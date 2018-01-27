Getty Images

McIlroy 1 back through 54 at Dubai Desert Classic

By Golf Channel DigitalJanuary 27, 2018, 1:57 pm

Rory McIlroy shot 5 under for seven holes to complete his second round on Saturday morning and take a two-shot lead at the Dubai Desert Classic. His hot start to the morning resulted in 8-under 64 and 15-under total through 36 holes.

Round 2 was suspended Friday night because heavy fog delayed the start of Round 2 by 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Players were then sent off in threesomes for Round 3, where McIlroy shot 4-under 68 to trail Li Haotong by a shot. McIlroy made the turn in his third round in 1 over – one birdie to two bogeys - but made eagle at the 550 yard par-5 10th hole by hitting driver, 7 iron to 10 feet and rolling that in. He added birdies on the 13th, 16th and 18th holes for a round of 68.

Full-field scores from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic

McIlroy is in position to capture his first worldwide win since the 2016 Tour Championship. He's trending in the right direction, after coming back last week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions from a layoff of more than 100 days, McIlroy finished in a tie for third. He's seeking his third win at the Dubai Desert Classic (2009, 2015).

Li leads McIlroy by one headed into Dubai Sunday

By Associated PressJanuary 27, 2018, 6:15 pm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Rory McIlroy was within sight of a first title in 17 months after the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic where he lay only one shot behind surprise leader Li Haotong on Saturday.

McIlroy, who finished his second round in the morning, surprisingly struggled for the first time in seven rounds into his comeback from a three-month layoff, and was 1 over par at the turn in the third round.

The four-time major champion then recovered with three birdies and an eagle on the back nine for a 4-under 68 and 19 under, overall, that put him one behind Li.

Li, in the leader group with McIlroy, shot a bogey-free 64 at Emirates Golf Club.

Li, the highest ranked Chinese male player in the world at No. 60, produced a brilliant display of iron play and putting to be in great position to add to his only previous European Tour win, the 2016 China Open.

He needed just 24 putts to complete his round, and said: ''It's going to be fun out there tomorrow.''

McIlroy's last win was in August 2016 at the Tour Championship, and he was impressed by Li.

''He holed everything he sort of needed to,'' McIlroy said.

''I know that if he continues to play like that, he will be tough to beat, but I feel like if I play my game, I've got a good chance.

''I showed that even when I didn't have my best stuff, I was able to battle around and get in with a decent score. So hopefully, I have a bit of a better game tomorrow.''

On another low-scoring day, Alex Levy of France made a hole-in-one in a round of 65, a score which was matched by playing partner Haydn Porteous of South Africa. The duo was tied for third, three behind the leader at 17 under par.

Levy was making a stunning run and reached the top of the leaderboard briefly before falling back with consecutive bogeys on 15 and 16. That run included a hole in one on the par-3 fourth hole with a 9-iron shot from 171 yards.

Porteous joined him with three birdies in his last three holes.

The low round of the day was a 9-under 63 by Andy Sullivan of England, who moved to fifth on the leaderboard at 16 under.

Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open

By Tiger TrackerJanuary 27, 2018, 4:00 pm

Tiger Woods is competing in a full-field event for the first time in nearly a year. We're tracking him at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

Phil's niece and nephew take advice to 'duck!'

By Bailey MosierJanuary 27, 2018, 2:30 pm

Phil Mickelson's older sister, Tina, brought her kids to Torrey Pines on Friday to watch Uncle Phil, and according to a tweet she sent out, the kids were unfazed by watching their Hall-of-Fame uncle do his thang.

Or perhaps these kids were simply taking the necessary precautions. Mickelson has been known to hit an errant shot or two over the years, and even did so on Friday, when he hit a fan with a wayward tee ball, then signed a glove for them with special instructions: "Next time, duck!"

Who knows you better than family? Perhaps these kids knew to heed their uncle's advice and stay low to the ground.

Sure, let's go with that version.

Phil hits fan with drive, signs glove, 'Next time, duck!'

By Jason CrookJanuary 27, 2018, 2:00 am

While the largest crowds Friday at Torrey Pines were undoubtedly following Tiger Woods, another superstar, Phil Mickelson, also drew a decent sized gallery. And as he so often does, Lefty rewarded one of them with a drive that got a little too close for comfort.

As always, that wayward drive came with a signed glove and friendly apology from one of the faces of the PGA Tour - a sight that's been seen so many times, it's almost not worth pointing out.

Then again, this is the one and only Phil Mickelson. You never know what he's got up his sleeve next. Case in point, check out how he signed the glove: "Next time, duck!"

Classic Phil.

Almost as classic as that drive being a part of a 4-under 68 that got him into the top 10 and within five shots of the lead heading into the weekend.

