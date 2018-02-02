Getty Images

Men's, women's joint event highlights money disparity

By Randall MellFebruary 2, 2018, 4:11 pm

Minjee Lee took the second-round lead in a one-of-its-kind event in Australia, where men and women are competing for their respective tour titles on the same courses for the same amount of prize money.

It’s an event that is putting a focus on the income differences between men and women on tours around the world.

Lee leads the Oates Vic Open after posting a 6-under-par 67 Friday, leaving her at 9-under overall, one shot ahead of Caroline Hedwall (69) Marianne Skarpnord (69), Jenny Haglund (69) and Tze-Han Lin (68).

England’s Georgia Hall (73) is six shots back.

On the men’s side of the event, Anthony Quayle leads at 9 under overall after posting a 66. He’s one shot ahead of Peter Wilson (71) and Nick Flanagan (68).

The men and women are playing for a split purse of $1.3 million (Aussie Dollars), with $650,000 in prize money going to each. For the women, it’s a co-sanctioned Ladies European Tour and Australian Ladies Professional Golf Association event. For the men, it’s a PGA Tour of Australasia event. They are each playing the 13th Beach Golf Links near Melbourne, with men’s pairings and women’s pairings going off at alternate tee times.

Cheyenne Woods, who is competing, is hopeful the PGA Tour and LPGA Alliance that was announced two years ago will lead to a joint event in the United States.

“I think a lot of tours could learn from this format, and it could be very beneficial for the entire game of golf,” she said. “I think that is one of the biggest things I love about this week, that they do value the equality in both men and women’s golf together. I think a lot of tours and sponsors can learn from that. You see it in the tennis game, just watching tennis the last few weeks, the Aussie Open. I think that, hopefully, in the next few years, it will get more like this.”

Woods also said she would love to be paired with her uncle, Tiger Woods, in a mixed-team event someday.

Woods isn’t alone hoping women will see improvements that will elevate them to more equitable stages.

Stacy Lewis, the last American to hold the Rolex world No. 1 ranking, wrote an article about “income disparity” last week for attendees of the World Economic Conference.

The PGA Tour is playing for $363 million in total prize money this year, the LPGA for $68.75 million.

“My point isn’t that women could compete successfully on the PGA Tour,” Lewis wrote. “It’s that women are playing the same game as men, at an equally high level. We work just as hard on and off the course. Bottom line: PGA Tour and LPGA golfers are world-class athletes playing a sport as well as it’s ever been played, while engaging with their fans. Only women get paid a lot less ...

“I’ve been very fortunate in my golf career, so my concern is for the next generation of players. The income gap in golf is as much a concern to me as the corporate income gap is to working women.

“One key reason for golf’s wage gap is TV ratings. The PGA Tour has a lot more exposure than the LPGA. We need more eyeballs on our game. Our deal with the Golf Channel has definitely helped in that effort, but we need network TV and other media outlets to showcase our product – our talents and personalities. Once we pick up fans, we generally keep them for life. My strong hope is that we continue to raise awareness of golf’s income gap, both to golf’s stakeholders and allies in the corporate world, so that we can encourage purposeful work toward solutions that eliminate it.”

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster raised similar concerns during a news conference after the Americans defeated Europe in Iowa last summer.

“I’m going to say it right now, and I probably shouldn’t say it, but I just don’t understand how all these companies get away with supporting PGA Tour events and not supporting the LPGA,” Inkster said there. “It makes me a little upset, because I think we’ve got a great product. We deserve our due.”

Watch: Garrigus' drive hits pin, doesn't drop for par-4 ace

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 11:30 pm

As Ollie Schniederjans proved on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale, putting on the par-4 17th hole can be a little tricky.

So Robert Garrigus left nothing to chance during Round 2, taking dead aim at the hole. And that's not hyperbole.

Garrigus signed for a second-round 69 on Friday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks in large part to this eagle on 17, which would've been a hole-in-one on a par 4 had he gotten any help at all from the golf gods:

Ever seen a par-4 ace? ALMOST!

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Seriously, how does that stay out?

Despite giving one back on 18, Garrigus stayed on the right side of the cut line. So the good news is, he'll get two more tries this weekend at getting one to drop.

Watch: Phil saved by flag on bunker blast

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 10:15 pm

Phil Mickelson is a three-time winner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which means in addition to all his good play, he's also been the beneficiary of some good luck.

Take, for example, this play from the greenside sand at No. 9 on Friday.

The par save allowed Mickelson to make the turn a bogey-free 2 under par in Round 2.

Lower expectations key for Berger at WMPO

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 10:15 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Coming off the best year of his burgeoning career, Daniel Berger admits that it has taken some time to adjust his expectations.

Berger successfully defended his title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June, then lost a memorable playoff to Jordan Spieth a few weeks later at the Travelers Championship. He made the Tour Championship, starred on his first-ever Presidents Cup team and steadily climbed up the world rankings.

But even after opening the new year with a pair of top-15 finishes in Hawaii, Berger found himself making some mental tweaks heading into this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“(This season) hasn’t been quite what I really wanted it to be,” Berger said. “I think the expectations from the last couple years were pretty high, so just trying to maintain a lower expectation and just kind of have fun and play well, and that’s kind of what happened this week.”

The plan has been put to great use through 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale, where Berger took the clubhouse lead after rounds of 68-65. It continues his run of success on the Stadium Course that includes a T-10 finish in his tournament debut in 2015 and a T-7 finish last year.

Berger didn’t drop a shot during the second round, closing with a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 to tie Scott Stallings and Adam Hadwin for the lowest score of the morning wave.

“I know how well I can play,” he said. “So when you see that, you want to be in contention every week. Sometimes you put a little extra pressure on yourself, so just kind of going out there and just having fun has really been the key for me.”

'Upset' Thomas rebounds for bogey-free 68 on Day 2

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 9:49 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Justin Thomas heads into the weekend firmly in contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open despite a closing stretch to his opening round that threatened to derail his week.

Thomas was 6 under through 15 holes Thursday before making a double bogey amid boos from the crowd on No. 16 and hitting a chip into the water en route to bogey on the 17th. But the reigning Player of the Year effectively shook off those miscues during a bogey-free second round.

The scorecard again read 3-under 68, but this one was certainly a little easier to stomach.

“I was pretty upset and mad about that last night, because I really let a good chance get away to shoot, I felt like, 7 or 8 under,” Thomas said. “But it is what it is, and stretches like that are going to happen over the course of four days, and hopefully I just got mine out of the way.”

Simply making the weekend is a step in the right direction for Thomas, who contended in 2015 in his tournament debut but missed the cut each of the last two years at TPC Scottsdale. His two-hole hiccup during the opening round remains his lone blemish through 36 holes, and he stood just three shots behind Daniel Berger upon completing his round.

“I like this course a lot,” Thomas said. “Other than my rookie year, I played it really poorly the last two years. But when you get in the fairway it’s very, very score-able, with a lot of short irons in your hand which I feel like is a strength of mine.”

