Lower expectations key for Berger at WMPO

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 10:15 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Coming off the best year of his burgeoning career, Daniel Berger admits that it has taken some time to adjust his expectations.

Berger successfully defended his title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June, then lost a memorable playoff to Jordan Spieth a few weeks later at the Travelers Championship. He made the Tour Championship, starred on his first-ever Presidents Cup team and steadily climbed up the world rankings.

But even after opening the new year with a pair of top-15 finishes in Hawaii, Berger found himself making some mental tweaks heading into this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“(This season) hasn’t been quite what I really wanted it to be,” Berger said. “I think the expectations from the last couple years were pretty high, so just trying to maintain a lower expectation and just kind of have fun and play well, and that’s kind of what happened this week.”

The plan has been put to great use through 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale, where Berger took the clubhouse lead after rounds of 68-65. It continues his run of success on the Stadium Course that includes a T-10 finish in his tournament debut in 2015 and a T-7 finish last year.

Berger didn’t drop a shot during the second round, closing with a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 to tie Scott Stallings and Adam Hadwin for the lowest score of the morning wave.

“I know how well I can play,” he said. “So when you see that, you want to be in contention every week. Sometimes you put a little extra pressure on yourself, so just kind of going out there and just having fun has really been the key for me.”

Watch: Garrigus' drive hits pin, doesn't drop for par-4 ace

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 11:30 pm

As Ollie Schniederjans proved on Thursday at TPC Scottsdale, putting on the par-4 17th hole can be a little tricky.

So Robert Garrigus left nothing to chance during Round 2, taking dead aim at the hole. And that's not hyperbole.

Garrigus signed for a second-round 69 on Friday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks in large part to this eagle on 17, which would've been a hole-in-one on a par 4 had he gotten any help at all from the golf gods:

Seriously, how does that stay out?

Despite giving one back on 18, Garrigus stayed on the right side of the cut line. So the good news is, he'll get two more tries this weekend at getting one to drop.

Watch: Phil saved by flag on bunker blast

By Golf Channel DigitalFebruary 2, 2018, 10:15 pm

Phil Mickelson is a three-time winner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which means in addition to all his good play, he's also been the beneficiary of some good luck.

Take, for example, this play from the greenside sand at No. 9 on Friday.

The par save allowed Mickelson to make the turn a bogey-free 2 under par in Round 2.

'Upset' Thomas rebounds for bogey-free 68 on Day 2

By Will GrayFebruary 2, 2018, 9:49 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Justin Thomas heads into the weekend firmly in contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open despite a closing stretch to his opening round that threatened to derail his week.

Thomas was 6 under through 15 holes Thursday before making a double bogey amid boos from the crowd on No. 16 and hitting a chip into the water en route to bogey on the 17th. But the reigning Player of the Year effectively shook off those miscues during a bogey-free second round.

The scorecard again read 3-under 68, but this one was certainly a little easier to stomach.

“I was pretty upset and mad about that last night, because I really let a good chance get away to shoot, I felt like, 7 or 8 under,” Thomas said. “But it is what it is, and stretches like that are going to happen over the course of four days, and hopefully I just got mine out of the way.”

Simply making the weekend is a step in the right direction for Thomas, who contended in 2015 in his tournament debut but missed the cut each of the last two years at TPC Scottsdale. His two-hole hiccup during the opening round remains his lone blemish through 36 holes, and he stood just three shots behind Daniel Berger upon completing his round.

“I like this course a lot,” Thomas said. “Other than my rookie year, I played it really poorly the last two years. But when you get in the fairway it’s very, very score-able, with a lot of short irons in your hand which I feel like is a strength of mine.”

Cut Line: WMPO party is about the big picture

By Rex HoggardFebruary 2, 2018, 9:44 pm

In honor of the rowdy scene surrounding the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, Cut Line offers a lively take on Tiger Woods’ return, slow play and the realities of trying to become a mainstream sport.

Made Cut

Something new. If you’re part of the segment of the golf world that has dug in against the raucousness of TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole, you may be missing the big picture.

To be sure, No. 16 at this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open is an acquired taste, and players are quick to point out that a steady diet of the 16th hole’s shenanigans would get old real quick, but the push back is another example of golf refusing to embrace something new.

“I may be somewhat of a fan-favorite, but they weren’t holding back,” Rickie Fowler said this week. “I was a little disappointed with some of the stuff that was said, and I don’t want much negativity. The normal boos for missing a green, that’s fine, but leave the heckling to a minimum and make it fun, support the guys out playing.”

Fowler’s point is valid - golf has always demanded a degree of decorum - but that ignores the realities in other sports and the game’s desire to broaden its appeal.

Mainstream sports, which is what golf aspires to be, are not always warm and fuzzy and can be, on occasion, downright unsavory.

Pro-(and no con) am. The PGA Tour embarked on a new experiment this week at TPC Scottsdale, giving players an option to play just nine holes of Wednesday’s pro-am.

For players, the time commitment of the pro-am can be a drain and the new policy has targeted seven events where the format will be used this season.

“There’s no other sport where you have to do a six- or seven-hour requirement the day before a competition,” Kevin Streelman told Cut Line. “LeBron [James] doesn’t have to do a seven-hour dinner the night before his basketball games.”

The new plan allows players to just go nine with the amateurs before being replaced by another professional for the closing loop; or they can play all 18 holes if they choose. It also allows amateurs, who pay handsomely to play the pro-am, to mix it up with two Tour types for the price of one.

It’s a rare win-win for the game and another sign the circuit is beginning to embrace new ideas.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

The Return. Tiger Woods’ first official event on the Tour in a year wasn’t perfect. He hit just nine fairways over his last 54 holes and, if not for a vintage short game, he would not have seen the weekend at Torrey Pines.

Still, Woods’ return following fusion surgery on his lower back last April should be applauded as a positive step forward after so many steps back in recent years.

Where Woods’ tie for 23rd at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open goes off the rails is the predictable reaction from some that he’s ready to return to greatness. On this, Woods should be considered the most reasonable voice in the room.

“After not playing for a couple years and coming out here on the Tour, playing, you know, a solid four days, I fought hard for these scores,” Woods said. “They weren't like drive down the middle, hit it on the green, two putt, one of those yawners. This was a lot of fight.”

Maybe this wasn’t exactly what some fans and observers were hoping for, but based on his play at Torrey Pines Woods’ take provides a degree of more realistic expectations for the foreseeable future.

Missed Cut

Denial. It took just a little over four minutes for J.B. Holmes to become the face of slow play on Tour. That’s the amount of time Holmes needed to play his second shot on the 72nd hole last week at Torrey Pines.

Slow play is problem, not just on Tour but throughout golf, and taking over four minutes to play a shot from the fairway, without a ruling or penalty stroke should not be the norm; but this isn’t a J.B. Holmes problem. It’s a Tour problem.

“As it relates to J.B. . . . He was in the heat of the moment,” commissioner Jay Monahan said this week. “It’s really hard to win out here. You’re trying to think through how you can get on the green in two with that amount of wind. I think he thought it would subside quickly, and it subsided and picked back up, and I think he said what he needed to say.”

It’s unfortunate the commissioner didn’t say what many want to hear. Rounds that drifted nearly six hours on Sunday at Torrey Pines are bad for the game, bad for the Tour, and until the circuit admits there’s a problem, it’s only going to get worse.

Tweet of the week:

Some players, most notably Justin Thomas, came to Holmes’ defense this week, and to be fair Holmes didn’t violate the Tour’s pace of play policy. As Donald correctly points out, that’s a problem with the policy, not the player.

