Golf Central Blog

Lee takes one-shot lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur

By

Nick Menta
October 27, 2017, 4:15 am

RSS

Australia's Min Woo Lee poured in a 60-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole at Royal Wellington Golf Club on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in New Zealand.

Lee, the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur champion and younger brother of three-time LPGA winner Minjee Lee, rolled in birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 before his closing eagle capped off a round of 3-under 68.

“It has been a while since I’ve holed a putt that long. It just happened at the right time,” Lee said. “I was feeling pretty low on the back nine and not pumped up, then I got a kick-on from [caddie and coach Ritchie Smith]. I was one-over after 15, then we looked at the leaderboard and realized I was only two or three shots back, so just a couple of birdies would get me closer.”

Lee leads by one through 36 holes over China's Yuxin Lin and by two over fellow Aussie Shae Wools-Cobb, the first-round leader who followed a Thursday 63 with a Friday 74.

This week's winner earns invitations to both the 2018 Masters and the 2018 Open Championship.

Article Tags: 

Min Woo Lee, 2017 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Johnson's HSBC collapse surprising, but not major
Rose authors third-largest comeback in Tour history
Rose rallies from 8 back to stun DJ at WGC
Motivated, emotional Kerr closes 20th win
Armour gets first PGA Tour win at Sanderson Farms

Trending

Top Photos of the Week: October 29, 2017
Quotes of the Week: Oct. 29, 2017
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Hanse: Short courses can grow the game in new ways
Tiger Woods in court for DUI hearing
Chamblee: 'Langer is putting better than anybody ever has'
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Herring: Tips for working the ball
Highlights: Kerr sinks long putt to win Sime Darby
#AskBreed: Hip turn and downswing initiation
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.