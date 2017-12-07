Lexi playing with fellas at site of 2-foot miss

By Randall MellDecember 7, 2017, 11:11 pm

Lexi Thompson has a million reasons to be excited about her return to Tiburon Golf Club for the QBE Shootout this week and one bad memory to shake off.

Two weeks after missing a 2-foot putt that might have cost her the Rolex Player of the Year Award and the Rolex world No. 1 ranking at the end of the CME Group Tour Championship, Thompson is back on the same course in Naples, Fla., playing an unofficial PGA Tour two-person team event. She will have to wait almost two months to hit her next meaningful shot in an LPGA event.

Thompson returned to Naples reveling in what she won, rather than what she might have lost. Thompson won the Vare Trophy and the $1 million Race to the CME Globe jackpot two weeks ago, but that short miss cost her a chance at a much larger payoff when Ariya Jutanugarn birdied the final hole to beat her for the tournament trophy by a shot.

Thompson drove two hours from her home in Delray Beach to Naples this week in a sporty new Nissan GT-R, where she is teamed with long-hitting Tony Finau. She bought the car with some of her winnings in Naples.

“It’s unfortunate what happened,” Thompson told reporters at the Shootout. “I couldn’t tell you what I did, but, yeah, you just have to forget about it. There are so many things that will happen on the golf course, bad and good. You just have to remember the good and move on. I played amazing golf that week, and I made some amazing putts that last day. So, I’ll just remember those and move on and take the positive from it.”

The Shootout is hosted by Greg Norman, the former world No. 1 who knows something about bouncing back from tough losses. While Norman won two major championships, he suffered some memorably tough losses in majors. He was asked about Thompson’s loss two weeks ago.

“She’s a classy gal, and she’s going to work through it,” Norman told the Naples Daily News. “That stuff happens to every player. It really does. You just have to accept that it’s part of golf, and we screw up. She’s a strong-minded gal.”

For the second year in a row, Thompson is the only woman in the Shootout.

Finau asked to play with Thompson.

“I thought Lexi was a great choice,” Finau said. “I heard great things about her game and about her as a person.”

Article Tags: 2017 QBE Shootout, Lexi Thompson, Greg Norman, Tony Finau

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Shirtless Lovelady blasts from the water

By Golf Channel DigitalDecember 7, 2017, 6:35 pm

Desperate times call for desperate measures, when money is on the line.

In the Instagram post below, Justin Thomas shows a shirtless Tom Lovelady hacking out of the water during a cash match at Medalist in South Fla.

And Lovelady, who is Thomas’ roommate, apparently made a great recovery.

Certainly better than this attempt a few years ago from Peter Malnati:

Article Tags: Tom Lovelady, Justin Thomas

Trending

Out of hospital, Davidse fires 63 at Joburg Open

By Associated PressDecember 7, 2017, 6:20 pm

JOHANNESBURG – Keenan Davidse showed he was over the illness that confined him to a hospital bed for four days by shooting an 8-under 63 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Joburg Open.

The 28-year-old South African missed the cut in Mauritius last week as a flu virus ran through his family, and he checked himself into the hospital ahead of the Johannesburg event.

He said he ''didn't really have any expectations'' for the week but rolled in nine birdies on the Bushwillows Course at Randpark Golf Club, five of them coming in his final eight holes.

Among the six players tied for second place were Jared Harvey, Ockie Strydom and Erik van Rooyen - all South Africans.

A field of 240 players is split over the Bushwillows and Firethorn courses for the first two days. Those who make the cut play the longer Firethorn over the weekend.

Article Tags: Keenan Davidse, 2017 joburg open

Trending

Getty Images

McIlroy adds Honda to busy spring schedule

By Will GrayDecember 7, 2017, 3:46 pm

An ambitious early-season schedule for Rory McIlroy will include a return to the Honda Classic.

McIlroy has officially committed to the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., event, which he played every year from 2009-16 before missing this year's tournament because of a rib injury.

McIlroy's recent record at PGA National is equal parts feast and famine. He won there in 2012 while reaching No. 1 in the world rankings for the first time in his career, and he also lost in a playoff in 2014. But the Ulsterman had a controversial, mid-round withdrawal in 2013 after citing a toothache and missed the cut in both 2015 and 2016.

It adds another stop to McIlroy's busy spring itinerary, which will begin with stops in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai in January. McIlroy has also committed to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Open, Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational as part of his run-up to the Masters, where he will look to round out the final leg of the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy is coming off an underwhelming year in which he failed to win an event and missed multiple stretches because of injury. After starting the year ranked No. 2 in the world, he is currently ranked No. 10 and is projected to end the year ranked outside the top 10 for the first time since 2008.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, Honda Classic

Trending

Garcia named European Tour golfer of the year

By Associated PressDecember 7, 2017, 2:25 pm

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Sergio Garcia has been voted as the European Tour's golfer of the year after claiming his first major title at the Masters and winning two more events in 2017.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who also got married in July, says ''I think both on and off the golf course it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life.''

Garcia held off Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose to win at Augusta in his 74th appearance at a major. He also won the Dubai Desert Classic and the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

The award was voted for by members of the golfing media.

Article Tags: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters Tournament

Trending
