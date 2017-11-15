NAPLES, Fla. – Stacy Lewis’ emotional victory for Houston back in August is helping rebuild a neighborhood on the west side of that city.

After winning the Cambia Portland Classic, Lewis donated her $195,000 first-place check to helping the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in her hometown. She said Wednesday she is channeling the winnings through the St. Bernard Project, a disaster relief organization.

Lewis and her mother, Carol, identified a specific neighborhood they wanted to help, one hit particularly hard by flooding. They know families in that area. The winnings will go to help with repairs to 15 to 20 homes.

“We wanted to make sure it goes to the right people, instead of just donating to a charity without knowing what it is going toward,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ victory resonated outside golf.

“It was probably one of the most emotional wins, the timing of it and what we are going to be able to do,” Lewis said. “It’s pretty cool the reach of it.”