances.

Johnson, for example, had two bogeys and a double-bogey and played the par 5s, which he feasted on last year on his way to victory, in 1 under par.

“I had some really good holes, I had some really bad holes. I felt like I was just struggling all day, just grinding,” said Johnson, who finished with a 2-under 69 and is tied for 13th. “When I did have good looks, I made them, which definitely kept my score at least respectable. The way I hit it, I probably should not have shot 2 under.”

Consider Paisley, who describes himself on his Twitter account as a “diminutive golfer from Newcastle, the anti-DJ. The Englishman, who began this year ranked 289th in the world and is playing his first WGC and first PGA Tour event this week, ranks 35th in the field in driving distance.

“I was delighted with the score, and obviously it's the biggest tournament I've played in by a long stretch,” said Paisley, who finished first, fifth and fifth in his first three starts on the European Tour this year. “To play as well as I did and shoot a great score against the world's best players and to be right up there, I'm just delighted.”

Thomas, who is fresh off his eighth Tour victory last week at the Honda Classic, couldn’t say the same thing. He posted more bogeys (three) than birdies (two) for just his third over-par round (72) of the year and is tied for 39th in the 64-man field.

“It's probably the worst I've ever felt over the ball in my life. It's a helpless feeling just because it's a course that you feel like you can score, make a lot of birdies on,” Thomas said. “I really kind of started on Tuesday, wasn't swinging it very well, and then yesterday I just was hitting it awful. It's just one of those days where kind of everything wasn't going my way and not playing well definitely added to that.”

Sharma, who like Paisley is making his first Tour start and at this point last year was plying his trade on the Asian Tour, had no such problems with his swing or Chapultepec and was a perfect 6-for-6 in scrambling on his way to a 65.

There were moments of normality early on Thursday when Bubba Watson, who won his last start at the Genesis Open and already has a WGC on his resume (2015 HSBC Champions), moved to 7 under for a two-stroke lead following three consecutive birdies at the turn, but the left-hander’s unraveling was as sudden as it was spectacular when he played Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in 4 over par to plunge down the leaderboard.

To be fair, Oosthuizen is hardly a journeyman and he’s certainly comfortable on the biggest stages (see Open Championship, 2010); and Rahm, who finished third here last year in his debut and can overtake Johnson this week as world No. 1 depending on a variety of scenarios, has emerged as a bona fide world-beater. It’s just that since their inception, the World Golf Championship events have largely been the domain of the game’s most recognizable players, a dependable catalyst that produces predictably impressive contenders and champions.

The billboards around Chapultepec understandably include the likes of Johnson, Spieth, Fowler and Thomas. By comparison, neither Paisley nor Sharma even have pictures or bios to go along with their scorecards.

But then, while it might be billboards that sell tickets and generate interest, it’s the names on the leaderboard that count once the competition has started, whether that lineup includes a superstar cast or not.

DJ: 'I probably should not have shot 2 under'

By Rex HoggardMarch 2, 2018, 1:33 am

MEXICO CITY – This was not the Dustin Johnson we’ve come to expect, certainly not at a World Golf Championship.

This is, after all, the same man who ran through the first two WGCs in 2017, winning the Mexico Championship and Dell Technologies Match Play, amassing the most WGC titles (five) of anyone other than Tiger Woods (18).

But on Thursday at Chapultepec Golf Club, the world No. 1 just didn’t have it. He mixed six birdies with two bogeys and a double bogey-6 at the 14th hole when he bounced his tee shot off a tree and out of bounds.

“I had some really good holes, I had some really bad holes. I felt like I was just struggling all day, just grinding,” Johnson said. “Shooting 2 under, it's not terrible around here. The way I hit it, I probably should not have shot 2 under.”

Johnson conceded he was saved by his putting on Day 1, converting 15 of 18 attempts from inside 10 feet and finishing sixth in the field in strokes gained putting.

Still, his 2-under 69 left him tied for 13th place, five strokes off the lead, which is something of a positive for Johnson. Last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship was his first event as world No. 1, but there is a scenario where Jon Rahm can unseat him this week.

If Rahm wins - he’s currently in seventh place - and Johnson finishes outside the top 58 in the 64-man field, the Spaniard will move into the top spot. So some 2-under rounds are better than others.

Aggressive Rahm loves old-school Chapultepec

By Rex HoggardMarch 2, 2018, 1:05 am

MEXICO CITY – For Jon Rahm, Chapultepec Golf Club feels like home.

The Spaniard didn’t grow up playing the game at such an extreme elevation, but everything else about the layout makes Rahm nostalgic.

“It's an old golf course, much like Colonial and other golf courses that are close to 100 years old. They're very similar to the style of golf we play in Spain. I love that,” said Rahm, who was alone in seventh place after a first-round 67. “I love being able to take it over corners, take some risks, because you feel like on those courses you can get a huge advantage.”

At 7,800 feet above sea level, the layout produces some of the season’s longest drives and creates plenty of opportunities for a player like Rahm, who admits he plays his best golf when he’s aggressive.

“I went for the green on [No.] 1, went for the green on [No.] 2, hit over the green on [No.] 4,” said Rahm, who finished tied for third at the WGC-Mexico Championship last year in his WGC debut. “I'm always aggressive. If I can have a driver in my hand, I'm going to, and this is a course that allows you to do that.”

In fact, the only time he didn’t hit driver on Day 1 when he probably should have was on his opening hole (No. 10), when he pushed his tee shot, an iron, into the trees right of the fairway and needed to scramble to make par.

Fitzgerald's offseason continues with round with Woods

By Will GrayMarch 1, 2018, 11:54 pm

The early portion of 2018 seems like an especially good time to be Larry Fitzgerald.

A longtime wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, Fitzgerald is also an avid golfer who often mingles with PGA Tour pros during his rounds at Whisper Rock in Arizona. But Fitzgerald has stepped up his game of late, highlighted by his win last month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he teamed with Kevin Streelman to dust the field by seven shots.

Fitzgerald is also a member at the exclusive Seminole Golf Club in Florida, which allowed him to tee it up Monday in the club's pro-member tournament. This time around he paired with world No. 2 Jon Rahm, and their combined score of 69 left them five shots off the pace.

But Fitzgerald's week didn't end there, as his father tweeted a picture Thursday of the two men teeing it up alongside Tiger Woods at an undisclosed course:

The younger Fitzgerald, who plays to an 11.3 handicap index, announced last month that he plans to return to the Cardinals this fall for his 15th season with the club.

As for Woods, he hasn't been heard from since finishing 12th at the Honda Classic. While there is speculation he'll make his next start in two weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he has won eight times before, Woods could still theoretically commit to next week's Valspar Championship up until the entry deadline of 5 p.m. ET Friday.

