Golf Central Blog

Kraft aces 5th hole again (this time it counts)

By

Nick Menta
November 3, 2017, 9:42 pm

RSS

LAS VEGAS – Kelly Kraft on Friday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open made the first hole-in-one of his competitive career.

The ace was the sixth of his life and, highly improbably, his second on the fifth hole at TPC Summerlin.

“I like that hole,” he said with a grin. “I actually made a hole-in-one on that hole a few years ago just messing around out here. It wasn’t even in the tournament. I was just with some buddies playing.”

After Patrick Rodgers served as something of a guinea pig and came up short, Kraft switched from a 7-iron to a 6-iron and took aim from 174 yards.

“We never saw it go in,” he said, “but a couple guys down by the green kind of went crazy.”

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Eight under for the week and in solo second place three shots behind leader J.J. Spaun, Kraft will return Saturday to close out his second round. He was minus-4 for the day through 15 holes and will return to the seventh green with a 17-foot birdie putt waiting for him.

Kraft last season was a runner-up to Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach and finished third with his partner Kevin Tway at the Zurich Classic.

He will lean on those experiences as he chases his first PGA Tour title this weekend.

“Being in that situation, putting myself there a few times, I’ll just be a little more calm on the weekend,” he said. “Sometimes I get going a little fast, and I’ve learned that that doesn’t work for me. So I just need to slow down, take it one shot at a time, and it should be a good weekend.”

Article Tags: 

Kelly Kraft, 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball
LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
Spaun leads in Vegas; ready to take next step
Meet Tom Whitney: From nuclear missiles to PGA Tour
Ellie Day announces family expecting third child

Trending

Wie's driver breaks ... and 3-wood ... and 5-wood
Terry Pilkadaris misses putt, hurls putter into trees
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
USC women top Stanford for East Lake Cup
Tiger: 'Need to do something' about golf ball
Meet Tom Whitney: From nuclear missiles to PGA Tour
Social Snapshots: October 2017
LaCava refused Woods' offer to take another bag
Tour players excited to have Woods back
Day, Leishman withdraw from Hero World Challenge
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.