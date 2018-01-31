Getty Images

Man hit, dragged by golf cart at TPC Scottsdale

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 31, 2018, 9:16 pm

A man was hit by a golf cart and then reportedly dragged 30 feet while trapped underneath it Tuesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

According to a report from AZCentral.com:

The Scottsdale Fire Paramedic bike teams used medical golf carts to respond to the driving range where the accident occurred, fire officials said.  

The man was treated for injuries on his abdomen and back and taken to the Scottsdale Honor Healthcare Trauma Center in serious condition, officials said.

The PGA Tour on Wednesday released the following statement concerning the incident: “Yesterday at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time, one of our TPC Scottsdale employees was involved in a single golf cart accident. We will provide further updates as they become available, and at the appropriate time, in conjunction with the employee’s family.”

Monahan defends Holmes, pace of play at Torrey

By Will GrayJanuary 31, 2018, 10:31 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Days after slow play at the Farmers Insurance Open created a social media firestorm, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan defended the actions of J.B. Holmes at Torrey Pines and reiterated the Tour’s desire to pick up the pace.

Holmes took more than 4 minutes to play his second shot on the 72nd hole, with players on both sides of the debate taking to Twitter in the moments after to share their thoughts. It was the culmination of a round that had already stretched to nearly 6 hours for the leaders, as gusty winds led to some high scores on the difficult South Course.

Monahan played in the pro-am Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he supported Holmes’ defense that his lengthy deliberation on club choice was tied to the unpredictable, swirling winds above the 18th fairway.

“As it relates to J.B., I think J.B. came out and made some comments, and I think that says it all,” Monahan said. “He was in the heat of the moment. It’s really hard to win out here. You’re trying to think through how you can get on the green in two, with that amount of wind. I think he thought it would subside quickly, and it just would subside and pick back up. And I think he said what he needed to say on that front.”

Monahan explained that when the seventh-to-last group reached the 14th tee Sunday at Torrey Pines, the tournament was still “on time par” and expected to conclude between 6:20-6:27 p.m. ET. Instead, the final group didn’t complete the final hole of regulation until nearly 7 p.m. ET.

“I was watching it intently because CBS was going to the Grammys, and we felt like we were going to have a great finish,” Monahan said. “And then you just felt it, you felt all those scenarios pop up.”

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

Those scenarios included difficult conditions on a demanding layout, but there were also some unexpected hiccups like C.T. Pan taking a quintuple-bogey 8 on the third hole. Monahan explained that the final groups were “never out of position,” a status that could have potentially triggered individuals being timed, and that the root causes of the sluggish round traced back to delays incurred on the front nine.

Monahan said his team examined the situation both Sunday night and again on Monday in an effort to see where they could possibly improve, but added that sometimes certain delays will be unavoidable.

“We’re always trying to get better. When you’re in a situation where your final round is taking the amount of time it took, then yeah, you have to address it. It’s not something that’s going to come overnight,” Monahan said. “Pace of play is an important issue in our game. It’s been something that garners a lot of attention inside our offices and in our discussions with our Player Advisory Council.

“We’ve put a lot into our ShotLink technology to be as intelligent as we can possibly be, but this is a sport that has more variables than any other sport. So you’re going to have outliers.”

Hy, Rori: Starbucks misspells McIlroy's name

By Grill Room TeamJanuary 31, 2018, 8:26 pm

For the sake of our own amusement, we're going to yntentyonalli swytch (almost) everi "I" and everi "Y" yn thys blog. Cool? Cool.

Rori McYlroi on Tuesdai posted thys ymage to Ynstagram from hys recent tryp to Starbucks:

So close....

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

Luckyli, Rori ys a pretti layd-back gui. Iou could easyli see someone flyppyng out on a tymyd, well-yntentyoned barysta.

Especyalli yf iour name was lyke "Yuliya" or somethyng.

Thys has been veri ymportant journalysm.

Mickelson: '9 & 9' pro-am format a 'win-win'

By Will GrayJanuary 31, 2018, 8:18 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Phil Mickelson made the uphill climb from the ninth green to the 10th tee at TPC Scottsdale, posed for pictures with his pro-am group that included PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, then handed them off to Brandt Snedeker.

Mickelson was one of several pros to take advantage of the Tour’s new pro-am initiative, which allows players to play only nine holes before another pro joins the amateur group for the back nine. Of the 26 groups in the pro-am field at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, only three pros – Hideki Matsuyama, Charley Hoffman and Xander Schauffele – opted to go all 18 holes Wednesday.

Mickelson is making his 29th tournament appearance this week, and he described the new rule change as a “win-win.”

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I think it’s a win for the amateurs because they get a two-pro experience, and it’s a win for the professionals because they have more time to get ready and prepare for the event,” Mickelson said.

Other pros who opted for only nine holes Wednesday included Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

Mickelson was in the field at last year’s FedEx St. Jude Classic when the rule change was first implemented. This is the first event of 2018 to feature the two-pro option, although it is expected to be used at a handful of tournaments throughout the year.

Mickelson said he “wasn’t involved” in the decision by the Tour to change the pro-am setup, but it’s an option he hopes to see more often in the future.

“I did it in Memphis last year, and I thought it was really a great thing. Especially in Memphis, where it was so hot and difficult to play all 18 holes, it went over really well,” he said. “It also isn’t just using the same 50 guys every week, it’s using over 100 pros, so I hope that it takes hold a little bit more, because I think it’s a good thing for everybody involved.”

Thomas defends Holmes: 'I would do the same thing'

By Will GrayJanuary 31, 2018, 7:48 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Days after facing social media backlash for his delay on the 72nd hole at the Farmers Insurance Open, J.B. Holmes has found an ally in Justin Thomas.

Thomas wasn’t in the field at Torrey Pines, but he was watching live on television as Holmes took 4 minutes, 10 seconds to play his second shot on the final hole. Speaking Wednesday in advance of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Thomas voiced his support for Holmes despite the criticism Holmes' has faced from other Tour pros.

“I have J.B.’s back all day on that situation,” Thomas said. “If you put me in 18 fairway and I need an eagle to win the golf tournament or to have a chance to win the golf tournament, I mean, I knew the exact position he was in, and I would do the same thing.”

Thomas ceded that Holmes’ lengthy wait was “a long time,” but he empathized with his fellow Kentucky native who was seemingly stuck in between clubs and waiting for a predictable wind. In Thomas’ view, the “bigger deal” is the variables that pushed the round to nearly 6 hours before the final threesome reached the 18th tee.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“Obviously it took a while, but that’s another thing,” Thomas said. “You get 25 mph winds, you get tough pins, you get firm greens, and time par goes out the window. And that’s something that we have really tried to talk about a lot on the Tour and everything like that. It was a bummer. I hate it for him, how much he’s been getting bashed and ridiculed.”

Holmes ultimately opted to lay up on the final hole, pulling his 7-iron into the rough before making birdie to finish one shot out of a playoff. Thomas believes that Holmes had “zero intention to ice” Alex Noren, who shared the lead and was waiting to hit his approach from the other side of fairway while Holmes deliberated.

Thomas remains in support of action from the Tour to curb slow play, including handing out penalty shots for bad times. But he believes that the onslaught directed at Holmes is unfortunate given the larger scope of the issue and the unique variables affecting his shot decision.

“I get it, 4 minutes, 10 seconds is a long time, but nobody behind him, last hole, you need a 3 to win the golf tournament, you need to take as long as you can,” Thomas said. “I mean, obviously there’s a point you’re not going to sit there 10 minutes, but it’s like, 'Look, if I’m going to wait for the right wind, I’m going to wait for the right wind. I need to make a three here.'”

